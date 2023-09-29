Amazon's top-selling fleece blanket with 'unmatched comfort' and 121,000+ perfect ratings is as low as $11

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

I could argue a cozy throw blanket is a year-round home staple, but it’s especially essential in the cooler seasons. As fall air becomes crisper, there’s nothing cozier than wrapping yourself up in a snuggly blanket while drinking your morning coffee or tossing a warm layer over your lap while working from home.

All through winter, I have a plush throw over my bed, too, and my go-to brand is not only an Amazon bestseller, but it’s also one that tends to go on sale. With over 121,000 perfect ratings, the Bedsure Fleece Blanket barely needs me to advocate for it with so many fans on Amazon. According to some of them, the throw is “so soft and cuddly” and provides “unmatched comfort and superior quality.”

Bedsure Fleece Blanket Twin, Grey, $14 (was $18) at Amazon

“I was impressed with this blanket before I even unpackaged it,” one shopper said. “I unrolled the blanket and it was nice and soft, the color was vibrant and gives off a little shimmer, and it was a good light weight but not cheap thin like some ‘lightweight’ blankets I have purchased in the past.”

I’ve bought this Bedsure Fleece blanket in a few colors for myself and as gifts, like throngs on Amazon, and have always been happy with the material’s simultaneous pliable softness and substantial heft. The slight sheen is pretty without making too bold of a statement, and the blanket will subtly blend into any decor because of the slightly elevated minimalism. It also comes in 28 colors, so you can easily match existing furniture and decor.

Bedsure Fleece Blanket Queen, Navy, $28 (was $46) at Amazon

While already priced affordably, the Bedsure blanket has various discounts and coupons you can use right now, making it available for as little as $11 for the throw size. Perhaps the biggest and most popular deal is on the queen-sized blanket, which is 39% off in certain colors, slashing the price down by $18. The queen is a good choice for not just your bed but to have on your couch, too, since an oversized plush blanket can really come in handy for movie nights and fireside reading on cold snowy nights.

The Bedsure favorite is available in six sizes, so you can get a few for different rooms or family members. It will be hard to share the same one with everyone fighting over it, after all.

“If you share a bed with someone, you should each get your own blanket,” one person said . “My husband and I each have one of these in a queen size and we are both so cozy and comfy snuggled up like little caterpillars in a cocoon while we sleep at night. No one getting too cold because someone stole their blanket, no tug of war fights half asleep to see who will have dominance of the sheets.” They added, “These blankets are so soft and cozy, warm but not super hot, and easily washable. I want one in every color. If you have someone in your life who likes cuddly things, you should get them one.”

Bedsure Fleece Blanket Throw, Red, $12 (was $18) at Amazon

You better jump on this deal while you can because, before you know it, it will be dark by 6pm and all you’ll want to do is stay in and get cozy. Grab the Amazon bestseller on sale now .

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.