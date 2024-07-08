Target Circle members can score a $237 upright vacuum for just $147, but only for a limited time

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Target Circle Week deals abound right now, and making a decision on which one is best for you can feel overwhelming. Why not choose one that can make your daily life easier and your home cleaner? A good upright vacuum is a welcome addition to any home, and Target has one that's good for your floors and for your wallet.

The Bissell Cleanview Allergen Pet Lift-Off Upright Vacuum is one of the most versatile vacuums on the market, and it's available now for only $147 for Target Circle members. Over 500 shoppers gave this vacuum a five-star rating, with one reviewer even calling it "the best vacuum I've ever owned!" Another shopper shared, "I've never said that I loved a vacuum…until now!" Those are pretty ringing endorsements for a standard home cleaning appliance.

If you already have a Target Circle membership , then you can grab this deal immediately. Don't worry if you're not yet a member. Signing up is quick, easy, and totally free! Once you register, you'll be eligible for regular discounts throughout the year, a 5% birthday discount, and a host of Target Circle Week specials that will make you the envy of your fellow shoppers.

Bissell Cleanview Allergen Pet Lift-Off Upright Vacuum, $147 (was $237) at Target

Bissell has a reputation as one of the best vacuum brands on the market, and the features of this upright vacuum are evidence of those claims. It includes a HEPA sealed allergen system, convenient swivel steering, and a one-touch easy empty design. What makes this vacuum even more special is how perfect it is for pet owners. Not only does it have on-board pet tools like a Pet TurboEraser tool and a tangle-free brush roll, but this vacuum also helps pets outside your home. Every purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation, which works to care for homeless pets nationwide. If you're an animal lover, then this is the upright vacuum for you.

Pet owners raved about this vacuum in their reviews, shocked at how much pet hair was hiding in plain sight before using their Bissell. One shopper claimed "I have three cats and you won't even see the hair until you sweep and empty it!" Another shared that before buying this vacuum "my carpets had so much left over dirt and dog hair I couldn't believe it." It seems that most pet owners don't even know how badly they need this vacuum until they buy one.