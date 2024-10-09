Walmart shoppers 'absolutely love' this $520 inflatable hot tub that's on sale for only $315 for a limited time

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Who wouldn't want to own a hot tub? They're relaxing, can help relieve pain, and bring a spa-like atmosphere to your home. The only setback is that hot tubs can cost thousands of dollars, but that's where inflatable hot tubs come in. Not only are they typically more affordable but they're also portable and can be deflated and stored when you no longer need them. Luckily for you, we found the perfect deal at Walmart that will score you an inflatable hot tub for under $350.

During the Walmart Holiday Deals sale, the Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub is over $200 off, marking it down from $520 to $315. Looking at reviews, shoppers say over and over again how much they "absolutely love" it.

Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub, $315 (was $520) at Walmart

The Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub is essentially a portable spa that you can set up in your backyard. It's packed with 140 jets that give you a soothing massage while you sit back and relax. It can fit up to six people and is available in blue and brown.

The inflatable hot tub is also incredibly durable with walls made of a three-layer material that's puncture-proof and holds its shape. It comes with a pump that does it all, including inflating and heating up the hot tub, runs a filter, and controls the massage system.

According to shoppers, the inflatable hot tub would be a great addition to any home. One shopper wrote that it's a "great little hot tub" that they use almost every day. They mentioned that it's "very easy to maintain," too. Pro tip: the customer also wrote that they placed the hot tub on interlocking mats to "keep the heat in and the floor warm and soft."