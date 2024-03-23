A cordless stick vacuum that 'runs circles around Dyson' is now just $100 during the Amazon Spring Sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
If there has ever been a time for retail therapy, it's during Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale that offers thousands of discounts on items across several categories including home, kitchen, outdoor, and cleaning supplies. Anyone in search of a new and reliable vacuum is in luck.
Black+Decker PowerSeries+ 20V Max Cordless Vacuum, $100 (was $129) at
It uses powerful suction, an anti-tangle brush roller, and a swivel head to pick up everything in its path whether you're using it on hard floors or low-pile carpets. It can even be used as a handheld vacuum with a crevice tool to clean furniture and hard-to-reach places. Thanks to auto-sense technology, it'll automatically adjust its settings to provide the appropriate amount of suction as it maneuvers from one surface to another. LED lights on the front illuminate hidden dust and dirt you might have missed otherwise, ensuring you get a thorough clean every time.
All of the dirt, debris, and hair gets sucked up into a cyclone filtration system that helps keep the filter clean and captures small particles from being released back into the air. Then, it goes into the easy-empty dust cup that should be cleaned regularly.
"This is the best vacuum cleaner I have ever owned,"
