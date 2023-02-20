The Best Presidents Day TV Deals to Shop Now

Are you ready to start the spring with a new TV in your living room, bedroom, home theater, or media room? Well, Samsung, Sony, Hisense, LG, and Amazon’s Fire TV models are all seeing sharp discounts for Presidents Day.

To make it an easy shopping experience for you, our team’s been scouring the internet for the best discounts on TVs of all sizes and types. While some of these are 2022 models as brands prep the 2023 TVs, these still deliver a great viewing experience for a considerable price cut.

Ahead we’ve broken up the top deals by brand and you can use our handy table of contents to navigate through it all.

Lastly, it’s best to hurry as Presidents Day deals will be ending today.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Best Samsung TV Deals

Samsung has been the number one global TV brand for 16 years running, and number one in customer satisfaction on the American Customer Satisfaction Index. The TVs are not the least expensive, but you’ll get tremendous value and quality for your money. That’s why snagging one on sale is such a good idea.

Our top pick is the 65-inch QN90B, which stands as a perfect size for a living room or bedroom with a stylish narrow bezel all around. Best of all it’s under $1,700 and delivers a Quantum HDR viewing experience with 3D sound that puts you right in the action of your favorite movies and shows. Samsung’s Neo QLEDs opt for mini LEDs which gives it more lighting zones to better create a visual. If you’re after a bigger size, the 75-inch and 85-inch QN90Bs are discounted as well.

OLED TVs boast deeper blacks and richer colors which make for a more immersive viewing experience. Samsung’s S95B OLED can upscale content to 4K through an AI-powered processor which makes any content look sharp. Sound will be equally great with Dolby Atmos, and the TV itself is super slim making it easy to fit in any room without overpowering your décor.

Samsung’s The Frame TV is the perfect blend of art and technology. You can go beyond the basic black to position your TV inside a modern white, modern teak, modern brown, or modern beige frame.

When you turn off the TV the screen will enter Art Mode, you can enjoy your favorite masterpieces or family photos on a matte background. The Frame hangs flush against your wall to look like any other piece of art.

Of course, you’ll enjoy all the quality of a Samsung QLED with 4K resolution and 100% Color Volume, with capabilities to display a billion colors for true-to-life pictures.

Best Hisense TV Deals

Hisense is a solid value brand you’ll find at top retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Furthermore, the U7H and UH8 President’s Day deals we’re highlighting are no exception.

The Hisense 55-inch U7H Series Quantum 4K ULED Google TV represents a step above the U6H models, with 1000 nits peak brightness across 120 dimming zones plus Game Pro Mode for low latency, a 120 Hz variable refresh rate, and less lag while playing on your favorite systems.

The Hisense 65-inch U8H Series Quantum 4K ULED Google TV uses the latest Mini-LED technology for deeper blacks, brighter whites, and more accurate color reproduction. You can stream from all the major platforms from the simple Google TV interface. Gamers, pro or casual will appreciate Dolby Gaming Vision technology and FreeSync Premium Pro, which provides better contrast and smoother motion.

Best Sony TV Deals

Since the launch of the line in 2015, Sony Bravia has been a trusted brand name and the TVs deliver highly accurate visuals. And President’s Day is a great time to score a Bravia TV at a deep discount. These all can elevate your experience watching movies, cheering for your favorite sports teams, streaming from your phone, and gaming.

Sony Bravia XR 65” Class A80K 4K HDR OLED with Google TV ($1,999.99, originally $2,299.99 at Amazon or Sony)

The Bravia XR 65” A80K OLED TV delivers all the brilliant colors and lifelike images you would expect, thanks to the Cognitive Processor XR, which Sony calls “intelligent TV processing technology.” Essentially, it will upscale content and ensure that it looks sharp, but will also identify the focal point of a given image as well.

XR Truliminous Pro technology delivers billions of colors, while XR sound takes your immersive entertainment experience to the next level. Google TV compatibility makes it easy to stream your top choices in entertainment and organize your content. Best of all, Sony’s A80K also supports Apple AirPlay for easy casting from an iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, or macOS device.

Sony Bravia XR 55” Class A80K 4K HDR OLED with Google TV ($1,499.99, originally $1,799.99 at Amazon or Sony)

($1,499.99, originally $1,799.99 at Amazon or Sony) Sony Bravia XR 77” Class A80K 4K HDR OLED with Google TV ($2,999.99, originally $3,199.99 at Amazon or Sony)

Sony Bravia XR 65” Class X95K 4K HDR Mini LED TV with Google TV ($2,199.99, originally $2,799.99 at Amazon or Sony)

Mini LEDs deliver improved contrast and maximum brightness. Those combined with Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR technology in the 65” X95K deliver a superior viewing experience with enhanced realism. XR Triluminos Pro technology, a feature of the latest Bravia models, reproduces billions of accurate colors.

Watch sports and action movies with no lag or blur and incredible realism thanks to XR Motion Clarity technology. You’ll get the same Google TV interface as on the A80K, and with Bravia Core you can stream full 4K UHD moves to make the most of your screen. Any and all content will go through upscaling to bring it to near-4K resolution for an enhanced viewing experience.

Sony Bravia XR 75” Class X95K 4K HDR Mini LED TV with Google TV ($3,199.99, originally $3,799.99 at Amazon or Sony)

($3,199.99, originally $3,799.99 at Amazon or Sony) Sony Bravia XR 85” Class X95K 4K HDR Mini LED TV with Google TV ($4,299.99, originally $5,499.99 at Amazon or Sony)

Best LG TV Deals

LG latest Gallery Edition TV is similar to Samsung’s Frame TV in that it showcases art, but it uses a 4K OLED screen.

The G2 evo OLED is dubbed by the brand as “brightest LG OLED” ever. It opts for an OLED panel with a custom LG processor that offers the brightest colors and deepest blacks available from the manufacturer with a wall-hugging design. This TV toes the line between art and tech in your home.

LG’s a9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K automatically adjusts picture settings and sound quality based on the content on the screen–from action movies to documentaries or musicals. Filmmaker Mode delivers that unique quality that makes every night feel like movie night. Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos level up your entertainment experience. The LG Game Optimizer combined with 4 HDMI ports means no lag and room for all your game systems, as well as plenty of ports to connect all your devices.

Best Amazon Fire TV Deals

Amazon

Yes, Amazon makes Fire TV streaming sticks and cubes that plug into your existing TVs HDMI port, but the online giant also makes TVs that feature a Fire TV interface. This way you have access to all the major streaming services and you can even control it through Alexa voice commands.

Best of all, Amazon is offering tons of savings on many brands of Fire TVs this weekend. These are our favorite picks.

Amazon’s own Fire TV Omni 4K TV is seeing sharp discounts this Presidents Day with the 75-inch size at just $719.99. The 75-inch screen here features minimal bezels all around and uses an LED panel to deliver immersive visuals. For content that supports it, the Fire TV Omni boasts HDR and Dolby Vision support. HDMI inputs can accommodate all your favorite gaming systems, while HDMI eARC accommodates additional audio components for theater-quality sound.

If you’re looking for a great smart TV for a smaller room, with all the picture quality and capabilities of more expensive models, your search stops here with the 50” Amazon Fire TV 4-Series. A tremendous value for a 4K UHD TV with tons of features, this Fire TV offers Dolby Digital Plus for crisp playback and instant access to all the major streaming service apps..

You can use the included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote to find apps, stream movies, check the weather, news, and more on your TV.

Prices are accurate and items are in stock at the time of publishing.