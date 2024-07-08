Target Circle members can score a $237 upright vacuum for just $147, but only for a limited time

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Bissell Cleanview Allergen Pet Lift-Off Upright Vacuum, $147 (was $237) at
Target
Bissell has a reputation as one of the best vacuum brands on the market, and the features of this upright vacuum are evidence of those claims. It includes a HEPA sealed allergen system, convenient swivel steering, and a one-touch easy empty design. What makes this vacuum even more special is how perfect it is for pet owners. Not only does it have on-board pet tools like a Pet TurboEraser tool and a tangle-free brush roll, but this vacuum also helps pets outside your home. Every purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation, which works to care for homeless pets nationwide. If you're an animal lover, then this is the upright vacuum for you.
Pet owners raved about this vacuum in their reviews, shocked at how much pet hair was hiding in plain sight before using their Bissell. One shopper claimed "I have three cats and you won't even see the hair until you sweep and empty it!" Another shared that before buying this vacuum "my carpets had so much left over dirt and dog hair I couldn't believe it." It seems that most pet owners don't even know how badly they need this vacuum until they buy one.
