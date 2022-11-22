For many, video games are a daily part of life. They provide a brief escape, social interaction, challenges and rewards. But what do you get a gamer who has everything? The answer isn’t always a gift card for their platform of choice.

There are plenty of gaming devices and accessories you can get, ranging from more storage and headphones to surround sound speakers and a build-your-own gaming PC. So ahead are 25 options that are sure to please the gamer in your life.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The standard Xbox Wireless Controller is great, but for gamers who want a controller that adds another level to their gaming, the Xbox Elite Series 2 does just that. You can program and take complete control over the triggers, buttons, joysticks and paddles that are on the bottom side of the controller.

Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset is priced right, instantly connects to the Xbox and sounds great. You can also pair it to a smartphone to listen to music or talk on the phone as you game. The rotatable ear cups give you control over mixing audio sources and volume, joining the easily accessible mute button for the built in mic.

Shutterstock

The PlayStation 5’s DualSense Controller is considered by many to be the best controller ever made. We’re going to stay away from that debate, but we will say that anyone with a PS5 isn’t going to be mad at having an extra controller lying around.

Having more than one PlayStation controller means you need to worry about keeping more than one controller charged. Luckily Sony’s own charging station is affordable, has the same design as the PS5, and can charge two DualSense controllers at once.

Sony’s PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, much like Microsoft's equivalent, is optimized for ease of use and seamless integration for PlayStation gamers. You’ll get 12 hours of battery life, and a 3D audio experience with the PS5.

The Arctis Nova 7 gaming headset works with any major gaming console via a USB-C dongle, and can simultaneously connect via Bluetooth to another device, such as your phone, so you can answer calls or listen to music while gaming. It has up to 38 hours of battery life, sounds great and boasts some stellar noise cancellation tech so you always sound clear and crisp.

For the gamer who spends most of their time playing single player titles, the SteelSeries Arctis 7 speakers bring the bass along with 2.1 surround sound. That means you’ll hear footsteps run across your desk or follow cars as they zoom past you in the distance. On top of that, the speakers have RGB LEDs built in, and we all know that the more RGBs you have, the better you are at gaming.

For the gamer who also wants to start dabbling in streaming on Twitch or capturing gameplay for clips on YouTube, the NZXT Signal 4K 30 capture card will record and stream gameplay from a PC, console, or even mobile device at a resolution of 4K and 30 frames per second. Or if you forgo steaming, it’ll record at up to 4K60 HDR.

NZXT’s Canvas 27Q monitor measures 27-inches, has a refresh rate of 165Hz and a Quad-HD resolution of 2560x1440. All of those specs check all of the boxes on what to look for in a quality monitor, and the Canvas experience delivers on that promise. If you want something bigger, the 32Q offers a curved experience on a 32-inch display.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the most expensive and the best Switch in Nintendo’s lineup, and it’s really all about the display with a 7-inch OLED display that’s similar to display tech used in the iPhone 14. The Switch OLED also has double the storage at 64GB included, and battery life that ranges anywhere from 4.5 to 9 hours, depending on which game you’re playing.

The Switch OLED sure looks nice, but the standard Nintendo Switch is still an attractive, portable gaming device. And with this bundle, you’re getting three months of the Nintendo Switch Online membership, and one of the Switch’s best games in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Playing Switch games such as Splatoon 3 or Minecraft requires a Switch Online Membership. It’s not a terribly expensive subscription, with an individual plan running $19 a year, or a family plan setting you back $35 a year. In addition to online gaming, you also get access to older games from the era of Classic Nintendo or Super Nintendo.

There are plenty of worthy case options for gaming handhelds, but at the end of the day you still need something to put the case in. Enter this fun-looking and well designed carrying sling. It has enough space for a Nintendo Switch, docking station, power adapter and a few extra accessories — which means it’ll have no problem holding all of your Steam Deck or G Cloud gaming handset and their respective accessories.

For a cheap USB-C hub to connect Valve’s Steam Deck to a TV or computer monitor, look no further than the Anker 341 USB-C hub. It has seven different ports, including HDMI, to connect a power adapter, multiple USB accessories and memory cards. On top of being versatile, it’s lightweight and portable.

Valve recently released an official Steam Deck dock, but its priced a little steep at $90. This JSAUX 6-in-1 docking station for the Steam Deck has plenty of possible reviews and all of the ports you could want for your Steam Deck, including an invaluable Ethernet connection for faster downloads.

If you have a Steam Deck or Switch, you know that storage space comes at a premium. Thankfully, you can add more space via a microSD card. This 512GB Samsung EVO Plus microSD is priced right, and has high-speed capabilities that you shouldn’t have any issues with running your favorite games — or in my case, the entire Windows 10 operating system — on it.

It’s far too easy to fill up an Xbox or PlayStation’s internal hard drive with your favorite titles, so the easy solution is to add more storage through an external hard drive. The Western Digital Black series of hard drives are designed specifically for game consoles, and range anywhere from 2TB up to 5TB.

Logitech’s G Cloud gaming hand held gives you access to online gaming platforms such as NVIDIA GeForce Now or Xbox Game Pass. That means you’ll spend most of your gaming time on the G Cloud streaming games, instead of managing storage or downloading updates. But the downside here is that you’ll need to have an Internet connection to use the G Cloud’s main features, however you can download games from the Google Play Store, just like you can on any Android phone or tablet.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate isn’t just for those who own an Xbox. In fact, the $15 a month subscription gets you access to the Game Pass library on console or PC, and you can play Xbox Cloud games on any device with a web browser, be it the just mentioned Logitech G Cloud, an iPhone or even the Steam Deck.

Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming platform makes it possible to stream popular gaming titles on nearly any kind of screen. From a TV through a Fire TV streaming device, to your mobile phone or your personal computer. And better yet, if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you already have free access to a rotating selection of games. If you want more games, you can subscribe to Luna+ for $9.99 a month. That said, you’ll want to pick up Amazon’s Luna controller to make it easier to play.

Bundling the Luna Controller with a Fire TV Stick makes it possible to put Amazon’s cloud gaming service on a big screen using a Fire TV stick, which is something that not everyone has. This bundle saves you a bit of money and nets you a Luna Controller and a Fire TV Stick 4K for a slight discount than if you had bought both items separately.

PC gaming is a big leap over console or cloud gaming, and what better way to help someone make the jump than by getting them one of NZXT’s BLD kits that include everything you need to put physically build a gaming PC, including all the tools and a fun instruction book. The Starter Pro kit is more than enough for a high-quality gaming experience.

A more affordable option, consider the Gigabyte G5 MD gaming laptop. This particular build isn’t going to put up overly impressive benchmark scores, but it will play most mainstream titles at 60 FPS (the gold standard for gaming). In addition to gaming, of course, it’s a Windows laptop at its core, making it perfect for students.

For a more robust experience, the Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop has plenty of storage, memory and an impressive display with a 120Hz refresh rate. That means games will look clear and crisp, offering smooth animations as well. Not to mention, it’s one heck of a cool design for a laptop.

For the gamer with a favorite game, show or sports team, you can create a completely custom Xbox Wireless Controller that’s totally personalized. Pick and choose the color for every component on the outside of the controller, and add an engraving on it so there’s no question as to whose controller it is. Prices start at $69 and go up depending on what you add.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.