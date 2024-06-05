One of Walmart's bestselling above-ground pools is on sale for just $155, and it's selling fast

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There is nothing that beats the summer heat quite like a swim. But owning a pool may not have been a luxury most of us could even consider — until now.

Above-ground outdoor swimming pools, like this Bestway Steel Pro Max model sold at Walmart, are an affordable alternative to spending tens of thousands of dollars on an in-ground pool. Right now, this already-accessible option is cheaper than ever. Typically selling for about $260, you can snag this swimming pool for just $155.

Bestway Steel Pro Max Above-Ground Swimming Pool, $155 (was $259) at Walmart

This Bestway Steel Pro Max pool comes in at 10 feet wide and 30 inches tall, holding up to 1,200 gallons of water, enough to entertain a family of four to six. The outdoor swimming pool is made with a steel frame for a sturdy construction and a liner that promises to resist punctures when in use and in storage.

Better still, setup and storage is a breeze, with no tools required, making for a convenient experience. Connect a hose to the pool’s built-in valve to fill it with water. That valve works in tandem with a 330-gallon filter pump to help maintain clean and safe water.

"The pool was super simple to set up," wrote one shopper. "Took two of us in no time at all. Went up easy and we are sooo glad we bought it." Another shopper said it took less than 45 minutes to put up from start to finish.

Not convinced? Walmart offers a 30-day return window after its delivery, plus a 1-year warranty on the pump.

"This might have been the best purchase I made all year," another shopper wrote. "It was big enough that literally our whole family of six could go in and enjoy it. Shallow enough that my 2-year-old can stand comfortably with her head above water, and gain confidence. It was the perfect pool for our small yard."