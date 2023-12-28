13 deals on Amazon no. 1 bestsellers up to 60% off still live in after-Christmas sales

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With Christmas wrapped, some of the last discounts, deals, and savings of 2023 are rolling out. Whether you're eager to spend gift cards or didn’t get something you need, Amazon is definitely worth a look while it’s running major discounts on some of its no. 1 bestsellers.

You can save up to 60% or spend as little as $16 to get an Amazon bestseller backed by thousands of ratings. From a powerful iRobot Roomba robot vacuum to a towel set that brings some spa-like luxury to your bathroom, these 13 bestselling items are worth shopping while they're discounted ahead of the new year.

Of course, you'll want to be a Prime member to score the lowest prices with the fastest and free shipping—some of the full discounts listed below are only available for Prime members, like the shopper-loved Sperax walking pad treadmill for $180 instead of the regular sale price of $220. You can sign up for a free trial here, and it's $15 a month or $139 a year after that.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $160 (was $275) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 42% off at $160.

Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in robotic vacuums .

. Purchased 60,000+ times in the last month.

13,800+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: “Roomba all the way!” wrote one shopper who scored the Roomba 694 while it was discounted. “The battery lasts as long as they advertise, I'm happy with the suction the motor provides for hardwood floors as well as carpets.”

Beckham Hotel Collection Memory Foam Bed Pillows 2-Pack, $80 (was $100) at Amazon

Beckham Pillow Memory Foam — Set of 2 Amazon

The stats:

Now 20% off at $80.

Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in bed pillows .

. Purchased 1,000+ times in the last month.

159,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: “Sleeping on a cloud," one shopper wrote of the memory foam set. "These pillows are by far the best I've ever bought. They are so soft and fluffy!"

Hanes Men's Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt, $14 (was $18) at Amazon

Hanes Men's Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon

The stats:

Now 22% off at $14.

Amazon's no. 1 bestseller in men's sweatshirts .

. 126,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "These sweatshirts are perfect," wrote one shopper who raved about the versatility and overall functionality of the sweatshirt. "They fit well, have lasted several washes. And I love how many colors they come in. 10/10."

Pure Enrichment MistAire Humidifier, $33 (was $50) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 34% off at $33 thanks to an additional on-page coupon.

Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in humidifiers .

. Purchased 50,000+ times in the last month.

81,200+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: “We now own three of these and have had them more than a year,” wrote one Amazon shopper who raved about the design and easy operation. “The size is just right, not too heavy and easy to fill up.”

Queen Size 4-Piece Sheet Set, $26 (was $50) at Amazon

Queen Size 4-Piece Set Amazon

The stats:

Now 49% off at $26.

Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in sheet & pillowcase sets .

. Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.

219,00+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: “This is my second set,” began one shopper who rated these sheets five stars. “They are soft, breathable and durable. I don't buy any other type of sheets.”

Sperax Walking Pad, $180 (was $300) at Amazon

Sperax Walking Pad Amazon

The stats:

Now 40% off at $180 thanks to an additional on-site coupon

Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in treadmills .

. Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.

1,400+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: “You open the box, put it on the floor, and start walking. Can’t get any better than that! And it works beautifully," one user shared . "The remote makes it super easy to turn on, speed up, turn off…It’s all right there in the palm of your hand. Very well built, compact, slides right under my sofa, and I’ve been using it every morning. It’s not only easy to use, and good for me, but it’s downright fun! Turn on a podcast and I’m ready to go. I was so happy I even bought one for my sister’s birthday a couple of days after using mine."

6-Piece Towel Set, $40 (was $80) at Amazon

American Soft Linen Luxury 6 Piece Towel Set 2 Amazon

The stats:

Now 50% off at $40.

Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in bath towels .

. Purchased 3,000+ in the last month.

40,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "I have had many brands of bath linens, but this is the softest and most absorbent I have ever had. They are beautiful and I have ordered two sets of them. They wash and come out of the dryer beautifully and so soft and fluffy," wrote one who went on to add, "My guests have commented on how soft they are."

GiveBest Electric Space Heater with Thermostat, $27 (was $60) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 55% off at $27 thanks to an additional on-page coupon

Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in indoor electric space heaters .

. Purchased 50,000+ times in the last month.

56,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: “Perfection,” began one shopper who rated this space heater five-stars. “Love it, had heaters for the bathroom before. This one is the exception. The others would blast semi warm air at you that just made you feel cold. This one is perfect in size and warms up my large bathroom in minutes.”

Zober Christmas Tree Storage Bag, $16 (was $18) at Amazon

Zober Christmas Tree Storage Bag Amazon

The stats:

Now 11% off at $16.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in Christmas tree storage .

. Purchased 20,000+ times in the last month.

47,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: “We are so impressed,” started one five-star review . “The quality is great and the price is right! It’s easy to wipe down if it gets dusty in the garage and the handles are sturdy! So happy with this purchase!”

SnowJoe Electric Snow Blower, $139 (was $249) at Amazon

SnowJoe Electric Snow Blower Amazon

The stats:

Now 44% off at $139.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in snow blowers .

. Purchased 1,000+ times in the last month.

9,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: “We got an early season wet 8 inch snow. This blower plowed right through it only bogging down every once in a while," one person wrote . "It cleared my driveway in no time. I highly recommend."

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $35 (was $50) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 30% off at $35.

Amazon's no. 1 bestseller in television and video products.

Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.

4,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "A game-changer for TV viewing," wrote one shopper . "The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is an excellent streaming device that offers great value for money. Its ease of use, high-quality 4K streaming, vast content selection, and seamless Alexa integration make it a top choice for anyone looking to enhance their TV watching experience."

East Oak Patio Heater, $150 (was $180) at Amazon

East Oak Patio Heater Amazon

The stats:

Now 17% off at $150.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in outdoor heaters .

. Purchased 3,000+ times in the last month.

1,500+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: “This heater works great! We use it for outdoor company on our porch," one shopper said . "My husband is a smoker and likes to hang out outside and this keeps him warm. I highly recommend this heater. The customer service is a high bonus 100%. Make sure you register for the free warranty!!"

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $75 (was $130) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 42% off at $75.

Amazon's no. 1 bestseller in fryers.

Purchased 70,000+ times in the last month.

43,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "Wonderful product. I was doubtful I would use it often, but I use it constantly," said one shopper who wishes they bought this Njnja Air Fryer. sooner.

More after-Christmas sales at Amazon to consider: