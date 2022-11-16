We found the best slippers for everyone on your list this year.

Slippers make the perfect gift. But how can you choose the best pair of slippers for yourself or anyone on your holiday gift list?

Well, we've done the heavy-lifting and ahead are going through our favorite slippers for everyone in the family. We've gone hands-on in some cases and have asked the important questions.

For instance, is the sole tough enough to handle outdoor use? Or what about indoor-only options where you'd like something with a softer sole. And we made sure to include picks with both real fur and synthetic blends.

Whoever you’re shopping for, we found the best slippers for everyone on your list this year.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Best Overall Slippers

RockDove Men’s or Women’s Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Waterproof Slippers ($21.99, originally $30, at Amazon in Men’s or Women’s sizes)

RockDove slippers are widely hailed as some of the most comfortable slippers on the market. With 4.5 stars on Amazon, the RockDove original two-tone memory foam waterproof slippers earned our top rating, too.

They offer everything I look for in a slipper, including a great price, memory foam insoles for incredible comfort, and a variety of fashion colors for men or women. These two-tone slippers are stylish with contrasting colors, a secure heel collar to keep the clogs from slipping off, and rubber soles for indoor / outdoor use.

Plus, they are machine washable and sold by a U.S.-based small business. I’m thinking nearly everyone on my list needs a pair of these slippers this holiday season.

Best Women’s Slippers

UGG Women’s Coquette Slippers ($120 at Ugg or Amazon)

I received nearly this same style of UGG slippers more than two decades ago as a gift from my then-boyfriend (now, husband). My cat used to carry the slippers around and hide them. The slippers outlasted her years of abuse and I still have them to this day. That says a lot about the durability of the UGG brand.

Today’s version feels just as soft, comfortable, and durable. The exclusive Treadlite by UGG outsole makes them perfect for indoor or outdoor use. The 100% sheepskin upper and dyed sheep fur make these slippers as comfortable as they could be.

The Coquette is clearly a classic style you can wear with athleisure gear, jeans, or your favorite jammies. Choose from your favorite of 11 colors, including neutrals like gray or chestnut or bold Nantucket Coral or Wildflower (a pretty purple shade).

Take note that UGG slippers do not come in half sizes so you should order a size down from your usual size.

Best Men’s Slippers

UGG Olsen Men’s Slippers ($110 at Ugg and Amazon)

It’s no surprise that the UGG Olsen Men’s Slippers earn the top spot on our list for best men’s slippers. These bestsellers feature a stylish moccasin design and come in a choice of four neutral colors the men on your list are sure to love. Choose from Black, Espresso, Chestnut, or Tan Leather.

Like the women’s UGG fur-lined slippers, the Olsen design features dyed sheep fur for lasting comfort and style. The rubber outsole means you can wear these slippers indoors or out, paired with athleisure shorts, sweats, or even jeans.

Amazon Prime offers “Try Before You Buy” on these and many UGG slippers, plus free shipping and returns on some colors and sizes. Once you try them on, I bet you won’t want to take them off.

Best Women’s Budget Slippers

Magellan Women’s Faux Fur Collar Bootie Slipper ($25 at Academy)

If you’re looking for women’s slippers that she can wear indoors or outdoors for under $30, these Women’s Faux Fur Collar Slipper Booties from Magellan fit the bill. When I received them for testing, my teen daughter grabbed these before I could even get a glimpse. I got plenty of time to see them, however, because she didn’t take them off for two weeks.

She wore them to school, on walks with friends, and on Target runs with me. I think she may have slept in them. That’s how comfortable these slippers (apparently) are! Don’t ask me, as I haven’t had an opportunity to try them.

I do love the TPR outsoles and midsoles that make them super durable to keep up with a teen on the run, the comfy die-cut EVA insoles that are apparently comfortable enough for 24/7 wear, and the faux fur linings that are warm and comfy (or so I’m told!)

Best Men’s Budget Slippers

Magellan Men’s Moc Toe Slippers ($25 at Academy)

With a TPR outsole for indoor or outdoor use, faux fur lining for warmth and comfort, and a woven knit upper for great style, you might expect these slippers to cost a lot more. Their price point makes them the perfect gift.

My husband gave the Magellan Men’s Moc Toe slippers a trial run and they held up indoors and outside. My husband can be picky when it comes to slippers and he says he loved the comfort of the foam insole. The faux fur on these slippers is as soft as the sheep fur on the pricier UGGs. Plus, moccasin slippers are stylish and easy to wear, making these a winner.

Best Slipper Socks for Women

Sooneya Slipper Socks ($13.49 at Amazon)

When you’re shopping for slipper socks, you want socks that are warm, comfy, stylish, and have non-slip grips on the bottom for safety. Plus, you probably don’t want to spend a fortune. These Sooneya slipper socks earned a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and come in fun colors and patterns for the season. Choose from reindeer, or solid black, red or gray styles. Lined with acrylic faux fur, these socks will keep your feet warm while stretchy polyester ensures a cozy fit. Plentiful silicone rubber grips on the bottom keep you safe to help prevent slips and falls.

Best Slipper Socks for Men

Magellan Men’s Moose Fair Isle Lodge Slippers ($12.99 at Academy)

Available in a choice of black or brown argyle pattern with a subtle moose print near the toe, the Magellan Moose Fair Isle Lodge Slippers are comfortable and affordable. The polyester and acrylic blend makes these slippers some of the softest we’ve tried. The double layer construction makes them incredibly warm.

Best Kids Slippers

UGG Unisex-Child Tasman Slipper (Starting at $54 at Ugg and Amazon)

While $55 or more might seem a steep price to pay for children’s slippers, you know these will last through months of play. If you have multiple children, you can be guaranteed years of wear as you pass these on as well.

Styled after the UGG Coquette with a classic look and easy-to-wear slip-on design, The UGG Tasman children’s slippers feature the same suede upper, plush wool lining, wool insole, and Treadlite outsole for durability. They come in a choice of nine fashion colors, from neutral chestnut to bright Mussel Shell (purple) and Dive (blue).

Best Toddler Slippers

Dearfoams Whimsical Animal Critter Washable Slipper ($22.50 at Amazon)

An Amazon bestseller, the Dearfoams Whimsical Animal Critter slippers come in fun styles that include a shark, unicorn, cat, dog, dinosaur, black bear, panda, polar bear, fox, or raccoon. With excellent stuffed animal detailing, comfy faux fur and a memory foam insole, these slippers are as cute as they are comfortable.

The slip-resistant clogs have an indoor/outdoor rubber sole for hours of play and extended durability.

Best Seasonal Slippers for the Whole Family

Dearfoams Mama Bear, Papa Bear, or Lil Bear Slippers (Prices range from $6 to $34 on Amazon)

Dearfoams offers high quality, memory foam slippers with a non-slip rubber sole for safety and comfort. These slippers are perfect for chilly holiday mornings or your family photo shoot.

Choose from red and black plaid, tartan plaid, solid gray or other designs, all with cozy faux fur lining. The Lil Bear slippers feature adorable ear detailing on the front.

What to Consider When Getting Slippers

First, determine – by observation or by asking – whether they prefer slides or slippers with a back to fit more securely. Do they plan to wear slippers outside the house? If so, you will want to look for a hard rubber sole. On the other hand, soft-soled slippers might be the perfect addition to their bedtime wardrobe. Finally, make sure they are okay with real fur or if they would prefer a synthetic blend.

Of course, you’ll want to choose slippers within your gift-giving budget and appropriate to the relationship. Go ahead and spoil your significant other with bestselling UGG Coquette slippers. But fun slipper socks make the perfect stocking stuffer or grab-bag gift for a coworker.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.