The 9 Best Home Gym Accessories for the Peloton-Obsessed

Whether you have a Peloton Bike, Tread, or Row for months or are brand new, you’ve entered into a world of fitness, friendly competition, and motivation. In addition to the main hardware and streamed classes, you’ve also welcomed countless opportunities to accessorize it.

It’s time to take advantage of sales to showcase your passion. The following list encompasses excellent gift items for the Peloton (PTON) obsessed, including workout equipment that extends beyond just using the Peloton Bike itself.

You can find everything from equipment to workout clothing on the Peloton website. But for truly unique finds, we scoured Amazon (AMZN) and polled fitness pros and Peloton lovers to find must-have add-ons. Our list includes storage equipment, fun gym décor, and even headphones and earbuds to keep your workout rocking.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

These cycling shoes are designed specifically for Peloton’s bikes and come with delta-compatible cleats so you can clip in and go quickly. They use a ratchet clip and adjustable hook and loop straps for a secure fit. They bear the Peloton logo with red and white styling to match your bike.

These road bike shoes are compatible with Peloton and feature pre-installed delta cleats so you don’t have to install them. These affordable, unisex sneakers come in a variety of colors so you could buy multiple pairs to match all your workout outfits. For a secure and comfortable fit these have a buckle closure as well.

Ramp up your workout and make the most of your Peloton subscription with a set of hand weights. Available in 2 lb. up to 32 lb. sizes, these cast iron and neoprene-coated weights are comfortable to use.

Cool down as your workout heats up with the TrubliFit fan for Peloton equipment. Plug the fan into the Peloton screen to generate a cool breeze with no batteries or plugs required. Choose from two speeds and a variety of angles to cool your chest or face. Just be sure to order the model designed for your Peloton as the custom mounting brackets are designed specifically for the Bike, Bike+ or Tread and are not cross-compatible.

Nothing can cut a workout short faster than sweaty, slippery handlebars or sweat in your eyes. This super-absorbent towel fits easily onto your Peloton’s handlebars to keep it clean and sweat-free. The matching face towel is perfect during your workout or to wipe off the bike afterwards. Both cotton towels are easily machine washable. This set received a 4.6-star average rating with 216 reviews on Amazon.