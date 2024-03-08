A top-selling handheld vacuum that's 'better than a Dyson' only costs $50 at Amazon right now

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sure, full-size vacuums are great for cleaning floors and rugs, but let's be honest, they can be a hassle to lug around the house for cleaning smaller areas like furniture and car interiors. Save yourself the trouble and invest in a handheld device that makes it easy and convenient to clean anywhere.

The Black+Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum is a top-rated option at Amazon that weighs just 2.6 pounds and is on sale for only $50. If the affordable price has you feeling skeptical, take it from over 72,000 shoppers who have given it a five-star rating for its quality performance. Several reviewers go as far as to compare it to high-end brands like Dyson and one person even claimed it's "better than a Dyson."

Black+Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $50 (was $60) at Amazon

It uses a powerful motor to produce loads of suction that picks up dirt, debris, hair, and dander from most surfaces. It features a 180-degree rotating nozzle with an extendable crevice tool that makes it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas like underneath furniture and between small cracks. There's also a flip-up brush tool that's great for clearing hair from upholstery and car seats, which is a welcome addition for people with pets.

"One of the best purchases I've ever made," one reviewer wrote . "My baby. My favorite appliance. The thing that makes me feel old for how much I love it. This thing is a lifesaver. It's fun to use, easy to empty, and gets into the places where crumbs build up. It's the perfect tool/companion to keep my surroundings from descending into (too much) chaos."

Everything goes through a washable and reusable filter and is then collected inside the clear dust cup, so you always know when it's time for it to be emptied. The best part is you can empty its contents without even getting your hands dirty. Both parts should be hand-washed in the sink.