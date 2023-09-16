TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now that Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup—consisting of the 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max—is up for preorder and arriving to customers as early as Sept. 22, it’s time to start thinking about accessories.

Specifically, we’re talking about iPhone cases, which are a great way to protect your device—a costly investment—and a way to show off your personality. You could opt for an elegant leather case from Nomad , an ultra-protective option from Casetify , or one that emphasizes thinness from Totallee . Of course, Apple has a whole array of them with the now-expected Silicone line and a new option of Fine Woven .

Ahead, we’re sharing some of the best iPhone 15 cases that are up for order right now and arrive quickly.

Apple Clear Case with MagSafe for iPhone 15, $49 at Amazon

Apple’s Clear Case with a visible MagSafe ring is back in the lineup again this year and is $49 for any-size iPhone 15. It will fit any size perfectly, offers a lip around the main cameras on the back, and supports all charging forms (MageSafe, Qi-wireless, or USB-C plugged-in). It even has a coating to reduce yellowing, a common occurrence with clear cases.

Apple Clear Case with MagSafe for iPhone 15 Plus, $49 at Amazon

Apple Clear Case with MagSafe for iPhone 15 Pro, $49 at Amazon

Apple Clear Case with MagSafe for iPhone 15 Pro Max, $49 at Amazon

Apple FineWoven Case with MagSafe for iPhone 15, $59 at Amazon

Apple’s moving away from Leather cases, and for the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max, FineWoven is taking its place. It’s made from 68% post-consumer-recycled materials, and the main hull is a “microtwill.” The result is a plastic-like bumper around all the edges with a suede-like material on the back. I checked these out at the event, and they have a nice feel and offer some protection without adding a crazy amount of extra weight.

Apple FineWoven Case with MagSafe for iPhone 15 Plus, $59 at Amazon

Apple FineWoven Case with MagSafe for iPhone 15 Pro, $59 at Amazon

Apple FineWoven Case with MagSafe for iPhone 15 Pro Max, $59 at Amazon

Casetify Ultra Bounce Case for iPhone 15, Starting at $92 at Casetify

If you want to make your iPhone nearly impenetrable, Casetify’s latest creation might be your best bet. The Ultra Bounce Case protects any iPhone 15 from drops up to 32.8 feet—that’s not a typo—and has visible cushioning in every corner. The materials used here—including a proprietary eco-shock composite—are designed to absorb the potential impact of a drop in the quest of keeping your phone safe and sound. Plus, you can customize with hundreds readily available of designs.

Modern Leather Case for iPhone 15, $50 at Nomad

With Apple replacing Leather cases with Fine Woven, Nomad is likely the best option for a quality leather phone case. They’ve been making these for years, and with the Modern Leather option for iPhone 15, you get your pick of four shades: black, brown, or “English Tan.” The leather is sustainably sourced and will gracefully develop a patina for a unique look.

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe for iPhone 15, $49 at Amazon

Apple’s Silicone Cases are back for the iPhone 15 family and they still sport previously popular shades like “Guava,” “Light Pink,” “Clay,” “Orange Sherbet,” and “Cypress.” These feature a nice microfiber inside so as not to scratch your iPhone, and the silicone on the outside is plenty durable.

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe for iPhone 15 Plus, $49 at Amazon

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe for iPhone 15 Pro, $49 at Amazon

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe for iPhone 15 Pro Max, $49 at Amazon

Rugged Case for iPhone 15, $60 at Nomad

With MagSafe support built-in, 15 feet of drop protection, and a bold “Atlantic Orange” color option, Nomad’s Rugged Case is an excellent option. I’ve used this on my iPhone 14 Pro Max for nearly a year, saving it from a drop face first on the streets of NYC. It’s available for all sizes of iPhone 15 and also comes in black and “Atlantic Blue.”

Totallee Clear Case for iPhone 15, $40 at Amazon

Are you eager to show off your pink iPhone 15 or the “Natural Titanium” 15 Pro? Totallee’s $40 option is a clear wrap-around style case that offers some protection for your iPhone but mostly aims to be super sleek and let the true colors shine through.

Totallee Clear Case for iPhone 15 Plus, $40 at Amazon

Totallee Clear Case for iPhone 15 Pro, $40 at Amazon

Totallee Clear Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max, $40 at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air Armor for iPhone 15, $15 at Amazon

Also, a thin option, Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor for iPhone 15 is super affordable at just $15. It comes in “Matte Black,” “Abyss Green,” or “Navy Blue,” and the rear features an anti-slip coating that should make it easy to grip. They’ve also packed some cushioning in for drop protection.

Pathfinder for iPhone 15, $55 at UAG

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) always has bold options for phone cases, and the Pathfinder for iPhone 15 is no different. It delivers 18 feet of drop protection from an armor shell-built case and even packs in support for MagSafe charging. Thanks to the oversized covering for a tactile feel, you can also easily make out buttons.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 for iPhone 15, $30 at Amazon

If you’re after a case that can do more than protect your phone, Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 is worth a look. It comes in fun prints and is a wrap-around protective case with a kickstand and slot built into the back that stores up to three cards plus cash. However, you won’t be able to wirelessly charge with this, given the thickness.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.