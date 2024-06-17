Amazon's no. 1 bestselling portable air conditioner with 30,000+ 5-star ratings is $231 off just in time for summer

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As temperatures continue to rise, now is the time to prepare for the season ahead with ways to keep your home as cool as possible. Oscillating fans can only do so much, and that's why thousands of shoppers are turning to portable AC units instead.

Right now, the Black and Decker Portable Air Conditioner is on sale for $450 during Amazon's Memorial Day sale, which is a whopping $231 off the original price. Plus, it functions as a fan and dehumidifier, meaning you get three machines in one. Not only does it save space on appliances, but it's also one less machine to maintain. It's no wonder it's the no. 1 bestseller on the site in the portable air conditioners category .

This is the cheapest the air conditioning unit has been in a while, according to price tracker camelcamelcamel, and there's no telling how long the deal will last or if it will stay in stock. More than 30,000 people have given it five stars, and over 10,000 have sold in the past 30 days. That number will only increase as the days get hotter, so don't hesitate to add one to your cart.

Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner, $450 (was $681) at Amazon

This portable AC unit weighs just 28 pounds and has multi-directional wheels on the bottom that make it easy to maneuver from one room to another. It's ideal for spaces up to 700 square feet, features a slide-out washable filter, offers auto water evaporation, and has a 24-hour timer. Settings can be adjusted from the LED control panel on top of the machine or the included remote control. This is where you can choose your desired temperature, set timers, turn on night mode, and use the fan or dehumidifying functions.

This particular machine includes a window installation kit that's easy to set up and helps recirculate the air in your home to keep temperatures down while also removing humidity. Unlike oscillating fans, this removes warm, humid air and pushes out crisp cool air to make a significant difference. The best part is it's made to last and works well for years to come, making it well worth the money.

"It’s been a LIFESAVER," one shopper wrote . "It gets up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit where I am and this AC unit cools down my room within minutes! I firmly believe this is by far one of my greatest investments. It's been four years since I've purchased this portable AC unit."

"It was fairly easy to set up and it’s kept our entire living room and kitchen area cool this whole season," another person said . "It’s pretty easy to use and easy to customize settings for your specific needs. We didn’t notice any significant hikes in our electric bill and have zero regrets. It was great to come home to a relaxed and cool home every day after a scorching summer. And the dehumidifying setting works great too!"