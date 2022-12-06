The Best Gifts to Give Your Coworkers This Season

Holiday giving has a way of going well beyond giving gifts for friends and family.

So it goes for the great American coworker gifting experience, as millions of Americans engage in some version of a Secret Santa for their professional peers.

What are the best gifts for coworkers in 2022? Assuming a budget of $50 or under, these holiday hauls fit the bill for any office gift exchange.

For a high-end gift at a reasonable price, you can’t go wrong with a Burt’s Bees gift package for the holidays.

For $14.99, your coworker gets a spa-package-like experience including almond milk hand cream, Shea butter hand repair cream, and lemon butter cuticle cream--plus one pair of cotton hand gloves.

The set comes in an easy-on-the-eyes pouch, making the Burt’s Bees bundle a great holiday stocking stuffer.

This handsome Italian leather computer mousepad, available in black, tan or oxblood hues, tops out on the high end at $50, but for good reason.

It takes a page or two out of a regular mouse pad, offering tech users a slimmer, more travel-friendly surface that looks good and can be easily storied, carried and used on a business trip or at a favorite coffee shop while working remotely.

The micro-suede bottom secures the pad, enabling easy and free movement of the mouse as well.

Winter is nigh and that could mean your coworker who’s always bundled in a sweater and scarf is in need of a heat infusion.

That’s exactly what you get with the Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater. The heater has 11 temperature settings, giving any deep-freeze office worker the ability to set their preferred temperature to keep Old Man Winter, or even a frigid air-conditioned office, easily at bay.

This handy bedside tablet stand does an excellent job of securing a computer tablet with a novel cushion-soft pillow frame. Secret Santa gifts don’t get more efficient than the Lamicall Stand.

How can you go wrong with one of America’s favorite temperature-controlled drinking tumblers?

Whether it’s keeping coffee piping hot at the office or keeping a draft brewski cold at a holiday gathering, this Tumbler is custom-insulated to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot.

It comes in three different sizes: 10 oz., 20 oz., and 30 oz., and includes Yeti’s MagSlider lid which securely caps the tumbler and keeps splashes away while your lucky coworker slurps away.

Any linkster will enjoy this stress-breaking gold pin set with three combination gel pens and mini golf clubs. Use the set’s box as a mini golf hole, complete with a tiny golf ball, fairway, green, hole, flag stick, and even a greenside bunker. Just cap the pen, flip it over, and hit away.

Each of the three pens comes in a different color (black, blue and red), giving your golf-loving coworker the best of both worlds--a way to play nine holes on the job and keep a clean scorecard during the round.

How about coffee and tea, as a Secret Santa-buying budget spree? This Cold Brew Maker delivers the goods on all three fronts, giving mug-toting coffee and tea lovers a great brewing unit at a discount price.

Ovalware makes the claim cold brewing coffee is 70% less acidic than traditional coffee brewing, giving java lovers a purer blend that can stay fresh for—get this—two weeks, with the secure lid in place.

The brew maker is hot tea compatible, where owners can brew a traditional hot teapot or brew it cold-style, in your refrigerator. Ovalware backs it all up with a 30-day return guarantee as well.

This Joyzy folding Bluetooth keyboard is a joy to behold for coworkers on the go, whether traveling or working remotely for the day. The keyboard is easily stashed in any laptop bag, leaving more room for other devices, gadgets and traveling amenities as well.

Yet when the keyboard unfolds, the user gets a full-size board that works like any full-size unit, adding a long-lasting battery, Bluetooth connectivity, and the ability to engage in any computing capacity.

When you’re done, close the lid and stash the folded board easily into your back pocket before you hit the road.

2023 is right around the corner and for those coworkers who could use a little organization in their lives, a handy-dandy 2023 planner could really make their day.

The hardback Papier planner comes in two sizes: a pocket-sized planner and a larger standard-sized. Either can be personalized to your own name and tastes. You can pick from eight bold colors as well.

You can jot down notes and plans for both 2023 and 2024, plus the pages leave plenty of room for sidebar notes.Throw in a $16 Papier ball-point pen and your coworker is ready to jot, jet and go--for the next two years, no less.

For folks who like to jog after dark or who like to work under the hood on their classic car, vision is the name of the game. Or more specifically, the absence of vision that comes with being active at night and not being able to see what’s in front of you.

That’s where gifting a unisex Tutuko Bluetooth Beanie can help. The hat comes in an assortment of bright colors, with a price range for the basic beanie starting at $14 and the music-ready beanie clocking in at $21.

The beanie is great for walking at night, fishing in the early morning, dealing with annoying power outages, and even finding golf balls when you’re getting a late nine holes in at dusk.

With Old Man Winter arriving on the scene, staying warm is a big priority for joggers, golfers, walkers, and especially for any worker who plies his or her craft outdoors.

The OCOOPA Hand Warmer lends a hand, fitting neatly in your coat pocket and delivering 5200mAh-level heat at three different warming levels.

The warmer works quickly--it starts heating hands in seconds and comes with a rechargeable battery with a USB-C charging port to keep the heat flowing for hours.

Sleek, curvy and comfortable, the OCOOPA Hand Heater is a great gift for coworkers with winter looming--especially with a nice 19% discount on Amazon right now.

