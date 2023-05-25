The Best Things to Shop at lululemon in 2023

Lululemon has been running the athleisure game since 1998. Known for its viral yoga pants, the brand has continued climbing the ladder to fame and created a cult-like following–and rightfully so. Lululemon’s quality and variety are almost incomparable to other brands on the market.

Ideal for athletes and couch potatoes alike, Lululemon offers athletic wear and accessories for all workout types from low-impact yoga to high-impact HIIT.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself, a significant other, a mom, a dad, a best friend, or a coworker, Lululemon has a wide selection of items you’ll each love and wear to death.

Once you buy Lululemon (LULU) , you won’t go back. So, what are you waiting for? Shop some of the brand’s best and most infamous items below.

For Her

One of Lululemon’s most form-fitting options, the Nulu Cropped Define Jacket stretches and moves with your body. It feels weightless and buttery soft thanks to the Nulu fabric, and features mesh back ventilation for additional breathability.

Flared yoga pants are back in style! These Groove Super-High-Rise Flare Pants are Lululemon’s take on the trend and offer incredible comfort and flexibility for your next yoga class. The buttery-soft Nulu fabric hugs from the waist to the hem and flares out at the bottom for a pop of style.

Lululemon is best known for its leggings, so it's no surprise that their Align High-Rise Pants made the list. These Lululemon staples come in over 20 different colors and were designed with as few seams as possible so they can weightlessly flow with you.

The Align Tank Top is a mix between a workout tank and a sports bra. Featuring light support for low-impact activities, Lululemon cut the length above the waist so you can pair it with your favorite high-rise bottom.

Every girl needs a go-to pair of biker shorts. Reviewers say the Align High-Rise Shorts are the perfect option for yoga, bike riding, or simply pairing with a favorite tee. Better snag a pair for the summer while they’re still in stock!

Skirts will be all the rage once springtime rolls around. The Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt was created for tennis and running but can double as an everyday go-to during warmer temperatures. It includes built-in shorts underneath to prevent the skirt from riding up or revealing too much while working out.

You’ve definitely seen the Scuba Hoodie on TikTok. The oversized hoodie is made from a cotton-blend fleece fabric that is breathable and extremely comfortable. Reviewers are obsessed with the fit and comfort of this everyday staple and love the wide variety of color options to choose from.

For Him

These ABC Joggers from Lululemon make for the best everyday pant in his wardrobe–seriously, you’ll catch him wearing them all of the time. Spacious in all of the right ways, these joggers feature a lay-flat elastic waistband, cuffed legs, and several pockets.

Designed for running and training, the Pace Breaker Shorts are lightweight and include a zippered pocket for essential items. Choose between three lengths to find the best option for your workout regimen.

He’ll love the classic look of this Pullover Hoodie. Made of super soft, breathable material, reviewers rave about its durable quality and perfect fit.

Spring is right around the corner, so if you’re in the market for new shorts, these 5” Stretch Shorts are a good option. Made of water-repellent and abrasion-resistant material, these shorts move with him as he goes about his day.

The City Sweat Joggers from Lululemon are a breathable basic. Crafted with a soft, stretchy fabric, these joggers are sweat-wicking and quick-drying to take him from lounging on the sofa to his workout at the gym.

These pants can be worn from the office to the bar– great for any casual or dressier occasion. Available in plenty of neutral colorways, these slim-fit pants feature stretchy fabric to ensure they move with you throughout the day.

This Lululemon half zip is the perfect solution for cool-weather sports in early Spring, like golf. Pair it with khakis and a polo and head out the door–you’ll love how it looks and feels.

This classic tee from Lululemon is extremely versatile. Throw it on with joggers for a day in or dress it up with some jeans for a night out. Either way, this T-Shirt is very comfortable and comes in an abundance of colors.

Accessories

This hat says “summer, please come faster!” This adorable Bucket Hat is reversible, which means you snag two hats for the price of one. It’s a great option for this summer when you’re spending it at the beach.

Channel YOU’s Joe Goldberg with this classic hat from Lululemon–his style only, of course. This is the perfect hat to add to your collection for everyday wear and can be paired with nearly any outfit. It’s a great option when you’re having one of those no-good, very-bad hair days.

TikTok sold out this bag numerous times because it really is that good. This cute belt bag can be worn as a fanny pack or crossbody and can fit plenty of everyday items like your phone, wallet, keys, earbuds, and more. It’s the perfect hands-free solution for a “hot-girl walk.”

