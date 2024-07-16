Amazon's no.1 bestselling portable air conditioner is $120 off during Prime Day, but not for long

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Most parts of the country are starting to experience peak summer temperatures and if your home is feeling like a sauna, it's time to make a change. Let's be honest, oscillating fans just won't cut it in 100+-degree weather, so instead, thousands of people are purchasing portable AC units.

Not sure which model to choose? Amazon has you covered with an unbeatable Prime Day deal on the Black and Decker Portable Air Conditioner that's the no.1 bestseller on the site. It's currently on sale for $120 off, bringing the $570 price down to just $450 for a limited time. This model is backed by more than 30,800 five-star ratings and has already sold over 10,000 times in the past 30 days, so don't hesitate to add one to your cart before it's too late.

All you need is a Prime membership to take advantage. If you're not already a member, don't worry, you can still sign up and unlock access to the entire two-day sale plus fast, free shipping among other perks.

Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner, $450 (was $570) at Amazon

Unlike central AC, this portable unit only weighs 28 pounds and features multidirectional wheels so it can be moved from one room to another to ensure you stay cool no matter where you are in your home. It can accommodate up to 700 square feet and offers 24-hour timers so you can set it and forget it. The machine also comes with a window installation kit that allows you to set it up for a more permanent solution, which is great for living rooms and bedrooms. It works with either a horizontal or vertical window and deposits excess moisture from your home outside. That's right, it also acts as a dehumidifier to aid in cooling down the room at a fast pace.

"It was fairly easy to set up and it’s kept our entire living room and kitchen area cool this whole season," one five-star reviewer said . "It’s pretty easy to use and easy to customize settings for your specific needs. We didn’t notice any significant hikes in our electric bill and have zero regrets. It was great to come home to a relaxed and cool home every day after a scorching summer. And the dehumidifying setting works great too!"