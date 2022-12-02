The 25 Best Tech Gifts For Everyone On Your List

Picking a gift for anyone from any category is generally not an easy feat, and technology is no different. From Samsung to Apple with Google, Amazon, and Sony in between, there has been a barrage of new tech unveiled this year.

That coupled with all of the gadgets from years past that are still cooking, can make gifting or giving tech a daunting feat. But fear not--I’ve spent the entire year testing a number of gadgets, and ahead I’m sharing 25 sure fire pieces of technology that will delight.

From more affordable gadgets that double as terrific stocking stuffers to more luxury pieces of tech, read on for the best tech to gift this holiday season.

Some wall plugs can be boring, but I promise you the Anker 735 Nano II isn’t it. In fact, it’s the charger I trust the most with three ports--two USB-C ports and one USB-A--and it pushes out a full 65 watts. Meaning you can charge a phone, earbuds, and a tablet or a laptop all at once.

Shopping for an Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report iPhone user? An AirTag is likely the most affordable and the most perfect gift. At just $29.99, this circular item-finder effortlessly pairs with your iPhone for an easy set up and syncs with the broader FindMy ecosystem. In terms of everyday use, AirTags deliver an accurate location and the Precision Finding feature is very neat.

Drinking water is pretty darn important, and this water bottle lets you do it in style. This 17 oz. version is made from insulated stainless steel and holds plenty of liquid. Even cooler though, it can track your water intake thanks to a sensor built into the bottom. It even integrates with Apple Health and can glow fun colors to tell you when to drink.

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Free Report Echo Dot isn’t a surprise entry on a gift guide. But the fifth generation makes some nice improvements, especially for those with an older model. It still provides surprisingly loud sound for its size and this model features an LED dot matrix display to show the time and weather.

Looking for an affordable, but highly functional gadget to give? Look no further than Anker’s Powerline III Flow Lightning cables. They come in a range of fun shades like Coral Pink, offer a fast Lightning charge thanks to USB-C, and are plenty durable.

Not all tech has to come in more neutral tones, and Courant’s Catch:3 wireless charger is both functional and a statement piece that’s perfect for your counter or bedside table. Available in a few different shades, our favs are Forest or Natural, it pairs a wireless charger with a tray for all your other pocketable items. From sunglasses to a wallet to keys, you can easily charge and stay.

From Silicon Valley execs to celebrities, many folks are opting for the Oura Ring. It’s kind of like an Apple Watch or Fitbit for your finger that also doesn’t come with distractions. Available in two styles and a range of colors, pick your size, and slide it on. The Oura Ring tracks activity like steps, but goes further with a readiness and sleep score along with heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.

Want a wearable that does more than just health and activity monitoring. In our testing the Apple Watch SE, delivers the best value of any smartwatch currently on the market. You can track nearly any workout and track health metrics like heart rate and blood oxygen levels. You can pick from a 40mm or 44mm and you make calls or text from your list.

Yes, a TV is a pretty extravagant gift, but Samsung’s The Frame pairs a vibrant QLED 4K picture with the aesthetics of a work of art. With a bezel that is sold separately, the TV will look like a frame and with Art Mode, you can display a famous piece like the Mona Lisa or picture of your family dog for all to see. This way when the TV is off, it’s not an eyesore, but rather a talking point.

Another excellent stocking stuffer would be the Fire TV Stick 4K. It’s a simple piece of tech that plugs into a TV via HDMI and gives you access to a bunch of streaming services. Plus, since it’s Amazon, you can control it all with Alexa.

The smallest iPad is one of my favorites, thanks to a zippy experience in an ultra-portable form. It's an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that's great for games, web browsing, reading, streaming, and even writing. When you pair it with a second-generation Apple Pencil, it's like a modern day notebook.

$119.99 at Marshall Headphones or Amazon

Chances are you’ve seen Marshall speakers onstage at concerts, and the Willen puts that sound and design in the palm of your hand. This small square speaker can last for over 12 hours of listening and is water resistant, meaning you can bring it on your next adventure. Via the companion app you can customize the sound from the radiators and full range driver to your liking as well.

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro are some of the best earbuds on the market—and if you have an iPhone, they are the best earbuds for you. They stick with a compact build that properly seals off your ears and offer immersive, wide audio with support for Spatial Audio. But best of all, the active noise cancellation mode is class-leading and the new adaptive transparency mode is pretty epic. Simply, it’s a piece of tech that is sure to delight this holiday season.

Ereaders have been around for a while and the category leader is most certainly the Amazon Kindle. The newest entry level model features a 6-inch super sharp display (at 300 pixels-per-inch) that features backlighting and is the most portable in the Kindle family. It can last for weeks and is an excellent gift for someone who loves to read, or who wants to read more. See our full review here.

I’m a big fan of AirPods Max, mainly for the premium build, immersive audio quality, and class-leading listening modes. And while they’re a bit pricey than some other options—and other picks on this list—they’re well worth the price. They’re cozy for hours on each with soft ear-cups, a headband that doesn’t increase pressure, and you can turn out the world with ANC or let it in with transparency. They’re also the chicest headphones on planet earth right now…according to my TikTok feed.

For folks who are still working remotely or maybe trying to become TikTok famous, the Logitech (LOGI) - Get Free Report Litra Glow is dual purpose. It’s a set of LEDs housed in a sleek square that can easily attach to a monitor or a tripod. You can control the overall brightness or the tone to make sure you’re looking your best.

Sony’s (SNEJF) LinkBuds S offer fast pairing with Android and regular Bluetooth pairing with Apple devices like iPhone. And after the fast start, the LinkBuds S can auto switch between different listening modes based on devices. These earbuds also deliver excellent audio quality along with strong active noise cancellation to get in your zone.

Know someone who wants a massage gun? For $150, the Theragun Mini is an ultra-portable option that packs a ton of power to help post workout or help one get ready for the next sweat session.

Apple’s iPad Air isn’t the entry-level or the flagship, but rather the sweet spot in the middle. With a vibrant 10.9-inch display and the M1 chip inside, any task looks great and runs blazing fast here. It also comes in a range of fun colors and is the best all around iPad for work and play.

$99.95, originally $149.95 at Amazon

Whether you have an iPhone or an Android, the Beats Studio Buds will quickly pair and really work platform agnostic. They offer rich, booming audio with solid active noise cancellation and a cozy fit in your ear. Best of all, they come in some fun colors.

The Xbox Series S might be the entry-level console from Microsoft, but it’s next-generation for most. It can play all the major titles, including AAA games, at up to a full 120-frame-per-scone with a 4K resolution. Plus, it’s on-sale and you can pair it with Xbox Game Pass for instant access to hundreds of games.

Shopping for someone with an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and AirPods? Well, Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro lets you charge all of them in a handy, modern device. It features a MagSafe puck for fast charging an iPhone 12, 13, or 14 wirelessly, and the Apple Watch puck enables fast charging with the newer models.

If you want to give the gift of a phone, without breaking the bank or sacrificing performance, Google’s (GOOGL) - Get Free Report Pixel 6a fits the bill. It looks just like the flagship Pixel phones and comes in fun colors, but it also features an excellent set of cameras. Heck, you can even take bokeh portrait shots and remove unwanted people from the background of photos.

Starting at $999 from AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile

The iPhone 14 Pro is both the best iPhone currently available and one of the best flagship smartphones on the market. The new Dynamic Island embraces the pinhole notch and adds in some extra functionality, while performance with iOS remains class-leading and you get excellent cameras. Only thing to keep in mind here is the ship dates, as they are quickly approaching the end of Dec.

Gifting a band for an avid Apple Watch wearer is an excellent idea. And this Sport Slim Band by Nomad is perfect for someone into working out or not. It’s made from a breathable and flexible rubber that comes in five different shades. It also closes both comfortably and securely with an aluminum pin and tuck mechanism.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.