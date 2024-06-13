Amazon is selling a $343 memory foam mattress with 20,000+ perfect ratings for under $200

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Just like bedding, mattresses should be replaced every few years to ensure you're sleeping with proper support each night. We understand that buying a new mattress can be stressful, but we've found an incredible deal that's too good to pass up.

The Best Price Mattress Green Tea Memory Foam Queen Mattress is on sale at Amazon for only $199 as opposed to $343. This is the lowest price it has been since last year, according to the price tracker camelcamelcamel, and over 1,000 have already sold in the past 30 days. That means you'll want to order one for yourself sooner rather than later because the price will likely go back up — or it might sell out.

The beauty of a memory foam mattress is that it forms to your body without having to worry about springs poking and prodding your back throughout the night. All you'll feel is a soft, supportive embrace that can also help promote healthy spinal alignment. This 10-inch mattress is made up of three layers of foam that provide pressure relief and a calming sensation thanks to its green tea-infused material. It's delivered inside a compact box and takes up to 48 hours to completely decompress.

More than 20,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating and several people love it so much, they described it as "insanely comfortable." It's ideal for all types of sleepers, whether you lie on your back, side, or stomach, making it a stellar choice for practically anyone.

"I am in love," one reviewer wrote . "Saying this is an amazing bed is a complete understatement. I legit felt like I was floating on a cloud, yet it was firm. The bed is complete and utter sorcery and I am in love with every bit of it — very good quality for the price."