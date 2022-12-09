The 20 Best Stocking Stuffers for Anyone on Your List

There was a time in our lives when opening our Christmas stockings was almost as exciting as the presents under the tree. Our mother had made our stockings from felt and sequins using a kit like this one, and it was always stuffed with small toys, candy, and usually something horse related.

Now that we’re approaching Christmas, it’s time to start stocking up on stocking gifts. So we’ve put together a list of some of our favorite stocking stuffer ideas for this holiday season, organized by price point.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Best Stocking Stuffers Under $10

Now, how can you not include this gift in the stockings of adults and kids alike? While they may not ever need them, it’s sure to get some Christmas morning laughs and also serve as an emergency pair should they really need them. Just add water to expand, and they fit most children and small adults.

Kids all over the world love unicorns, and how cute is this lip balm with a magical one on top? Lip Smacker has been a leader in lip balm for kids since 1973, and their moisturizing formula helps prevent chapped lips.

Everyone will appreciate this collapsible back scratcher that extends up to 22 inches to reach those impossible itchy spots. The metal bear claw is actually cute, and the comfort cushion grip is easy to hold. Each scratcher included in the four pack is a different color, so you can hand them out to the whole family.

Kids go through hair clips like it’s their full time job, but they won’t want to lose these adorable animal ones. With lions, tigers, dogs, bears, and monkeys, plus some stars and fruit, these metal hair clips will go with any outfit, plus they’re sturdy and work even in thicker hair.

We’re all aware of the impact of single-use plastic straws on the environment, but sometimes stainless steel straws are too expensive or impractical. These BPA-free plastic straws make a great little gift. They come in a pack of eight and include a cleaning brush and better yet, are dishwasher safe.

Best Stocking Stuffers Under $20

We often spot random hair ties strewn about the city, but most of them are not good for the environment at all. Terra Ties are strong, durable, and hold a lot of hair, plus they are biodegradable and come with a compostable package. They’ve held up our hair through many workouts and haven’t snagged a single hair.

Who needs plain old beer koozies when you can dress your beer cans up in stylish puffer coats? And let’s face it, their imported Belgian beer deserves better than a ratty Sigma Chi neoprene koozie. The outside is a soft nylon that will keep their hands warm with a metallic inner lining to keep the beer cold.

Flipbook mini movies are fun, and now kids can make their own little cartoons with this flipbook kit. It comes with two pre-drawn flipbooks to color (plus four non-toxic markers), and one blank flipbook so they can create their own story as well.

We are obsessed with Swedish dishcloths. An eco-friendly alternative to sponges, Swedish dishcloths are biodegradable, but in the meantime they are also machine washable and dishwasher safe, so they prevent the spread of germs and bacteria. These festive Noel dishcloths will make their holidays merry, bright, and clean.

These are one of the best notebooks money can buy. We love the size, the paper, and the array of colors available in this notebook, which is perfect for taking notes in college, journaling, or taking notes in a business meeting. We’ve used ours as a travel diary. They’ll love the thick pages and durable binding.

Best Stocking Stuffers Under $50

Do they love coffee and fine spirits? They’ll love Cooper’s Cask coffees, whole beans roasted and then aged in old whiskey, bourbon, rum and wine barrels. The beans are some of the best grade 1, single source beans, and come from around the world--this set comes from Africa and Asia--and are roasted in small batches in Rhode Island.

This puzzle, when finished, will be a beautiful picture of the grand (and very gold) foyer of the world-famous Paris Opera House, which is known for both its opulence and its symmetry, making this a true challenge for the puzzle lover in your life.

Legos are universally fun, and this beautiful 700+ piece building set will leave them with nine different succulent plants to display together or individually around their home. We also loved this orchid building set as well.

It’s a scavenger hunt, of sorts, using your smartphone. The game prompts players to use their phone to search for clues, answers, emojis, photos, and other digital treasures. In the words of the manufacturer, only the funniest will survive.

Squishmallows are all the rage, mostly because they’re adorable, soft, and squishy. They’re perfect snuggle companions, and this Rudolph model will be ready and waiting for all the hugs this holiday season.

Best Stocking Stuffers Under $75

There are so many fun things you can do with drones, including shooting aerials of your property or really cool videos for Instagram or TikTok. This drone is user friendly and great for newbies to the world of flying drones with cameras.

We remember the days when instant cameras were all the rage, and now they’re back. This precious purple instant camera from Fujifilm takes mini pictures--including selfies--and instantly records life’s precious moments.

We just find these glasses amusing and we know they’ll delight your favorite downhill skier. Each glass features a different skier zipping down the mountain, making it a great gift for any powder lover.

This tea light holder turns their home into a beautiful winter wonderland, as the lights cast tree-shaped shadows on the wall as the lights go down. It’s a beautiful addition to any holiday tablescape or living room mantle, as the nights get longer and colder.

This tiny Norfolk Pine tree is potted using a Japanese technique that wraps the roots in a ball of dirt and moss, creating almost an art installation out of a pine tree. It’s easy to care for and perfect holiday decoration that will survive all year long.

Where do Stocking Stuffers Originate From?

The origin story of Christmas stockings is somewhat murky, as most legends are. The general consensus says the story begins with the benevolence of St. Nicholas, who knew of a poor father with three girls and no money for a dowry. Without a good dowry, the daughters could not wed and were destined for a life of poverty. The father was proud and would not accept help, so St. Nicholas snuck into the house one night through the chimney and left gold coins in the girls’ stockings, which happened to be hanging by the fire to dry.

Of course, the veracity of this story can’t be verified as St. Nicholas lived between 270 and 343 AD, but we do know that Christmas stockings have been a popular part of our holidays since at least 1823, when poet Clement Clarke Moore wrote ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, which mentions “stockings were hung by the chimney with care, In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there.”

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.