Samsung's slashing prices for Black Friday, including $1,000 off The Frame TV

From TVs to folding smartphones with monitors, soundbars, and appliances in between, Samsung is one of the biggest tech companies in the world, and it’s safe to say they’re celebrating Black Friday.

The formal start of the shopping holiday isn’t until Nov. 24, but you can already score major savings across all of Samsung’s product lines, including up to $1,000 off the aesthetically-pleasing Frame TV , up to 40% off monitors, and double discounts across the Galaxy phone families.

You can see all of Samsung’s Black Friday 2023 deals here , but ahead, we’re sharing our favorites. Keep checking back as we update this through Black Friday and into Cyber Monday as well.

Best Samsung Frame TV Black Friday 2023 Deals

Our Pick: 65-inch Frame TV, $1,600 (was $2,000) at Samsung

Leading the parade of Samsung’s discounts is a massive discount on the instantly recognizable Frame TV . It’s the most iconic TV in Samsung’s lineup and famously displays works of art or photos when it’s off.

The panel is even finished with a matte layer to stop reflections, making the works of art look more like the real deal. When watching TV, you can access all major streaming services right out of the box through the smart Tizen interface.

Just know that it doesn’t come with the frame bezel in the box, so use the savings on the Frame TV to score your preferred colorway.

32-inch Frame TV, $550 (was $600) at Samsung

43-inch Frame TV, $800 (was $1,000) at Samsung

50-inch Frame TV, $900 (was $1,300) at Samsung

55-inch Frame TV, $980 (was $1,500) at Samsung

65-inch Frame TV, $1,600 (was $2,000) at Samsung

75-inch Frame TV, $2,000 (was $3,000) at Samsung

85-inch Frame TV, $3,300 (was $4,300) at Samsung

Best Samsung OLED TV Black Friday 2023 Deals

Our Pick: 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED TV, $1,600 (was $2,600) at Samsung

If you’re after the best picture with the sharpest contrast levels, consider Samsung’s S90C OLED. As an OLED TV, the pixels here are self-illuminating and powered, meaning there can be a super bright spot next to complete darkness. The result is a vividly immersive watching experience, best suited for rooms where you can control the lighting well.

You can save up to $1,900 on the 83-inch S90C and $1,100 on the 77-inch, but the sweet spot for most will be the 65-inch at $1,600.

55-inch S90C OLED TV, $1,300 (was $1,900) at Samsung

65-inch S90C OLED TV, $1,600 (was $2,600) at Samsung

77-inch S90C OLED TV, $2,500 (was $3,600) at Samsung

83-inch S90C OLED TV, $3,500 (was $5,400) at Samsung

If you’re after an even brighter picture from an OLED TV, consider Samsung’s S95C. For Black Friday 2023, it’s up to $900 off in the 77-inch or 65-inch size , while the 55-inch is $600 off .

55-inch S95C OLED TV, $1,900 (was $2,500) at Samsung

65-inch S95C OLED TV, $2,400 (was $3,300) at Samsung

77-inch S95C OLED TV, $2,600 (was $4,500) at Samsung

Best Samsung Neo QLED TV Black Friday 2023 Deals

Our Pick: 65-inch Neo QLED QN90C, $1,700 (was $2,800) at Samsung

With a bevy of mini LEDs all being controlled by Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor, you can’t go wrong with a Neo QLED television . You’ll get a vibrant viewing experience with excellent color accuracy, great viewing angles from an anti-glare coating, and support for visual standards like HDR. This TV will even upscale lower-resolution content closer to 4K for the best viewing experience possible.

43-inch Neo QLED QN90C, $1,000 (was $1,200) at Samsung

50-inch Neo QLED QN90C, $1,100 (was $1,600) at Samsung

55-inch Neo QLED QN90C, $1,400 (was $2,000) at Samsung

65-inch Neo QLED QN90C, $1,700 (was $2,800) at Samsung

75-inch Neo QLED QN90C, $2,400 (was $3,300) at Samsung

85-inch Neo QLED QN90C, $2,800 (was $4,800) at Samsung

55-inch Neo QLED QN85C, $1,000 (was $1,500) at Samsung

While the QN85C doesn’t come in as many sizes as the QN90C, it still delivers an excellent viewing experience. Content will look as sharp as ever thanks to mini LEDs stacked in the Quantum Matrix and being controlled by Samsung’s proprietary processor.

Maybe best of all, though, it’s a bit more affordable and starts as low as $1,000 , leading into Black Friday 2023.

55-inch Neo QLED QN85C, $1,000 (was $1,500) at Samsung

65-inch Neo QLED QN85C, $1,300 (was $2,000) at Samsung

75-inch Neo QLED QN85C, $1,800 (was $2,700) at Samsung

85-inch Neo QLED QN85C, $2,300 (was $3,800) at Samsung

Best Samsung Freestyle Projector Black Friday 2023 Deals

The Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub, $600 (was $800) at Samsung

The latest generation Freestyle projector, which features Samsung's gaming hub for console-free playing, can cast up to 100-inch 1080p HD screen on any surface. This way you can host the ultimate movie nights with an auto horizon-leveling bright, vibrant visual experience. For Black Friday 2023, the Freestyle 2nd Gen is down to just $600.

Best Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitor Black Friday 2023 Deals

Samsung’s Odyssey Gaming Monitors deliver epic views that are fast enough to match whatever you might be playing.

If you have a lot of room, you can’t go wrong with the massive 55-inch Odyssey Ark Gaming Screen . It packs in basically every spec you could want, including a Quantum Mini LED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1-millisecond response time, and an up to 4K UHD screen. You can manually move it between a traditional horizontal orientation and a vertical mode, which Samsung describes as a “cockpit mode.”

The second-generation Odyssey Ark is $1,000 off for Black Friday at just $2,000 with free, fast shipping. Additionally, you can save on smaller and more traditional gaming monitors from Samsung:

27-inch Odyssey G32A Gaming Monitor, $180 (was $280) at Samsung

32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 Gaming Monitor, $1,000 (was $1,500) at Samsung

49-inch Odyssey OLED G95SC Curved Gaming Monitor, $1,200 (was $1,800) at Samsung

57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Dual 4K UHD Curved Gaming Monitor, $2,000 (was $2,500) at Samsung

Best Samsung Galaxy Buds Black Friday 2023 Deals

If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone , Galaxy Buds are an excellent option since they will quickly pair with your phone and offer exclusive features. Right now, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver long battery life, excellent music playback, and can block out the world around you with active noise cancellation. For Black Friday 2023, you can get an instant $75 discount and score them for just $160, and you can also trade in your current or older earbuds to take another $75 off!

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, $160 (was $230) at Samsung

Love Minions or shopping for someone who does? You can also get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Minions “Otto” edition for $70 off at $200 .

The recently-released Galaxy Buds FE in graphite or white are freshly discounted to $70 from $100 , and you can knock another $25 off with an eligible device trade-in. These could fit in your ear better with a redesigned wingtip. Galaxy Buds FE will quickly pair with your Galaxy smartphone and sync with other Samsung devices too, offer on-device controls, and boast noise cancellation.

Galaxy Buds FE, $70 (was $100) at Samsung

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Black Friday 2023 Deals

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Jason Cipriani/TheStreet

Whether you’ve been eyeing the Galaxy Watch 6 or the one with a rotating bezel, the Watch 6 Classic , both are up to $80 off and can be even more affordable with a trade-in.

Both of these offer a best-in-class smartwatch experience for Samsung Galaxy users, as well as anyone with an Android smartphone. You’ll get many features, including activity tracking, stress monitoring, sleep tracking, and heart rate data. Additionally, thanks to improvements to the software, even more applications run on your wrist, and you can control your smartphone's camera shutter remotely.

Galaxy Watch 6 40mm, $230 (was $300) at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 6 44mm, $260 (was $330) at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm, $320 (was $400) at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm, $350 (was $430) at Samsung

Best Samsung Galaxy Phone Black Friday 2023 Deals

From the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung out a ton of smartphone deals. One of the best is a massive 25% off the Galaxy S23 Ultra , still one of the best Android smartphones and phones on the market with period. The 6.8-inch dynamic display is one of the best we’ve ever tested and a joy to view content on, but we really like using it to snap photos with one of the four cameras on the back.

You can save up to $800 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a device trade-in, which brings the cost to just $400 for a $1,200 smartphone. Additionally, you can get Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or a Galaxy Watch 6 with it for just $50 or $100 , respectively.

The new Galaxy S23 FE comes in six colors and is up to $400 off with an eligible device trade-in for the 128GB storage size. That makes this modern smartphone just $230, and you can bundle it with Galaxy Buds FE for $50 .

Additionally, Samsung’s increasing trade-in values for the folding Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold. With the Z Fold 5, they’ve also lowered the starting price to $1,800 for the 512GB storage size.

Galaxy Z Flip 5, Starting at $400 with trade-in (was $1,000) at Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 5, Starting at $800 with trade-in (was $1,800) at Samsung

