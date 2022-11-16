When Johannes Gutenberg rolled out the first printing press around the 1440s, society received one of its greatest gifts ever--the book.

It’s no hyperbole to say that books are indeed the gifts that keep on giving, and readers can’t get enough of them. Printed books sell an average of 700 million annually, with another 190 million electronic books sold, according to Statista.

With books not just a product but a passion for hundreds of millions of readers, gifts that make a book lover’s experience even better should be on every holiday shopping list this year.

From headphones to bathtub book trays, here’s a list of gifts the book lover in your life will appreciate--one enjoyable page at a time.

$17.99, originally $19.99 at Amazon

While this might be designed for tablets, it's also the perfect size for holding a book--be it paperback or hardcover--while trying to get a read in without sacrificing comfort. This stand is made from a soft, but study, pillow that can be rested comfortably anywhere. Plus, it boasts a side pocket for easy storage.

$2.95 at Amazon

You can never go wrong with a bookmark and this one is straight and to the point. Not a fan of kittens? Amazon has a huge selection of ornate and fun bookmarks. At under $3, we think it's the perfect stocking stuffer.

$13.70 at Amazon

With three dimmable light modes (cool, warm and combined), this LED light is tailor made for the at-night bookworm who loves to read in bed. The light offers a soft hue that allows an eye-pleasing experience without waking up a spouse or partner.

So if you ever liked reading a book by fire or candlelight, and want the LED version of that experience, this is the book light for you.

$398 at Amazon

To create a silent and pleasant reading experience, grab these noise-canceling headphones. These work great with audiobooks. After all, who wouldn’t want to listen to Morgan Freeman reading your favorite author in crystal-clear surround sound?

The earphones come with a comfortable adjustable fit, complete with cushioned ear cups for regular usage. Additionally, they work with Android and iOS alike, support stereo Bluetooth and deliver a full 30 hours of battery life.

$25 at Amazon

Shopping for a bookworm who likes to track what they are reading? Look no further than this 100 Books Scratch Off Poster which can help them decide what to read next and even get ahead by marking off some of their favorite reads.

$119 at Amazon

For quality audio, you can’t do much better than Apple’s original AirPods. You not only get 24 hours of listening time, but AirPods offer an easy set-up (just put them on and they’ll connect immediately to an iPhone) and a stable, low-latency wireless connection for an immersive, high-quality sound.

For readers, the AirPods have a nice feature – when the user takes one out, the audio stops immediately and will start up in the same place when you put the earbuds back on.

$49.95, originally $59.95 at Amazon

A good book has the power to take us elsewhere and aiding that can be setting the environment you'll be reading in. This diffuser set combines the best of essential oils with the wonder of na Himalayan salt lamp. It's essentially a 2-in-1 pink salt lamp that comes with ten essential oils to diffuse at your pleasure.

$139.99 at Amazon

For devoted e-readers, the best reading devices should offer a combination of easy reading with no eye strain, long battery life, and the ability to store hundreds of books easily and efficiently.

That’s exactly what the Paperwhite offers book aficionados, plus other favored features, too.

The device provides a 6.8-inch display with adjustable lighting and up to 10 weeks of battery life. It also offers the ability to store thousands of books, which comes in handy given the high volume (two million) of titles easily available in the Kindle library.

The Paperwhite is also waterproof and can easily pair with an Audible subscription and Bluetooth speakers for a higher quality e-book reading experience.

$19.99, originally $25.99 at Amazon

Ask any avid reader and they'll let you know that you can never go wrong with a pair of bookends. Those sturdy blocks that can safely store a row of books and, most importantly, keep them from falling over. This is a simple set crafted from walnut wood.

Starting at $199 at Bearaby

Who doesn’t love reading their favorite bestseller wrapped up in a cozy blanket and a hot cup of tea on a cold winter night? That’s where the Bearaby Cotton Napper can help.

Clocking in at four sizes (10-pounds, 15-pounds, 20-pounds and 25-pounds), this weighted blanket encourages easy and warm reading. The organic cotton-made Napper comes in five eye-pleasing colors and allows you to pair your weight with any of the three blanket sizes.

The Cotton Napper is good for the environment, too. Bearaby’s products are made without any pesticides or chemical fertilizers, making for a healthier home and a healthier planet.

$129.95 at Ember

One of the few frustrating issues when cozying up with a book, a blanket, and a cup of tea is that virtually all tea mugs lose heat every moment you’re not taking a sip of that mint tea.

The temperature-controlled mug offers battery-generated heat that keeps hot beverages heated for one-and-a-half hours. The mug is smallish, holding just 10-ounces of beverages, but it’s an Ember Smart Mug. It’s easily-controllable, allowing tea-sippers set temperatures, customize presets, and catch up on product features and notifications all through a companion app.

$19.97 at Amazon

Any fan of Poe would be thrilled with a shout out to their favorite horror/mystery author, as well as pleased with a new coffee or tea mug to add to their collection.

$45 at Amazon

Take your favorite novel into the bath with you with the Dozyant tub tray. It’s water-resistant and adjustable to the size of your tub.

It has room for more than just your book as well. It includes space for a glass of wine, candle, computer, tablet, and a smartphone tray. Four rubber feet keep it firmly in place and the tray’s smart-looking wooden bamboo structure makes your bathtub tray not only water-proof, but adds a touch of luxury to any bathroom.

$25.80 at Amazon

Soft, lightweight, and a sweet accessory to warm the heart of any literature lover. The infinity scarf can be looped around the neck twice, or worn in one simple long circle.

