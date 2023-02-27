For some, a winter vacation means snow and skiing. For others, it means escaping to warmer climates for sun and sand. Fortunately, there are vacation destinations with any type of weather for any budget.

Winter in the Caribbean tends to offer moderate temperatures in the mid-80s and temperate winds to create a luxury paradise of warm breezes, white sand beaches, and sparkling seas.

Australia enjoys its summer during our winter months, making it a popular winter destination for U.S. travelers looking to escape the snow. There is plenty to do in popular Australian cities and on the coastlines if you’re seeking a seaside getaway.

Of course, ski resorts are plenty across the U.S. and Europe, so we’ve spotlighted some of the best here, as well.

Keep in mind, the vacation ideas listed here, for the most part, are not all-inclusive resorts, but top cities and regions with plenty to do year-round. You’ll want to budget accordingly to take in the best attractions and experience the local restaurants that appeal to you.

Of course, an ala carte vacation can give you an opportunity to save money by bringing snacks and beverages from home or shopping at local stores when you arrive. You can even cook quick and easy meals if you have a suite.

Whether you are looking for an affordable family escape or a luxurious couple getaway, our list offers multiple options to plan a quick weekend getaway or an international excursion.

If you’re looking for the perfect combination of a tropical climate (84 degrees year-round) and exciting winter sports amidst a mountainous backdrop, Camelback Lodge and Aquatopia Indoor waterpark in Tannersville, Pa., in the Poconos has it all for families, couples, and friends.

The resort includes easy access to skiing and snowtubing and, weather permitting, zipline courses along with a steel-track mountain coaster. Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark includes 13 water slides for thrillseekers, large water play areas for children, a wave pool, and one of the most fun, themed out lazy rivers in the region.

Plenty of additional entertainment opportunities, including virtual reality gaming, an arcade, and multiple dining options from pizza to fine Italian dining, round out the offerings. Check out the Trails End Pub and Grille, a cozy bar and eatery with classic American fare and live music, plus a spectacular mountain-view and outdoor firepits.

If, for you, a winter getaway means skiing, there’s no better place than the resort Forbes dubbed “the King of American Ski Resorts,” in Vail, Colorado. For skiers, the resort offers seven back bowls ranging from beginner level to double black bowl terrain. The resort is also friendly to snowboarders.

What makes Vail stand out amongst other excellent northwest ski resorts across Colorado and in Utah is the village spanning the length of the mountain and encompassing four neighborhoods, each with multiple choices in world-class hotels, dining, and spas. If you’re looking to blend the best skiing with a luxury experience, consider Vail this winter.

Vail has an abundance of ski resorts, from boutique hotels to larger chains. We recommend the top-rated Arrabelle at Vail Square, a RockResort in the Lionshead neighborhood, just a one-minute walk from the Vail Ski Resort. The hotel is attached to a shopping center for convenience, and several restaurants are just a short walk away. The hotel is both kid- and pet-friendly and includes a spa and pool.

The Four Seasons Resort is a renowned luxury hotel minutes from the Vail Ski Resort and Gondola One Ski Lift. It has an on-site spa with 13 treatment rooms, an on-site gourmet restaurant, and 24-hour fitness center.

Rated one of the best ski resorts in the Swiss Alps, the Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski is not inexpensive. But is it worth it? Reviewers say yes. With over 800 excellent reviews on TripAdvisor, it's a luxurious resort from the rooms to the amenities.

A haven of winter sports, St. Moritz offers ice skating, tobogganing, skiing and snowboarding, the only natural ice bob run in the world, and 200 km of prepared cross-country skiing trails.

The hotel offers modern conveniences, state-of-the-art technology and timeless European luxury in a 19th century structure. Drink and dine in one of the resort’s five bars and restaurants. Relax after a day on the slopes with a treatment in the Alpine Spa.

Situated at the end of the Vanoise National Park in the historic province of Savoie, France, the Airelles Val D’isere is a family hotel. Sitting 1800 feet in the mountains, it is a ski-in, ski-out resort perfect for the adventurous traveler who also seeks luxury and beauty during their ski vacation.

Choose one of five private apartments at the top of the mountain or one of more than 30 rooms or suites in the five-star resort.

Skiing is just the start of winter sports in Savoie as well. Embark on a Husky dog sled ride, go ice diving, or ride Moonbikes. Enjoy Italian cuisine, including ice cream, as you take in the mountain view. Or visit the resort’s bar, nestle in a sofa by the fireside, and enjoy top-shelf beverages, rare spirits, or fine wines of your choice.

American travelers can take advantage of Australia’s summer in February and March, when warm but comfortable climates make the land down under a desirable escape. There is so much to do in Sydney, Australia, a getaway near Sydney Harbor would be our top choice to blend beachside relaxation, watersport fun, and the city’s culture and nightlife.

The Manly Pacific offers all the amenities travelers want, including two onsite restaurants featuring international cuisine, a beachside bar, and a rooftop pool. Set on Manly Beach, the hotel is a historic venue renowned for 5-star luxury. Plus it is close to the historic Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbor Bridge along with easy access to downtown.

It was hard to single out one luxury beachside hotel in the region, but we love the historic charm of this boutique hotel. Marriott Bonvoy members seeking a luxury experience might consider the Pier One Sydney Harbor, rated Travelers’ Choice by TripAdvisor in 2021.

Travel & Leisure recently ranked Nashville as one of the most affordable winter vacations. Although temps can drop down to below freezing, they tend to hover in the 40s or 50s, making Nashville perfect if you want to escape freezing temperatures and snow.

You can plan an entire week at Gaylord Opryland Resort, & Convention Center, appreciating the indoor gardens–they span nine acres–watching the dancing fountains, shopping, and dining. Most of the best attractions in Nashville are indoors, including the adjacent Opryland Mills Mall, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the Grand Ole Opry House.

While you’re in town, don’t forget to check out some of Nashville’s best restaurants. The city celebrates Dine Nashville in February, which culminates in Restaurant Week from February 20 – 23, 2023. Enjoy collaborative chef experiences, food tours, and more.

From sandwich shops to steakhouses, Nashville offers food for every taste. Some of the top-rated restaurants include Butcher & Bee Mediterranean restaurant, Kayne Prime Steakhouse, and Mission BBQ, not far from the Opryland Hotel.

As ski towns go, Stowe, Vermont, rivals Vail, Colorado, offering a ton of winter sports. Of course, there is skiing and snowboarding but you can also enjoy snowmobiling, fat biking, ice fishing, ice skating, and even dog sledding.

The Lodge at Spruce Peak is a luxurious, yet convenient place to stay thanks to its ski-in, ski-out location and proximity to amenities in the ski village of Stowe. Apres ski, dine in one of the private igloos on the property, enjoy cocktails at the WhistlePig Pavillion, or indulge in sushi at the Mansfield Terrace Sushi Bar.

While you’re in town, make sure to check out the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum or drop by Ben & Jerry’s Factory. After all, it’s never too cold for ice cream when you’re on vacation.

It wouldn’t be a winter getaway round-up without a mention of mountain-filled, gorgeous Montana. Big Sky features some of the best skiing in the region, along with dog sledding snowmobiling, and other outdoor adventures.

Big Sky Resort is perhaps the largest and most well-known ski resort in the region, with 5,850 acres of skiable terrain, with plenty of beginner and intermediate slopes as well as “aggressive” terrain for the pros. You can even snag slope-side accommodations at The Summit Hotel, Huntley Lodge, The Village Center, or the Shoshone Condominium Hotel.

You might also opt to stay in one of the other area hotels, like Lone Mountain Ranch for something different than après ski.

Monticello, New York boasts an array of indoor and outdoor activities year-round. Book your getaway at The Kartrite Indoor Waterpark for daytime fun with the family. Perfect for a day trip, a weekend excursion or a longer stay in the New York area, Kartrite is deemed New York’s largest indoor waterpark. With multiple slides, including a side-by-side racing slide, a relaxing lazy river, and a kiddie area for little water lovers.

Onsite dining options include all you could want without leaving the resort, from burgers and ice cream to the higher end Bixby’s Derby Tavern & Tap Room with an extensive wine list and fine culinary fare.

Then venture next door to Resorts World Catskills for dining, gambling, and entertainment. There is a chill in the air in upstate New York, so it’s also the perfect time to go ice skating at Kutsher’s Ice Skating Rink.

Monticello is highly accessible from five major airports, with the closest being Stewart International in Newburgh.

If you’re looking to get out of the cold, consider a jaunt to Naples, Florida, where the relaxed atmosphere and sun-kissed beaches will help you quickly forget the stress of winter. Watch the sunset from Naples Pier, dip your toes in the Gulf of Mexico, and shop on Fifth Avenue South. It’s all in a day of play on what locals call the “Paradise Coast.”

The southwest Florida weather is perfect for swimming, dolphin-watching, snorkeling or scuba diving, with average temperatures in the mid-to-high 70s in early February.

When you’re looking for a break from the sand and water, browse the art galleries, local boutiques, and small businesses on Fifth Avenue South and Third Street South. The Naples shopping outlets make it easier to shop high-end brands without busting your budget.

While you’re in town, make sure to try the Stone Crab Claws, which are in season from mid-October to the beginning of May. Restaurants in Naples serving up stone crab claws include Pelican Bend, Captain & Krewe, and Sails Restaurant.

There are few better places to escape the cold in the continental U.S. than sunny Southern California, with average daily temperatures in the mid-70s during the winter. Koriake Pensione offers a romantic retreat in a historic villa in the heart of Palm Springs. Choose from one of 28 picturesque rooms of Moroccan or Mediterranean design.

Shop in The Bazaar, a Mediterranean marketplace, borrow a cruiser bike and tour the town, or swim in one of two saltwater pools, which are open 24 hours. You could even book a spa treatment and enjoy a massage indoors, outside, or in the comfort of your room.

You may not want to leave the luxury of the resort, but if you do, there are plenty of activities in the surrounding area. Visit the Palm Springs Art Museum or take in a show at the Annenberg Theatre, ranked 25 out of 107 things to do in Palm Springs by TripAdvisor.

A popular winter getaway for those in the continental U.S., the Bahamas offers a temperate climate, white sand beaches, watersports galore, and your choice of resorts.

A family favorite is Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. The sprawling resort features five distinct hotels, a golf course, and the Aquaventure waterpark for family fun. You’ll also find a casino with 65 gaming tables and 700 slot machines.

From ice cream shops and Starbucks to gourmet restaurants, you’ll find cuisine to suit every taste. Atlantis Bahamas is not all-inclusive, but you will find everything you need on-site, which makes it an easy and convenient vacation whether you’re looking for adventure in the waterpark or relaxing on the beach.

Whether you’re seeking sun, sand and surf, or skiing and sightseeing, you can find it across the U.S., on neighboring tropical islands, or on overseas adventures.

If you’re flying, download the airlines’ app to keep an eye out for flight delays, pack carefully to avoid unexpected baggage charges, and check travel websites or use frequent flyer miles to get the best deals.

In spite of recent airline hassles and delays, you can still enjoy a relaxing getaway if you plan ahead.

