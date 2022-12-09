For most of us, giving a luxurious gift is an occasional thing, whether we are treating ourselves or someone we love. But there are certain times, and certain people, when nothing but the best will do.

To help make your shopping a bit easier we’ve assembled a list of our top 20 favorite luxury gifts available online. And we know they’ll delight even the fanciest of your friends and family this season.

Best Luxury Electronics Gifts

It looks futuristic, and it is. It’s the next generation of gaming consoles, and the most powerful Xbox ever. Faster and stronger, load times are next to nothing, which means less sitting around waiting and more playing for your favorite gamer. And it’s compatible across four generations of Xbox games, so they’ll still be able to play their favorites--just faster. Pair it with a subscription to Xbox Game Pass and you’re off to the races.

With a modern titanium build, a 49-millimeter flat display, and the longest battery life, the Apple Watch Ultra is one of the best smartwatches around. And you don’t need to be a mountain climber or a deep ocean diver to get a lot of it. For $799.99, you’re getting an advanced Apple Watch that is also for the everyday epics.

Vinyl is back in a big way, and this is an excellent way to play those old Journey albums from their childhood. The diamond elliptical tipped stylus plays each and every groove, no skipping, so that every note is played as it was meant to be heard.

Chances are you’ve seen AirPods Max either online, thanks to popularity on TikTok, or out and about, but regardless you’ll know they’re premium headphones. Crafted from stainless steel and aluminum they’re available in a few fun shades and the top band is one of the most comfortable on the market, thanks to its canopy design. This comfortable fit is paired with class-leading active noise cancelation and transparency modes as well.

The Frame from Samsung pairs a vibrant 4K QLED TV with a work of art, especially if you toss in an elegant bezel. And with the new for 2022 panel, it doesn’t show reflections from objects or lights, and when a work of art is displayed--instead of just showing a black screen when off--those will look even more realistic.

Upgrade their home movie watching or gaming with this home theater system, with an AV receiver and a five-speaker package (plus a subwoofer) that presents crystal clear audio and surround sound in any home set up. It’s also easy to connect to existing TVs.

No more guessing the length to the pin for your favorite golfer. Now they’ll be able to know exactly how far it is to sink that putt, thanks to this laser accurate range finder. It has a high resolution touchscreen and an easy to use display, with a maximum range of more than 1,000 yards. It can’t guarantee they’ll sink that putt, but it probably will improve the chances.

With a buttery smooth 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, an M1 Pro Chip with a 10-core CPU, 16-core CPU, and 512GB of solid-state-storage, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a mobile powerhouse. Whether you need to comb through intense data files, edit and export an 8K film, or just want a larger screen with power for any task, this is an excellent choice. You also get plenty of ports including an HDMI, Thunderbolt, SDXC slot, MagSafe, and a headphone jack.

Best Luxury Home Gifts

Handwoven from Nepalese cashmere, it doesn’t get much softer and warmer than this beautiful blanket. It has a subtle herringbone pattern and comes in three elegant colors--gray, camel, and ivory--that will match any bedroom, and keep the recipient cozy all winter long.

One of the best parts of linen sheets is their tendency to get softer and softer the more they are washed. Our other favorite characteristic is the incredible breathability, which means they keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. A perfect year-round bedding, the linen is also durable so they’ll keep this favorite set for years to come.

Le Labo candles are a luxury item that most of us can’t resist. This votive set isn’t big in terms of size, but it’s huge in personality. The votive's unique look comes from the recycled stone dust used in making the candles, and the scent is 100% Le Labo, with a version of their famous Santal scent that’s truly intoxicating.

Best Luxury Kitchen Gifts

For the real chef in your life, the foodie who loves to experiment, or a stickler for authenticity, this professional copper cookware is a must have. The best of both worlds, these pans are coated in copper for heat conductivity, with a stainless steel interior for durability and easy clean up. Made in France, they’re also oven safe.

Just look at this--we don’t even drink coffee and we want one because our kitchen will look so much cooler with it on the counter. Nevermind that it creates perfect espressos from bean to cup in less than a minute. Used in automatic or manual mode, they’ll be the envy of the neighbors as they make their own latte art with the included frother.

Those who know their cocktails agree that the best way to serve anything chilled is over a single, large, slow-melting ice cube, so that the liquor isn’t watered down, but also stays at the correct temperature. This press produces 2 inch diameter ice balls with little effort and pressure, making the perfect ice sphere.

When they say professional series, they mean it. This blender is perfect for making smoothies, sure, but it will also pureè, blend hot or cold soups, frozen desserts and cocktails. It crushes ice perfectly, and cleans up easily with a little soap and water. As an added bonus, it’s not terribly loud. Once they’ve used a Vitamix, no other blender will do.

For the oenophile who prefers to savor a bottle over days, rather than finish it, this wine preservation system is an excellent gift. Used with natural cork bottles, the Coravin system inserts a pour-through needle into the cork, aerating the wine as it pours, while ensuring no gas escapes the bottle. The wine is saved from oxidation and lasts days or weeks after the first pour.

Best Luxury Health and Beauty Gifts

Once a Hollywood secret, this magical jar of ultra-rich cream heals skin and moisturizes, making skin look firmer and more youthful. There’s a reason for the cult-like following and devotion to this product--women love the hydration and results from regular use. It’s expensive, but long-lasting, as you only use a little bit each time.

The Dyson hair dryer is legendary, and now the engineers have added this styling tool, the AirWrap Multi Styler. Use the multiple attachments to create beachy waves, curly locks, or smooth straight hair without damaging the cuticle with too-high heat styling products. They’ll walk out of the house and look like they just left the salon.

They’re never too young to start on a good night serum. This anti-aging serum is formulated with hyaluronic acid, which increases hydration and helps the skin naturally regenerate at night. Perfect for all skin types, noticeable differences in skin texture can occur after just a few uses.

One of our favorite Hollywood makeup artists swears by this Italian made product, and uses it on her clients. The Vitamin C and wild chicory supports natural collagen growth, plumps skin and fills in fine lines, and hydrates and protects skin throughout the day. The all-organic ingredients come from the company’s 800 acre farm in Sicily, so there’s nothing artificial.

Another makeup artist favorite, this rich cream hydrates the body, absorbing quickly and providing 24 hours of continuous moisture. Its gentle scent of peony and orchid is lovely but light, and it’s not sticky or tacky when applied.

