The 50+ Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop Right Now

Presidents Day is just around the corner, and for many it means a long weekend spent relaxing, hanging with family and friends, or (if you’re like us) scoring some deep discounts on products.

While the claim to fame of Presidents Day deals might be appliances, mattresses, and TVs, we’re seeing discounts across all categories in 2023. So read on, or skip ahead with our handy table of contents, for the best deals worth considering by category.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Presidents Day Deals at Major Retailers

Amazon is offering daily deals and lightning deals during Presidents Day weekend. You can find major discounts across every category, including electronics, home, fashion, beauty, and sports equipment.

Shop by category at Best Buy for all of the Presidents Day deals happening on laptops, TVs, major appliances and more while supplies last. Deals end on Monday.

Bloomingdale's is hosting a 30% off Presidents Day sale. Items labeled EXTRA 30% OFF will save you a total of 50-65%. Deal ends today!

Grab up to 50% off during the Presidents Day two-day flash sale, with an extra 15% off clearance apparel and footwear. Sale ends today.

Home Depot is taking up to 25% off appliances for the home and up to 40% off select bath items over the long weekend.

Shop and save up to 55% off doorbusters at JCPenney across all categories, including women, men, and kid clothing styles, shoes, home décor and more.

The Company Store is making savings easy as nearly everything is up to 30% off, with select items 40% off the original price.

Walmart is hosting tons of sales this weekend, including 25% off tech, 25% off baby gear, 40% off select mattresses and more.

You can take up to 70% off on products in every category that Wayfair offers. Best of all, the discount applies automatically with no code needed.

Best Presidents Day Tech Deals

Whether you’re after a pair of AirPods Pro or have been eyeing an Apple Watch, Apple’s official store on Amazon is ripe with discounts. Currently, you can get the second-generation AirPods Pro for $50 off at $199 and even save on the Apple Watch Ultra.

The iconic Solo3 Wireless headphones offer a comfortable on-ear design and can last for close to 40 hours of playback. Best of all: In silver, rose gold, citrus red, and black, they’re discounted to just $129.95.

This Presidents Day, you can save $15 on your purchase of $80 or more at Belkin.

Amazon is once again discounting nearly its entire line of Fire TV Omni 4K televisions. Not only do these feature a 4K picture experience with vibrant colors, but they also offer hands-free access to Alexa with microphones built-in. The 75-inch size is just $719.99 from $1,049.99, while the 43-inch is over 40% off at $229.99.

Right now, every single Pixel phone that Google makes is seeing a discount. For instance the Pixel 7 Pro with a triple camera setup and a buttery smooth, large 6.7-inch OLED display is 17% off at just $749.

The latest full-sized action camera from GoPro, the Hero 11 Black, is down to just $349.98 with a 1-year GoPro Subscription.

From desktop PCs to ultraportable laptops with tablets, monitors, accessories, and smart home gadgets in between, Lenovo is offering a range of discounts. In fact, they’re taking as much as 81% off select devices.

Motorola is discounting its folding Razr Gen 2 smartphone as well as its more affordable, mid-range devices like the G Stylus 5G and G Play for President’s Day.

We just reviewed the OnePlus 11 5G and found that it brings a lot to the table for the price. Now for Presidents Day, OnePlus is knocking up to $500 off the price with an eligible trade-in and doubling your storage.

We’re in the midst of several new launches from Samsung including the Galaxy S23 family of smartphones and a fancy new 77-inch OLED TV. That is not stopping the tech giant from offering some deep discounts here. You can save on appliances, smartphones, and TVs, but we’re highlighting a few of our favorites here.

This Presidents Day you can save on Sony TVs--LED and OLED--, headphones, earbuds, soundbars, portable speakers, and even the line of Inzone gaming accessories. You can check out all of the Sony gadgets discounted here and ahead we’re sharing some of our favorites.

Yes, the smart glasses made by Ray-Ban in conjunction with Meta are seeing a pretty sweet discount. You can save 20% on any of the smart glasses styles.

Want to swap your regular, old-fashioned doorbell for a smart one? The Video Doorbell 3 with enhanced motion detection and a design that works with wires or a battery pack, is 30% off at $139.99.

You can save up to 60% off on select accessories from Urban Armor Gear like cases for your iPhone or iPad.

Whether you need a screen protector for your iPhone 14 or Galaxy S23, a durable case, or even a wireless charger, Zagg offers a range of accessories and for Presidents Day you can save 30% when you bundle accessories together.

Best Presidents Day Beauty Deals

Snag a free headwrap when you buy any full-size Pore Care product, and a free makeup bag and tint sample when you spend over $60 at Benefit with code GETMYBAG.

Get three free minis when you order $100 or more, and if you order before 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, it can arrive as early as the next day. If you’re not looking to spend quite that much today, you can also get a free travel size product on orders $20 or more. No code needed at checkout.

Earn a free mini product on every order, and free shipping when you spend $49 or more.

Save 25% off sitewide this weekend only during the Dermaflash Presidents Day sale. De-fuzz and glow with Sonic Skincare. Use code TAKE25 at checkout.

Enjoy one complimentary best-selling travel size and two samples when you spend $85 or more. Use code BEST23 at checkout.

Take 20% off sitewide this weekend for Presidents Day. You can also earn a free Vitamin C Mini Duo when you spend $59, and a Bakuchiol Treatment when you spend $99 with code RESULTS.

Get a gift with purchase when you spend over $70. The Glycol Lactic Mask and mini dark circle eye cream will be ours at $70, and an additional eye cream when you spend over $90.

Take up to 50% off during Sephora’s long-weekend sale on over 1,000 beauty products. From designer makeup to anti-aging heroes, this beauty sale has everything you need for less.

Snag an Ulta Beauty Collection 10-piece makeup gift bag when you spent $19.50 on select items. Valid now through Mar. 4 or while supplies last.

Best Presidents Day Fashion Deals

Take 30% off hundreds of customer favorites, including fashion, furniture, decor and more.

Right now, you can save up to 70% off items at Athleta and on some select pieces of clothing you can tack on an additional 30% off.

This longtime staple on Oprah’s Favorite Things holiday list is giving shoppers the chance to save 20–25% off sitewide. Shop Cozy Earth’s best-selling sheets and comforters along with the luxuriously soft lounge and sleepwear for less.

You can score an additional 30% off already marked down clearance boots and shoes at Frye with code XTRA30.

Home to durable jackets and gear, shop the Huckberry sale while supplies last. New items are added all the time, and can get you up to 40% off.

Lululmeon’s “we made too much” section is packed with picks for women and men that are seeing some epic discounts this Presidents Day. The TikTok famous Align High-Rise pants are down to just $39 in some colors, while the ABC Skinny-Fit Joggers are discounted to $99.

Get 20-60% off this weekend at Macy’s, and free shipping when you spend $25 or more. Plus, Star Rewards members will get $10 in Star Money for every $50 spent with a Macy’s card.

The Perry Ellis Presidents Day sale showcases limited time specials on some of your favorite styles, including linen-blend shirts, pants, polos, sneakers and more.

Shop new markdowns at Tory Burch, including bags, sandals, cardigans and dresses.

Save on Under Armour shoes, fitness gear and accessories during Presidents Day weekend. You can get up to 50% off and an extra 30% off outlet when you use code FEB30 at checkout.

Shop the Presidents Day sale at Zappos, with deals on sneakers, sandals and heels, jackets, purses, and accessories.

Best Presidents Day Sleep Deals

Brooklinen is opening up its best sellers sale section and taking up to 15% off select products. You can save on a down comforter, a sheet set, bath towels, and even a robe.

Save up to $700 on Leesa’s mattresses and receive two hybrid pillows, a $278 value, for free now through Monday. Select bedding is also up to 20% off for the holiday weekend.

For Presidents Day 2023, Pillow Cube is taking up to 40% off sitewide and offering savings on its new mattress as well as bedding and pillows.

This President’s Day, Purple is taking up to $900 off mattress sets, meaning you can save when you get a bed to sleep on and a base to go with it.

Through Feb. 27, Sleep Number is offering a range of discounts on its bedding, pillows, furniture like bed frames, and even its mattresses. Currently, you can take 50% off the Sleep Number 360 Limited Smart Bed and save up to $100 on the Sleep Number 360 c2 smart bed.

Best Presidents Day Outdoor Deals

Moosejaw is offering up to 50% off jackets this weekend, and up to 35% off winter clearance.

Through Presidents Day, Solo Stove is offering up to 35% off fire pits and a full $185 off the Pi Pizza Oven. Either route, you’re getting your backyard or patio ready for summer.

Right now, you can save up to 20% on a selection of Yeti coolers, water bottles, and more must-have gear. As an additional sale perk, every order is eligible for free shipping.

This Presidents Day, Wayfair is taking up to 70% off nearly all items including its outdoor section. Find savings on patio furniture, outdoor lighting, playsets, grills, and even hot tubs.

Best Presidents Day Fitness Deals

Train, eat and live better with Chris Hemsworth's team. Subscriptions start at $10 per month, with a seven day free trial.

Save up to $600 plus free shipping during the Bowflex Presidents Day sale.

Save $25 of The Good Stuff bundle. This healthy bundle includes coffee supplements without sugar, dairy and artificial creamers, and the company claims it's designed to fight inflammation and support skin and join health.

Calling all golf fans - get up to 60% off, including Taylormade and Callaway drivers.

Buy a lululemon Studio package and save, with base packages of the Mirror starting at $795 (originally $1,495).

Get up to 50% off on select golf gear and apparel.

Bundle and save $15 on your first order of custom multivitamins.

Prices are accurate and items are in stock at the time of publishing.