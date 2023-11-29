The best true wireless earbuds to buy right now

Shopping for a pair of true wireless earbuds in 2023 can be a daunting task. You need to pick between dozens of brands and models and figure out what features you actually care about. Do you travel a lot and crave true noise cancellation to drown out that loud engine, or do you really just care that they can survive an hour a day at the gym?

To help you find the perfect pair for your needs, we spent months putting earbuds from the likes of Apple, Sony, Samsung, Amazon, and Beats to the test. Ahead, see what we consider to be the best true wireless earbuds on the market.

Best Overall Earbuds: Sony WF-1000XM5

$278 (was $300) at Amazon or Sony

With some seriously impressive noise cancellation, long-lasting battery life, and rich playback all packed into a comfortable set of buds, you can’t do much better than Sony’s WF-1000XM5 .

Sony’s improved on nearly every aspect of the WF-1000XM4 , the previous generation and our former pick for best noise-cancelling earbuds. Playback for any genre of music is still incredibly impressive, with a keen ability to showcase all elements of the track on a wide soundstage. Even more, you can customize the listening experience to your preference via the “Equalizer” in the companion app for Android and iOS . If you want emphasis on bass, the feeling of a live concert, or even the focus on vocals, you can set it to your liking.

Noise cancellation is still incredibly impressive here, with the WF-1000XM5s offering you some real peace and quiet against loud, booming sounds like traffic, an HVAC system, and higher-frequency elements like the whine of a washing machine. You can also switch to an adaptive mode when you need to stay more aware and allow environmental sounds in.

For cancelling out noise, you’ll want a good seal that ensures your earbuds stay in place. Sony’s WF-1000XM5 aren’t winning the award for being the smallest earbuds, but they are smaller and lighter than previous iterations. You’ll also find several sizes of memory foam ear tips in the box to help you get the right fit.

Like we’ve come to expect from Sony, battery life is quite long here. With noise-cancelling engaged, you’ll get over 8 hours of use, and 12 hours with it off. That’s more than the AirPods Pro and other competing earbuds, plus with recharges in the case, it stretches to 36 hours of listening. Either route, you have more than enough runtime to block out noisy neighbors or a loud engine on a cross-country flight.

With excellent feature parity across Android or iOS, terrific noise cancellation, long battery life, and excellent playback for any genre, Sony’s WF-1000XM5 are nearly perfect earbuds. You’ll just need to spend $298, but these can’t be beat if you’re after a robust feature set and incredible noise cancellation.

Best Earbuds for Apple Users: AirPods Pro 2nd Gen With USB-C

$245 (was $249) at Amazon

If you have an iPhone or are in the Apple ecosystem, the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen is your best option. The experience starts with a quick connection to all your other Apple devices and levels up with Spatial Audio, solid battery life, and three listening modes.