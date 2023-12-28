13 deals on Amazon no. 1 bestsellers up to 60% off still live in after-Christmas sales

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
With Christmas wrapped, some of the last discounts, deals, and savings of 2023 are rolling out. Whether you're eager to spend gift cards or didn’t get something you need, Amazon is definitely worth a look while it’s running major discounts on some of its no. 1 bestsellers.
You can save up to 60% or spend as little as $16 to get an Amazon bestseller backed by thousands of ratings. From a
Of course, you'll want to be a Prime member to score the lowest prices with the fastest and free shipping—some of the full discounts listed below are only available for Prime members, like the shopper-loved Sperax walking pad treadmill for $180 instead of the regular sale price of $220. You can sign up for a free trial here, and it's $15 a month or $139 a year after that.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $160 (was $275) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 42% off at $160.
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in
robotic vacuums.
- Purchased 60,000+ times in the last month.
- 13,800+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: “Roomba all the way!” wrote one
Beckham Hotel Collection Memory Foam Bed Pillows 2-Pack, $80 (was $100) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 20% off at $80.
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in
bed pillows.
- Purchased 1,000+ times in the last month.
- 159,000+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: “Sleeping on a cloud,"
Hanes Men's Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt, $14 (was $18) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 22% off at $14.
- Amazon's no. 1 bestseller
in men's sweatshirts.
- 126,000+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: "These sweatshirts are perfect," wrote one
Pure Enrichment MistAire Humidifier, $33 (was $50) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 34% off at $33 thanks to an additional on-page coupon.
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in
humidifiers.
- Purchased 50,000+ times in the last month.
- 81,200+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: “We now own three of these and have had them more than a year,” wrote one
Queen Size 4-Piece Sheet Set, $26 (was $50) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 49% off at $26.
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in
sheet & pillowcase sets.
- Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.
- 219,00+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: “This is my second set,” began one
Sperax Walking Pad, $180 (was $300) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 40% off at $180 thanks to an additional on-site coupon
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in
treadmills.
- Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.
- 1,400+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: “You open the box, put it on the floor, and start walking. Can’t get any better than that! And it works beautifully," one
6-Piece Towel Set, $40 (was $80) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 50% off at $40.
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in
bath towels.
- Purchased 3,000+ in the last month.
- 40,000+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: "I have had many brands of bath linens, but this is the softest and most absorbent I have ever had. They are beautiful and I have ordered two sets of them. They wash and come out of the dryer beautifully and so soft and fluffy,"
GiveBest Electric Space Heater with Thermostat, $27 (was $60) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 55% off at $27 thanks to an additional on-page coupon
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in
indoor electric space heaters.
- Purchased 50,000+ times in the last month.
- 56,000+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: “Perfection,” began one
Zober Christmas Tree Storage Bag, $16 (was $18) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 11% off at $16.
- Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in
Christmas tree storage.
- Purchased 20,000+ times in the last month.
- 47,000+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: “We are so impressed,” started one
SnowJoe Electric Snow Blower, $139 (was $249) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 44% off at $139.
- Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in
snow blowers.
- Purchased 1,000+ times in the last month.
- 9,000+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: “We got an early season wet 8 inch snow. This blower plowed right through it only bogging down every once in a while,"
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $35 (was $50) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 30% off at $35.
- Amazon's no. 1 bestseller in television and video products.
- Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.
- 4,000+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: "A game-changer for TV viewing," wrote one
East Oak Patio Heater, $150 (was $180) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 17% off at $150.
- Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in
outdoor heaters.
- Purchased 3,000+ times in the last month.
- 1,500+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: “This heater works great! We use it for outdoor company on our porch,"
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $75 (was $130) at
Amazon
The stats:
- Now 42% off at $75.
- Amazon's no. 1 bestseller in fryers.
- Purchased 70,000+ times in the last month.
- 43,000+ five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying: "Wonderful product. I was doubtful I would use it often, but I use it constantly," said one
More after-Christmas sales at Amazon to consider:
- Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $99 (was $129) at
Amazon
- Apple AirTag, $24 (was $29) at
Amazon
- Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera, $30 (was $60) at
Amazon
- Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clog in black, $28 (was $50) at
Amazon
- Hanes EcoSmart Hoodie, $15 (was $22) at
Amazon
- Hydro Flask All Around 32-oz Tumbler, $35 (was $40) at
Amazon
- Levoit Air Purifier, $85 (was $100) at
Amazon
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.