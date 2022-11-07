The 10 Best Heartfelt Gifts to Give This Season

Studies show that spending may be down this holiday season due to the rising cost of living. Increases in home heating costs, gas, and groceries mean people may not be spending as much on gifts as they have in the past. In a recent CreditKarma study, 48% of Americans polled said they plan to spend less this year than last on gifts.

However, 21% said they plan to spend more this year, with 44% saying they are adjusting their holiday shopping budget to account for the expected higher costs of gifts due to inflation. Another 37% say they feel an obligation to treat those they love. Unfortunately, the study shows that many people, especially younger Americans, are feeling pressure from friends and family to spend money they don’t have on gifts.

Fortunately, your holiday shopping doesn’t have to bust your budget--and you can still show your love--by choosing affordable yet heartfelt gifts. From jewelry to personalized gifts, heartfelt tech (yes, really) and cozy socks, our suggestions can make shopping a little easier this holiday season.

We did some of the research for you to find gifts that many people on your list are sure to love, including some at prices that will fit even the slimmest budgets. Because some people are willing to spend more this year, we’ve also included more than a few splurges in case you are one of those who wants to dig deep (into your wallet) to show everyone on your list how much you love them.

Tea holds special significance in many families. We drink it when we’re sick. We serve tea (or coffee) at the end of family get-togethers. We share secrets, ideas, and the details of our day over tea.

If this sounds like your tribe, a box of mo’mugi Barley Tea, coupled with a mug, could be the perfect and low-cost gift. Mo’mugi tea has no caffeine, sugar, carbs, or calories. It has a soothing taste that the manufacturer describes as “puffed wheat with an inviting popcorn aroma.”

Made with organic barley from British Columbia, it is hailed to be the first mugicha tea bags in North America.

I don’t know anyone who can’t use another comfy flannel throw blanket as winter approaches. This customized blanket features eight of your favorite photos (with text, if desired). Choose from four different sizes, ranging from 30” x 40” up to a giant 60” x 80” blanket.

You might expect a personalized product to cost more, but this blanket is a tremendous value and a thoughtful gift for nearly anyone on your list.

Bring back summer memories of surf, sand, and parties when your friend or loved one unwraps these wine glass charms. They’re perfect for any holiday gathering, no matter the month. Pair them with a bottle of their favorite wine for a thoughtful and useful gift your friends will love.

Digital picture frames make a great gift for parents or grandparents. But not everyone on your list may be tech savvy enough to figure out how to upload their photos to the frame and, once photos are uploaded, it can be a hassle to add new images.

The Familink 10-inch digital photo frame makes it easy for everyone in your family or extended family to send photos, add captions, and even share text messages via the mobile app, the website, through email or even Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. You don’t even need a Wi-Fi connection, since the frame includes a 4G sim card. Just plug it in and let your whole family contribute up to 10,000 photos for virtually endless enjoyment.

Every couple would love a place to cuddle, right? Give this heartfelt gift to create a cozy space for you and your loved one – or even your whole family – to relax. Yellow Leaf Hammocks combine your favorite lounging furniture with a mission.

These are ethically made and the b-corp supports women artisans from northern Thailand. All are hand-woven and available in patterns or colors to match any décor, inside, or out. Designed to be super-soft with Triple Weave construction that eliminates the “waffle pattern” you may experience after lying in other hammocks, Yellow Leaf Hammocks are undoubtedly the most comfortable and secure I’ve experienced. The Family Weight Signature Hammock accommodates up to 550 lbs. at once., which means the whole family plus pets can pile on!

Old World Christmas makes beautiful and unique glass ornaments for anyone on your list who decorates a Christmas tree. Combine the elegance of a glass ornament with one of the year’s hottest word games in this fun “Merry Words” ornament. I know I’m putting one on my Christmas list!

Socks still make the quintessential stocking stuffer, grab bag gift, or low-cost, fun, and memorable gift. These custom ones from the Laffyett store can be personalized with any two faces – including pets – for a fun and memorable gift. Reviewers loved these socks, giving them an average of 4.6 stars on Amazon. Just be certain to follow the instructions and photo specs when you upload images to ensure your customized socks look great.

Cookie slab coffee tables are the latest TikTok trend, thanks to Bruce Graybill, aka the Brewer Woodworker. But just because it’s trendy doesn’t mean it’s not heartfelt, especially when you can choose the perfect unique style for your loved one.

But before we go any further: “What’s a cookie slab coffee table?” you might ask. It has nothing to do with cookies, although it could be a great place to rest those cookies for Santa. A cookie slab coffee table is made from “cookies” – or crosscut pieces of log. They often maintain the rough edges to create a rustic look. We like this one from TOV furniture for its low price, positive Amazon reviews, and unique shape.

I received a gold MantraBand bracelet from a friend and it remains one of my prized possessions. After receiving such a thoughtful and well-made gift, I promptly went out and purchased four as holiday gifts for other friends. One of the things that make MantraBands unique is that each one includes a short note card describing the significance of the saying that’s stamped in bold letters on the band.

The open bangles are easy to adjust for nearly any size wrist. MantraBand bracelets feature inspirational sayings like “I can and I will” or “I am enough.” There are variations for virtually every person or situation. Each month, the company features a Mantra of the Month. For October, the mantra is “Never give up,” and the bracelet is available in a choice of silver, gold, rose gold or black.

The Heirloom Video Book is like your favorite digital photo frame with a twist. Instead of sharing images, you can upload 10 or 20 minutes worth of video content to the SendHeirloom.com site. Choose your favorite book cover, and your gift recipient will receive a pre-loaded video album book that they can play any time. Each book is rechargeable with one hour battery life before recharging. You can change the videos at any time by connecting the USB charger to your computer and following the prompts on the Heirloom website as well.

What to Consider When Getting a Heartfelt Gift?

When you’re choosing heartfelt gifts, consider personalized items that the recipient can use and love, items that match their home décor, or jewelry that will have significance to them. These are some of our favorite items with potential to be hot sellers this holiday season. Be sure to order early and check shipping times, especially on personalized items, so you’ll have your gifts in time.

