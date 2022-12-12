20 Last Minute Gift Ideas From Amazon Prime That Ship Fast

We all do it at least once in our lifetimes. We wait until the last possible minute to get a gift for that kid’s birthday party, or housewarming, or even holidays we know are coming every year, like Hanukkah and Christmas. Procrastinators unite and know you’re not alone.

According to a 2020 survey, 79% of holiday shoppers planned to do their gift buying within the two weeks before Christmas, and 35% of those will shop in the week of Christmas. What’s more, 55% of those shoppers planned to do their buying online, even if the gift didn’t arrive before December 25.

There are a bunch of reasons why we put off shopping until the last minute. It could be we’re overwhelmed, waiting on a good sale, or we need extra time picking out that perfect gift. However, we don’t have to choose between convenience, price, and perfect gifts.

If, like us, you are not among those who have their entire holiday shopping list completed by Halloween, you may need to take advantage of the wonder that is Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report Prime.

With most Prime-eligible items, you can get them delivered within a day or two of ordering, and some can even be delivered the same day. So we’ve put together a list of our favorite Amazon Prime eligible gifts for this holiday season.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Best Last Minute Kids Gifts

As fans of classical music, we love anything with a piano, and it’s never too early to start kids on the road to musical genius. This soft mat plays with eight big piano keys and eight animal sounds, with bright colors that stimulate learning and growing. And parents will love that it does, in fact, have volume control.

Activated on impact, this basketball lights up with two LED lights and is powered by pre-installed batteries, so it just pumps up and lights up the night. Your holiday game of ‘horse’ can go well into the night with this ball and its 30 hours of glow time.

Our nephews loved RC cars so much, they built an off-road course in the backyard. These cars are really fun to “drive” and with a reinforced body structure, they’re tough as can be. LED lights on the front of the car allow use at night, creating a fun driving experience.

Six thousand bubbles per minute. That’s all we should have to say about this amazing bubble machine, but we’ll also tell you there’s no dipping and refilling, as the bubble solution loads right into the gun for ease of use. Just press the trigger and watch the world explode with bubbles.

When kids beg for puppies, maybe it’s ok to redirect them to this robot dog toy, that doesn’t need to go out, get shots, or be housebroken. It dances to five different tunes, follows on command, and does handstands, which we’ve yet to be able to teach to our living dog. It can also imitate eight other animals.

Best Last Minute Kitchen Gifts

Shaved ice is a real Hawaiian treat. Easy to use and assemble, it brings a little bit of Hawaii to your home, with three flavors you can mix or match to create your perfect shaved ice treat. It’s fun for the whole family.

For your friends who are die-hard tea fans, this portable electric kettle is the perfect gift. With pre-set temperature controls for the best brewing settings, it boils water in about eight minutes. Like bigger kettles, it also comes with an automatic shut off and boil dry protection to prevent damage, and stays cool to the touch on the outside even when boiling on the inside.

Whiskey and ryes taste better when slightly chilled but not watered down, but regular ice will quickly dilute the flavor and strength of their favorite liquor. These black marble stones keep whiskey cold without watering down the cocktails.

This blender packs a lot of power in a tiny package. In under 60 seconds, it can blend the perfect single-serve smoothie without any of those ugly chunks of greens left behind. It’s nothing but smooth and delicious when making smoothies with the nutribullet.

For all those times you wished you had a delicious frozen drink but no blender, may we present this tumbler? Just combine alcohol, mixer, and whatever else you’d like in the tumbler and freeze for six hours. In the end, you’ll have your own personal frozen cocktail in an insulated tumbler that keeps drinks cold and hands warm.

Best Last Minute Electronics Gifts

Most of us sit hunched over desks all day, and they’ll love the gift of relief from neck strain and back pain. This massage pillow uses both the gentle kneading of Shiatsu massage with heat to help relieve aches and pains from the stresses of the day.

These days people have a lot of devices that need charging, and sometimes it’s hard to get them all charged at the same time. Not so with this six port charging station that will charge multiple devices and also look good doing it. Since it’s a compact size it also works well as a travel companion to charge on the road.

Handy folks who fix things know it’s really easy to drop nuts, bolts, and screws while working on cars or around the house. This extendable arm lights up and is magnetized to pick up all those wandering parts, or even spare change in between car seats. It’s also a convenient flashlight while working in tight spaces.

How cool is this? You’ll be their favorite aunt/uncle/cousin when you give them this 3D printing pen. It turns drawings into 3D works of art. It comes with a lightweight stylus and three colors of filament to use to make dinosaurs, turtles, or whatever their creative mind thinks up.

After excellent true wireless earbuds that won’t break the bank and that arrive in time this holiday season? Look no further than the EarFund Air. These compact true wireless earbuds come with a few eartip options in the box, offer IPX7 sweat or water resistance, and offer 35 hours of playback with recharges from the case.

Best Last Minute Health & Beauty Gifts

It says beard trimmer in the name, but this clipper set does so much more than just beards. Add one of the included guards and it will give a great haircut. Use the precision trimmer and it will shave your beard completely off. It will have even the most hirsute gentleman looking dashing and well-groomed.

Face rolling and gua sha are techniques to reduce inflammation, lift skin, and improve fine lines and wrinkles. It will also help with the absorption of face serums and hydrators, leaving skin smooth. Face rolling and gua sha also just feel nice, relaxing the face and muscles (especially the jaw line, where tension is carried).

Most spa facials include a steam, because the steam opens up pores and allows hydrating serums and lotions to be absorbed better, and cleansers to reach deeper into skin. It’s also pretty refreshing and feels like you’re getting a professional spa treatment in your own home.

Boar bristles have been used for ages in quality hair brushes. The dense bristles help hydrate and condition hair by evenly distributing the hair’s own sebum, or any leave-in conditioner one might apply. This combination of boar and nylon bristles is designed to help detangle even fine hair, and leave hair silky and shiny.

We are big proponents of products that serve multiple body parts, like this one from Ouai. Made from natural sugar and coconut oil, with a probiotic blend, the scrub will gently exfoliate the scalp and skin while moisturizing. We sometimes forget the scalp is skin, and needs to be treated well.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.