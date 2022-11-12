The Best Salt Lamps of 2022

Himalayan Salt Lamps are a great way to add warm light to any space. While any scientific evidence that salt lamps can boost your mood, reduce respiratory symptoms or help you sleep is hard to find, those who use the lamps make these claims and more.

As with the salt room--or halotherapy--trend, there’s little scientific evidence that breathing in sea salt and surrounding yourself with the negative ions it produces has any proven, positive health benefits. And, certainly, the amount of negative ions released by a small table lamp will be far less than you’ll experience in a room full of Himalayan salt.

However, the soft pink glow of a salt lamp--or the quiet ambience of an entire salt cave--can certainly help promote a psychological sense of calm. Salt cave sessions can be as expensive as a massage, with one spa on Long Island charging $60 per person for 20 minutes, or $45 for 45 minutes in a shared session with strangers, as an example.

But you can create a quiet, meditative space in your home and enjoy the benefits of Himalayan sea salt any time for roughly $12 with a salt lamp. Of course, you can also find pricier salt lamps. Most salt lamps are priced according to their size, their construction, and their features.

It’s important to note that salt lamps or salt rooms should not replace Western medicine treatments for any symptoms, disease or condition. Their effects on respiratory illnesses, skin conditions, and stress reduction are unproven, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

But that doesn’t mean it’s not worth a try. Fans of salt lamps say they can filter allergens and pollutants out of the air, improve moods, and help you sleep better.

Whether you’re shopping for a salt lamp to see if it can improve the air quality in your home, or merely for its home décor benefits, these are some of our favorites.

Best Salt Lamp, 5 to 7 lbs.

We love the warm amber color of this natural-shaped salt lamp, along with its simple wood base that matches any décor. Perfect for a side table in the living room or a bedroom nightstand, the lamp measures 9 inches high with a circular base that’s roughly 5 inches across. The Amazon #1 bestseller in household salt lamps, the hand-crafted lamp earned a 4.6-star rating. The lamp base includes a “pop on top” clip to change the bulb easily and a dimmer switch integrated into the cord.

Best Salt Lamp, 11 to 15 lbs.

This hand-crafted salt lamp carved from Himalayan salt from Pakistan glows a gentle orange for a soothing light in the evening or any time of day. As a hand-carved product, each lamp is slightly different, but each stands between 10 and 12 inches tall and weighs between 11 and 15 pounds.

It includes a dimmer switch. Reviewers gave the lamp an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, calling it “a great quality lamp,” and the “perfect size.” One 5-star reviewer said, “The lighting flexibility with dimming and brightening is awesome and it just gives off an aura that makes it a place you want to be in.” When it comes down to it, that’s exactly what you want from a salt lamp.

Best Salt Lamp, 60 to 70 lbs.

If you are looking to infuse positive energy and warm, natural light into a large space like a family room or media room, the IndusClassic Giant Natural Himalayan Crystal Rock Salt Lamp offers plenty of options. In eight sizes ranging from 35 to 45 pounds, all the way up to 250 to 280 lb. rock, you can find a salt lamp to fit your space.

Lamps include the appropriate size incandescent bulb and a long electric cord. We like the 60 to 70 pound model as it combines a hefty size with a reasonable price. Because of its size, the lamp is able to cast a glow across a sizable portion of most rooms.

Some caveats: Lamps of larger sizes will need to be shipped through a freight company, which may not ship direct to some rural areas. Some sellers also complained the lamps were not packed well, which resulted in broken parts. However, overall, the product got 4.5 out of 5 stars, indicating that issues didn’t occur frequently.

Best White Salt Lamp

This white salt lamp carved in the shape of a rose is absolutely breathtaking. Each one is hand-carved from the 250 million year old Khewra Salt Mines in Pakistan and features a crafted wood base. The lamp measures 7.5 inches high and 5 inches across and deep, making it the perfect lamp for your desk or for display on a shelf.

The lamp runs on a 15-watt bulb and includes a dimmer switch to adjust the light. It earned an average of 4.9 stars on Amazon.

Best Carved Salt Lamp

The D’aplomb flower-shaped white salt lamp could have easily filled this category as well – its hand-crafted beauty is awe-inspiring. But then we noticed this hand-carved salt lamp in the shape of a pineapple and we couldn’t resist.

The attention to detail and unique shape will cause guests to look twice. Add a touch of fun to your dining room, living room or family room with this salt lamp. The lamp includes everything we look for in the best salt lamps, including a dimmer switch, sturdy wooden base, and 15-watt bulb. The lamp measures about 9 inches high to its crown and weighs roughly 7 to 8 pounds.

Most Unique Salt Lamp

Another contender for the best hand-carved salt lamp, the Pursalt Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp Bowl is a truly unique and multifunctional product for your home. The balls of salt inside the hand-carved sea salt bowl can double as massage balls. They will heat up via the 25-watt bulbs in the base of the bowl. Simply remove them and roll on your body to relieve muscle tension. You can also place the balls on the floor or yoga mat and lie flat on your back on top of them to massage muscles using your own body weight.

Best Color Changing Salt Lamp

It may be difficult to believe that an amber, orange or pink chunk of salt can glow in many hues of color. But the Pursalt color-changing salt lamp does exactly that, cycling between 16 different colors. Using the included multi-function remote control, you can also select a single color or choose 5 different light patterns, including flash, strobe or fade/change. This battery-operated lamp charges via USB cable and includes a 3-watt color-changing bulb.

The lamp is small, weighing just under 2 pounds. But the size makes it perfect for a nightlight or desk or shelf décor to add ambiance to any room.

Best Basket Salt Lamp

Basket salt lamps can add a farmhouse, rustic, or even modern look at any home, depending on the style of their basket. We love the calming spirituality of this Tree of Life Salt Lamp, crafted from a retro bronze metal basket. The pink-white salt peaks out the top and also glows through the hollow tree of life pattern for a soft glow.

The lamp includes a dimmer switch on the UL-certified cord and the bulb is easy to switch. It even includes two replacement bulbs, making this lamp a tremendous value as well as a beautiful addition to your home.

Best Budget Salt Lamp

You can find beautiful and effective salt lamps at any price point. This simple model weighs between 3 and 5 pounds and measures 6 inches high, making it perfect for a small table or nightstand. Lacking a wood base, it does include a small stand to protect the surface below. The lamp even includes a dimmer switch at this price, adding to its value.

Amazon reviewers noted that they loved the dimming capabilities. One reviewer called it “the BEST pink salt lamp,” while others said it works great as a night light.

What to Look for in a Salt Lamp

When you’re choosing a salt lamp, you’ll want to measure the space where you’ll be placing it. Salt lamps typically come in a range of sizes, with the smallest weighing about 5 to 7 pounds and larger lamps designed for spacious areas may weigh 200 or more.

Whether a lamp is crafted into a shape or kept as a natural chunk of salt can affect your personal choice. Natural salt lamps can have a rustic, farmhouse, or chic look. Crafted lamps are pieces of art in their own right and may look more at home in a formal space. You can also find lamps that feature natural-shaped pieces of salt in a basket. These provide yet another unique look.

If you own cats, a salt lamp with chunks of salt is not recommended because the cats are likely to swat the salt chunks out of the basket and play with them like toys or even try to eat them. With any salt lamp, ensure your cats, dogs or other pets don’t lick the salt frequently, as this can cause salt toxicity over time, according to several veterinary websites. Salt lamps are inherently safe and if your cat or dog gives it an occasional lick, there’s no cause for concern. But if they can’t stop returning for another taste – and another – consider placing your lamp in a room where your pets can’t reach it.

You should find a lamp that is UL-listed for safety and has a solid base to protect the surface you’re placing it on. Look for a lamp with a design that makes the bulb easy to change, and one with a common size and shape bulb for greater convenience. Most lamps use a 15-watt incandescent bulb, while some larger lamps may use a 25- or 40-watt bulb.

Keep in mind you can use an LED bulb, but in order for the salt lamp to release salt and create negative ions that may help clean the air and calm your mood, you’ll need to use a heat-producing incandescent bulb.

Fortunately, you can buy replacement bulbs on Amazon or, typically, wherever you purchased your salt lamp.

You may choose a color-changing lamp or one with a dimmer, which are increasingly common and not much more money than salt lamps without a dimmer switch. Whatever your choice, a salt lamp can offer years of enjoyment in any style home.

Prices are accurate and items are in stock at the time of publishing.