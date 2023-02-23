The Best Lightning Cables of 2023

Whether you have a multiport wall adapter for fast charging multiple devices on the go or a charging station on your nightstand, there’s another critical piece of equipment you need to get the job done: A charging cable. If you own an iPhone or iPad, then you’ll more specifically need some sort of Lightning cable to charge your device.

And let’s be honest, the cable Apple (AAPL) includes with each device isn’t exactly known for being very sturdy. In order to get a cable that will last, you’ll want to look to third-party vendors who’ve gone through the trouble of not only designing a cable that can withstand thousands of bends but also have gone through Apple’s certification process to earn the Made For iPhone (MFi) badge.

Below you’ll find some of our top picks for the best Lightning charging cables for your Apple iPhone or iPad.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Best Long-Distance Lightning Cable: Belkin BoostUp Charge Pro Flex

The BoostUp Charge Pro Flex not only has a long name, but it comes in lengths up to 3-meters or 10-feet. With a cable of that length, long-distance charging or syncing with your computer via USB-C isn’t an issue. The cable itself is made of braided silicone, providing durability and should mean it doesn’t tangle as often as a standard cable. Additionally, there’s a small magnetic mounting disk included in the box that you can stick to a desk and use the included cable management loop—also equipped with a magnetic disk—to hold the cable in place when not in use. Pretty handy.

If you want a USB-A to Lightning version of the BoostUp Charge Pro Flex, Belkin has you covered with a 6.6 foot version that comes in four different colors.

Most Unique Looking Lightning Cable: Satechi USB-C To Lightning Cable

Cable designs are somewhat boring, right? They’re mostly black or white, with the occasional bright color option. Satechi’s USB-C to Lightning cable, however, has an almost playful look to it with a braided gray and black design. The connectors on each end of the cable also use the same color scheme, so it’s not mismatched. It’s not an earth-shattering design by any means, but it’s something that looks different from most cables and it’s worth calling out its uniqueness. It’s a 6-foot cable with charge speeds up to 29 watts, which is more than enough to fast charge your iPhone or iPad in style.

The problem with having a lot of different cables on a desk, nightstand, or near a charging station is that the cables can lead to a giant mess. Enter Satechi’s 10-inch USB-C to Lightning cable. It’s the ideal length to carry with you while you’re on the go or to clear up the clutter on your desk or at a charging station. It supports fast charging (at up to 60 watts) and can transfer data at 480Mbps as well.

Best Value Lightning Cable: Anker Powerline II USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector

Anker’s Powerline II USB-C to Lightning cable doesn’t look all that different from Apple’s own Lightning cables, but they are cheaper. This particular one is 6-feet long, and comes in three different colors, the least expensive of which is white. It supports up to 29 watts of charging power, and feels like it’ll easily outlast any of Apple’s own cables.

Most Versatile Lightning Cable: Otterbox 3-in-1 Cable

Carrying around multiple cables is a hassle and takes up needless space, especially if you only need a specific connection for brief interactions with your gadgets. That’s where a 3-in-1 cable like this one from Otterbox comes into play. It has a standard USB-A connection on one end, and a microUSB connector on the other. But attached to the cable are adapters you can place atop the microUSB adapter, converting it in an instant to a USB to Lightning or USB to USB-C. The only downside to this type of cable, however, is that you can only connect it to one device at a time.

Most Durable Lightning Cable: Nomad Goods Lightning USB-C Cable with Kevlar

What comes to mind when you hear the word “Kevlar?” Really tough, protective equipment, right? This cable from Nomad Goods uses double-braided Kevlar to reinforce the cable, which should make it nearly indestructible. In practice, I’ve found that to be the case with the USB-C version. It’s been run over by a Roomba, dogs have chewed on it, and it’s been dragged all over the house without showing any signs of wear at all. The USB-C to Lightning version is sure to have the same staying power. It’s available in 1.5 meter or 3 meter lengths, priced at $44.95 and $49.95, respectively.

Nomad Goods Lightning USB-C Cable with Kevlar ($44.95, nomadgoods.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

Jason Cipriani/TheStreet

What is MFi and why does it matter?

When looking for an iPhone accessory you’ll most definitely come across the moniker “MFi” certified. MFi stands for “Made For iPhone,” which means that the product meets Apple’s strict requirements and is trustworthy. You should prioritize purchasing Made For iPhone accessories, especially for charging cables and wall adapters, over those that haven’t passed Apple’s tests.

Do I need a USB-C to Lightning cable, or does regular USB work, too?

The benefit of buying a USB-C to Lightning cable is that USB-C wall adapters, and the cables, can charge your iPhone or iPad at a faster rate than the older, but more common, USB standard. However, a standard USB to Lightning cable will get the job done, especially if you aren’t in a hurry to replenish your phone’s battery. That said, USB-C has slowly become the standard connection type, so making the change now will future-proof your investment.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.