Samsung's slashing prices for Black Friday, including $1,000 off The Frame TV

From TVs to folding smartphones with monitors, soundbars, and appliances in between, Samsung is one of the biggest tech companies in the world, and it’s safe to say they’re celebrating Black Friday.
The formal start of the shopping holiday isn’t until Nov. 24, but you can already score major savings across all of Samsung’s product lines, including up to
Best Samsung Frame TV Black Friday 2023 Deals
Our Pick: 65-inch Frame TV, $1,600 (was $2,000) at
Leading the parade of
The panel is even finished with a matte layer to stop reflections, making the works of art look more like the real deal. When watching TV, you can access all major streaming services right out of the box through the smart Tizen interface.
Just know that it doesn’t come with the frame bezel in the box, so use the savings on the Frame TV to score your preferred colorway.
- 32-inch Frame TV, $550 (was $600) at
- 43-inch Frame TV, $800 (was $1,000) at
- 50-inch Frame TV, $900 (was $1,300) at
- 55-inch Frame TV, $980 (was $1,500) at
- 65-inch Frame TV, $1,600 (was $2,000) at
- 75-inch Frame TV, $2,000 (was $3,000) at
- 85-inch Frame TV, $3,300 (was $4,300) at
Best Samsung OLED TV Black Friday 2023 Deals
Our Pick: 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED TV, $1,600 (was $2,600) at
If you’re after the best picture with the sharpest contrast levels, consider
You can save up to
- 55-inch S90C OLED TV, $1,300 (was $1,900) at
- 65-inch S90C OLED TV, $1,600 (was $2,600) at
- 77-inch S90C OLED TV, $2,500 (was $3,600) at
- 83-inch S90C OLED TV, $3,500 (was $5,400) at
If you’re after an even brighter picture from an OLED TV, consider Samsung’s S95C. For Black Friday 2023, it’s up to $900 off in the 77-inch or
- 55-inch S95C OLED TV, $1,900 (was $2,500) at
- 65-inch S95C OLED TV, $2,400 (was $3,300) at
- 77-inch S95C OLED TV, $2,600 (was $4,500) at
Best Samsung Neo QLED TV Black Friday 2023 Deals
Our Pick: 65-inch Neo QLED QN90C, $1,700 (was $2,800) at
With a bevy of mini LEDs all being controlled by Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor, you can’t go wrong with
- 43-inch Neo QLED QN90C, $1,000 (was $1,200) at
- 50-inch Neo QLED QN90C, $1,100 (was $1,600) at
- 55-inch Neo QLED QN90C, $1,400 (was $2,000) at
- 65-inch Neo QLED QN90C, $1,700 (was $2,800) at
- 75-inch Neo QLED QN90C, $2,400 (was $3,300) at
- 85-inch Neo QLED QN90C, $2,800 (was $4,800) at Samsung
55-inch Neo QLED QN85C, $1,000 (was $1,500) at
While the
Maybe best of all, though, it’s a bit more affordable and
- 55-inch Neo QLED QN85C, $1,000 (was $1,500) at
- 65-inch Neo QLED QN85C, $1,300 (was $2,000) at
- 75-inch Neo QLED QN85C, $1,800 (was $2,700) at
- 85-inch Neo QLED QN85C, $2,300 (was $3,800) at
Best Samsung Freestyle Projector Black Friday 2023 Deals
The Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub, $600 (was $800) at
The latest generation
Best Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitor Black Friday 2023 Deals
Samsung’s
If you have a lot of room, you can’t go wrong with the massive
The
- 27-inch Odyssey G32A Gaming Monitor, $180 (was $280) at
- 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 Gaming Monitor, $1,000 (was $1,500) at
- 49-inch Odyssey OLED G95SC Curved Gaming Monitor, $1,200 (was $1,800) at
- 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Dual 4K UHD Curved Gaming Monitor, $2,000 (was $2,500) at
Best Samsung Galaxy Buds Black Friday 2023 Deals
If you have a
- Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, $160 (was $230) at
Love Minions or shopping for someone who does? You can also get the
The recently-released
- Galaxy Buds FE, $70 (was $100) at
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Black Friday 2023 Deals
Whether you’ve been eyeing the
Both of these offer a best-in-class smartwatch experience for Samsung Galaxy users, as well as anyone with an Android smartphone. You’ll get many features, including activity tracking, stress monitoring, sleep tracking, and heart rate data. Additionally, thanks to improvements to the software, even more applications run on your wrist, and you can control your smartphone's camera shutter remotely.
- Galaxy Watch 6 40mm, $230 (was $300) at
- Galaxy Watch 6 44mm, $260 (was $330) at
- Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm, $320 (was $400) at
- Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm, $350 (was $430) at
Best Samsung Galaxy Phone Black Friday 2023 Deals
From the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung out a ton of smartphone deals. One of the best is a massive 25% off the
You can save up to
The
Additionally, Samsung’s increasing trade-in values for the folding Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold. With the Z Fold 5, they’ve also
- Galaxy Z Flip 5, Starting at $400 with trade-in (was $1,000) at
- Galaxy Z Fold 5, Starting at $800 with trade-in (was $1,800) at
