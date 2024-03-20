Act fast: These 10 no. 1 bestsellers are majorly discounted as Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale kicks off

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
In case you haven't heard, Amazon recently announced its first-ever Big Spring Sale, which is an all-new sales event that kicked off today, March 20 and runs through March 25. If you're itching to scoop the best discounts now before stock runs out or deals end, a great place to start is with the top 10 no. 1 bestsellers that happen to be marked down by up to 57% off right now.
It's no secret that people typically rely on reviews to help them determine whether a purchase is worth it or not, and if something is marked as a bestseller, it's a pretty reliable stamp of approval. Not only does it mean it's the best in its category, but it's also safe to assume it's backed by thousands of perfect ratings and rave reviews from people who have already purchased and used it for some time. Considering all 10 items on our list are selling like hotcakes while on sale, we won't be shocked if these deals start selling out soon, well before the official end of the 2024 Big Spring Sale.
If you need new bedding, bath towels, vacuums, or a patio set to get ready for spring, Amazon's sale has you covered. Prices for these shopper-loved products start at just $18, but hurry, these deals likely won't last long.
Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert, $21 (was $42) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 50% off at $21.
- Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in
bedding duvets & down comforters.
- Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.
- 93,100+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: "The down alternative filling strikes the perfect balance between plushness and support,"
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $170 (was $269) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 37% off at $170.
- Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in
robotic vacuums.
- Purchased 3,000+ times in the last month.
- 52,800+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: "The iRobot 675 has changed my life,"
Cotton Paradise 6-Piece Towel Set, $32 (was $75) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 57% off at $32.
- Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in
bath towel sets.
- Purchased 1,000+ times in the last month.
- 28,700+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: "I wanted something thick, soft, and fluffy, and these deliver,"
Devoko 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $90 (was $107) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 25% off at $93.
- Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in
patio conversation sets.
- Purchased 2,000+ times in the last month.
- 9,800+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: "Overall for the price this is a really nice patio set, I think it looks way more expensive than what I paid and makes my patio look grown and sophisticated,"
Sperax Walking Pad, $200 (was $300) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 33% off at $200.
- Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in
treadmills.
- Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.
- 2,700+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: "Since integrating the Sperax Walking Pad into my daily routine, I've noticed significant improvements in my energy levels and a reduction in back pain from sitting too long,"
Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad, $22 (was $26) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 15% off at $22.
- Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in
mattress pads.
- Purchased 20,000+ times in the last month.
- 89,700+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: "This padded mattress cover is more than I expected,"
YKYI Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber, $40 (was $70) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 43% off at $40.
- Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in
household cleaning brushes.
- Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.
- 3,100+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: "I love love love this,"
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 32% off at $150.
- Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in Household Vacuum Cleaners.
- Purchased 20,000+ times in the last month.
- 63,400+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: "I never thought I’d be writing a review on a vacuum cleaner, but in this case after having had Dyson's for over 15 years this one earns a mention,"
Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, $18 (was $28) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 34% off at $18.
- Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in
fireplace chimney brushes.
- Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.
- 22,300+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: "I didn’t realize how scared I should have been of how much lint there was and the potential for fire,"
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, $31 (was $40) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 21% off at $31.
- Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in
household mops & bucket sets.
- Purchased 70,000+ times in the last month.
- 142,000+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: "A genius must have designed this thing; it's amazing in its simplicity, but more amazing in its effectiveness,"
