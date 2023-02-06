The Best Places to Order Valentine’s Day Flowers Online

Nothing says "I love you" quite like a gorgeous bouquet of flowers picked just for you. But, don’t stress if you can’t make it to your local florist on Valentine’s Day for your Valentine this year.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best online floral shops for a variety of budgets–from $40 to $300 bouquets.

So whether you’re spoiling your partner with a luxe purchase or sending an ‘I’m thinking about you’ message to someone special, we’re here to help narrow down your options.

Urbanstems lands itself at the top of this list for its beautiful arrangements and timely delivery. Its Valentine’s Day collection appeals to just about anyone you’re planning to send to and features arrangements with limited-edition winter peonies, roses, and greenery among others. Choose the location, delivery date, and bouquet size (single, double, or triple), and pair it with a vase of choice for a few dollars extra. Urbanstems also makes it easy to determine which options are pet-friendly.

This bouquet of soft pastels from Urbanstems features a variety of shapes, textures, and colors. Stems of Garden Roses, Dusty Miller, Alstroemeria, Carnations, Ranunculus, Veronica, Astilbe, Spray Roses, and Eucalyptus are paired together to create a stunning arrangement that will brighten anyone’s day.

The Bouqs. Co offers a variety of Valentine’s Day arrangements, ranging from gifts that affirm to gifts that spark feels. Uniquely, this flower delivery service pairs several bouquet options with special-edition gifts, such as a candle, tea kit, or love notes. Customers can select the arrangement and size of the bouquet, along with a vase for an additional fee as well. The Bouq Co. also offers a consulting service called “Consult with Cupid” for those who may not be too sure about which option is best for them.

For a classic pink bouquet, look no further than Tickled Pink from The Bouqs Co. This arrangement features pink roses, pastel pink carnations, and fluffy purple matilda in a classic white vase.

If your significant other is a fan of surprises, this is the perfect option. Fresh Sends has the trendiest bouquets on this list that are each wrapped in newspaper and shipped out in a retro-inspired box. Unlike the others, this flower delivery is a complete surprise every time.

You can send your sweetheart The Send bouquet of the day in either a regular or full size, but won’t know what’s included until it arrives at their door. Simply add to your cart, select the delivery date, and this beautiful arrangement will be on its way.

1-800 Flowers is the O.G. of online flower deliveries. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, they’re heavily discounting classic bouquets and other goodies. Many of these pretty arrangements come with accompanying gifts like candles, teddy bears, wine, chocolates, and more. However, if you’re looking to save a few extra bucks, you can opt for the bouquet only. And as a bonus, if your partner isn’t the biggest fan of flowers, you can opt for a sweet treat like chocolate strawberries or a giant gift basket.

We can’t help it–we’re suckers for tulips. This stunning arrangement comes with up to 30 stems, a red vase, Belgian chocolate, and a candle, but can also be sent as 15 stems only for a sweet, subtle gesture. These pink and red tulips are shipped fresh and will be sure to delight the recipient.

As they say on their website, “every love deserves blooms!” Bloomsy Box offers incredible arrangements all year long, including a New York Botanical Garden Subscription that offers seasonal bouquets curated by botanical garden floral experts. This brand emphasizes sustainability and ethics by working with farms that follow strict sustainability and ethical harvesting guidelines. Your partner will be so touched to know you did your research and purchased flowers from a brand that prioritizes fair wages and safe working conditions.

For the purple lover in your life, this gorgeous bouquet from BloomsyBox is sure to check all the boxes. It features 29 stems of purple dianthus, lavender disbuds, along with cream and purple roses to create the purple bouquet of their dreams. Simply customize it with a sweet message and choose a delivery date–the recipient is sure to feel the love.

Venus et Fleur is the epitome of luxe. You’ve likely seen its popular eternity flowers in the homes of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Heidi Klum, Gigi Hadid, and others. They’re well known for a reason – their eternity flowers last a whole year. These buds were picked in full bloom in Ecuador and transported to the U.S., where the colors are removed using a non-toxic solution and coated in a non-allergenic wax and natural oils to dehydrate them and preserve the high quality. While they have plenty of designer bouquets, this iconic brand also offers the option to customize your own.

Venus et Fleur’s classic Small Round arrangement includes 13-15 eternity roses in your color of choice, with 26 options to choose from. They are placed in a Parisian hat box-inspired keepsake box to elevate any space in your lover’s home. If you’re looking to spoil your significant other this Valentine’s Day, the Small Round from Venus et Fleur is a fabulous option.

If your significant other is a fan of elegance and sustainability, Ode á la Rose is the best option for you. Ode á la Rose designs its luscious arrangements the “French way,” sourced from the top eco-friendly farms in Ecuador and Holland during their peak seasons. If you’re looking to make a grand gesture, Ode a la Rose’s “big moments” collection offers 50 to 100 flowers. For something a bit more in the budget, its “small attentions” collection includes 10 stems and offers add-ons like vases, candles, macarons, chocolate, and more for an additional cost.

This stunning bouquet from Ode á la Rose bundles iconic red roses for the love of your life. Roses are their specialty, and this bouquet is no exception. Picked fresh, these buds will last 5-7 days upon delivery and make your special someone very happy.

Rose Box NYC offers premium, long-lasting flowers in gorgeous boxes and vases that are curated for home design. If your sweetheart prefers low-maintenance gifts, these arrangements require no management whatsoever. Simply open the package and place where you’d like for all to admire.

This centerpiece is a modern, industrial take on classic Valentine’s Day bouquets. 12 fresh, long-lasting roses are paired with a high-quality cement vase that is perfect for your next dinner party. With over 20 vibrant colors to choose from, there is bound to be one fit for your queen.

What’s better than flowers that never die? In case your partner has allergies or isn’t a fan of Valentine’s Day traditions, this Lego set is the cutest gesture. Grab these and put them together for a romantic date night idea.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.