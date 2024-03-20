Act fast: These 10 no. 1 bestsellers are majorly discounted as Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale kicks off

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

In case you haven't heard, Amazon recently announced its first-ever Big Spring Sale, which is an all-new sales event that kicked off today, March 20 and runs through March 25. If you're itching to scoop the best discounts now before stock runs out or deals end, a great place to start is with the top 10 no. 1 bestsellers that happen to be marked down by up to 57% off right now.

It's no secret that people typically rely on reviews to help them determine whether a purchase is worth it or not, and if something is marked as a bestseller, it's a pretty reliable stamp of approval. Not only does it mean it's the best in its category, but it's also safe to assume it's backed by thousands of perfect ratings and rave reviews from people who have already purchased and used it for some time. Considering all 10 items on our list are selling like hotcakes while on sale, we won't be shocked if these deals start selling out soon, well before the official end of the 2024 Big Spring Sale.

If you need new bedding, bath towels, vacuums, or a patio set to get ready for spring, Amazon's sale has you covered. Prices for these shopper-loved products start at just $18, but hurry, these deals likely won't last long.

Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert, $21 (was $42) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 50% off at $21.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in bedding duvets & down comforters .

. Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.

93,100+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "The down alternative filling strikes the perfect balance between plushness and support," one shopper said . "It feels like sleeping under a cloud, offering a cozy embrace without being too heavy. I appreciate how it provides warmth without causing overheating — ideal for year-round comfort."

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $170 (was $269) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 37% off at $170.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in robotic vacuums .

. Purchased 3,000+ times in the last month.

52,800+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "The iRobot 675 has changed my life," one reviewer wrote . "I’m a mom to 4 young children living in a 1880 square foot house on a large wooded lot. My kids are outside A LOT and track in all kinds of dirt, mud, leaves, grass, etc. My husband, while I love him, is also kind of a mess and has a bad habit of not wiping his shoes and bringing in a ton of sawdust from his projects. On top of all of that, add in the fact that children under 7 really don’t know how to eat properly and drop about seven thousand crumbs per meal per child. Our floors, wood, tile, and carpet, have been a disaster for years. ... Well, after finally biting the bullet I regret that I didn’t buy a Roomba years ago. I don’t have to apologize to guests and I can finally walk barefoot in my house without having 100 tiny crumbs attaching to the bottom of my feet. I love this thing more than I have ever loved any appliance or cleaning tool I have every owned.

Cotton Paradise 6-Piece Towel Set, $32 (was $75) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 57% off at $32.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in bath towel sets .

. Purchased 1,000+ times in the last month.

28,700+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "I wanted something thick, soft, and fluffy, and these deliver," a satisfied customer said . "The large towels are wonderful after coming out of the shower, but the really nice part is using the small washcloths to wash my face. Feels so wonderful on my face! It's been a couple of months now. Love these towels."

Devoko 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $90 (was $107) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 25% off at $93.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in patio conversation sets .

. Purchased 2,000+ times in the last month.

9,800+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "Overall for the price this is a really nice patio set, I think it looks way more expensive than what I paid and makes my patio look grown and sophisticated," a shopper said . "I’m really happy with this purchase and recommend this patio set for anyone living in an apartment with a small space."

Sperax Walking Pad, $200 (was $300) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 33% off at $200.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in treadmills .

. Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.

2,700+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "Since integrating the Sperax Walking Pad into my daily routine, I've noticed significant improvements in my energy levels and a reduction in back pain from sitting too long," wrote one shopper . "It's an excellent way to stay moving and increase my step count without having to allocate extra time for exercise."

Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad, $22 (was $26) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 15% off at $22.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in mattress pads .

. Purchased 20,000+ times in the last month.

89,700+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "This padded mattress cover is more than I expected," said a five-star reviewer . "I thought we bought a new mattress! It made a major difference. It is so soft and comfortable! I am sleeping much better!"

YKYI Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber, $40 (was $70) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 43% off at $40.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in household cleaning brushes .

. Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.

3,100+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "I love love love this," one person shared . "I don't write reviews but this one definitely deserves one. I was skeptical because I was following a TikTok trend which I NEVER do, but decided to research and purchase the correct one. When I say it was EFFORTLESS. I mean just that. I only used 'awesome' brand cleaner and 'fabuloso.' And it removed caked on dirt effortlessly. I put it to work in the worst areas.

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 32% off at $150.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in Household Vacuum Cleaners.

Purchased 20,000+ times in the last month.

63,400+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "I never thought I’d be writing a review on a vacuum cleaner, but in this case after having had Dyson's for over 15 years this one earns a mention," one person said . "Don’t let the price or name fool you, this easily out performs the Dysons in many ways."

Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, $18 (was $28) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 34% off at $18.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in fireplace chimney brushes .

. Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.

22,300+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "I didn’t realize how scared I should have been of how much lint there was and the potential for fire," one shopper wrote . "The amount of lint that came out with this tool was astounding. I’m letting all my family members borrow it so their houses are safer too!"

O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, $31 (was $40) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 21% off at $31.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in household mops & bucket sets .

. Purchased 70,000+ times in the last month.

142,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "A genius must have designed this thing; it's amazing in its simplicity, but more amazing in its effectiveness," a satisfied reviewer said . "I never knew I could fall in love with a mop and bucket; I'm pretty confident that this relationship will last forever."

More Can't-Miss Deals During Amazon's 2024 Big Spring Sale