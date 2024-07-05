Walmart is selling a nearly $800 patio sectional set for only $548, and shoppers say it lasts 4+ years

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's officially patio season and if your outdoor space is lacking furniture, now is the time to buy since Walmart is having a secret sale this weekend. Right now, you can score the Better Homes and Gardens River Oaks 3-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set on sale for only $548, which is $250 off the original price.

It's a stellar choice for all types of patios and immediately elevates any space providing seating for up to four adults comfortably. The set includes two loveseats that hold up to 450 pounds each and a side table for holding drinks and snacks. The cushion covers are removable, washable, and made of fade-resistant material that repels water and is easy to clean. Inside, is a durable foam that makes the seats comfortable for all-day lounging.

Better Homes & Gardens River Oaks 3-Piece Outdoor Sectional Set, $548 (was $798) at Walmart

Each piece is made with all-weather wicker and powder-coated steel frames that are rust-resistant and able to withstand the elements. Even though this set is made to last, it's recommended to use outdoor furniture covers or move them into a garage or shed during the off-season. Doing so will help the furniture maintain its durability over a longer period of time, plus, it will keep it in pristine condition.

The set requires a simple assembly, but comes with everything you'll need to put the pieces together. Once everything is fully set up, the loveseats measure approximately 51.6 inches long, 35 inches deep, and 32 inches high. The table is 23.62 inches high and 23.62 inches wide.

It might not have tons of ratings quite yet, but one five-star reviewer claims to have had the set for over four years and says it has "held up really well." They raved about how it can even hold an umbrella with an umbrella base and added, "I love it and it completes my deck setup. Great quality at a reasonable price!"