The 15 Best Gifts for Bakers

We all know a few people who love to bake, right? Fortunately, shopping for bakers can be pretty easy. They can always use new non-stick bakeware, high-quality spices, or even decorative pans and dishes in the latest colors.

How do you choose the best gifts for the bakers in your life? You can look at the latest trends, read reviews to find the highest quality appliances and bakeware, or just scope out their kitchen to see what they might need! Yes, I am totally recommending stalking your family and friends’ cabinets to see what bakeware might be missing or just looking a bit worn out from years of use.

In our gift guide for bakers, we worked hard to find top-rated products that can fit any budget. Baking enthusiasts we polled swore by the KitchenAid Pro Series 5 mixer. But we also included some budget models on our list for beginning bakers.

Don’t forget other products your favorite bakers can use in the kitchen, from aprons to storage containers for their sugar and flour. The best gifts for bakers, ideally, are ones they will use year-round and remember you fondly each time they do. Because, you know, if they think of you when they bake those snickerdoodles or pumpkin pie, they just might think of bringing you some! Baking gifts are really the gifts that give back.

We are certain the bakers on your list will love these gift ideas. And if you’re looking to spend some gift cards you may have received this year, you can treat yourself to some new kitchen necessities or nice-to-have items.

You may not think of a pie dish as a work of art, but the Le Creuset Heritage Pie Dish is breathtakingly gorgeous. There. I said it. Just having this piece in your cabinet or, ideally, on display, will level up any kitchen!

Whether you use it for au gratin potatoes, a small casserole, a quiche, or a pie, it will add a touch of class to any family gathering or dinner party.

Available in colors that include Oyster (a rich gray shade), a classic white, flame (an orange to red fade), or shades of blue, green or red, the pie dish is available to match any kitchen.

As I mentioned above, I’m a big fan of Le Creuset products for the way they bake evenly and look gorgeous on your countertop. This cast iron bread oven is coated in porcelain enamel for a beautiful look and comes in a choice of 10 eye-catching colors. The tight-fitting lid creates a crispy crust every time, yielding bread that is perfect for dipping in winter soups and stews.

A good pizza stone pays for itself rather quickly when you can make healthy homemade pizzas for your family. This rectangular cordierite pizza stone is a versatile piece of kitchen gear, taking frozen pizza or pastries to the next level and cooking everything from calzones to New York-style pizza pies.

Use it in the oven or on your outdoor grill. The Pro XL set includes a large 14.9-inch by 11.8-inch stone and an anodized aluminum pizza peel, which minimizes your risk of burns when removing the pizza from the oven, while ensuring a crispy crust.

Chefs and bakers can always use fresh spices in their cabinet. The Knead to Bake Spice Set from Savory Spice delivers a versatile collection to your door for whipping up sweet treats. The set includes Pure Madagascar Vanilla Extract, Mexican Cocoa, Supreme Saigon Cinnamon, and Ground Ginger in glass jars for freshness and purity. The flavors and scents are as strong as you might expect from premium spices. They made for some of the tastiest cookies and cinnamon buns. The back of the box includes a QR code that will lead you to a website with recipes for brownies, spiced cookies, and more.

Every pro chef and serious baking enthusiast we spoke to swears by their KitchenAid mixer, and claims the Professional Series, five quart model is the one to invest in. Choose from a handful of stylish colors that can match almost any kitchen décor.

The large five quart bowl can mix nine-dozen cookies at once. Ten speeds make it easy to mix up desserts, breads, or even homemade whipped cream in a snap. With a 4.7-star rating on a number of retail sites, this stand mixer is deemed a “wedding registry favorite.”

If you’re looking for a stand mixer on a budget, Hamilton Beach products are highly rated and built to last. With seven speeds and a four-quart bowl, this electric stand mixer has most of the features of a KitchenAid model at less than half the price. Choose from a variety of colors, including black, red, aqua, pink, white, silver or blue. Prices may vary based on colors.

Not everyone has counter space for a stand mixer. And sometimes, smaller projects just call for the convenience of a hand mixer. The Oster five-speed hand mixer is a top-rated Amazon’s Choice product with three different styles of beaters and a handy storage case.

As soon as I pulled our new Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium bakeware out of the box, my husband and daughter set to work. After my daughter made perfectly baked brownies with a delightfully crisp edge, my husband made about eight batches of oatmeal cookies. He then declared that these cookie sheets were his and prohibited anyone else in the house from baking with them.

The 10-piece set includes everything most households could need for baking, including two baking sheets, a cookie sheet, a loaf pan, a muffin pan, four cake pans (two round, one square, and one rectangular) and a roasting rack that can also be used to cool your cookies and cakes.

When you bake a batch of brownies, do your kids clamor for the corners? I know mine do. That’s why this Nordic Bites Brownie Bites Baking Pan is a necessity in my kitchen. I love that it’s made in the U.S. with sturdy cast aluminum construction and a non-stick coating. Pour the brownie mix into the individual squares so everyone in your family can enjoy a “corner piece” of their own with 4 crispy edges. The sea salt brownie mix with chocolate chips and a mix for caramel drizzle makes this a perfect gift for any occasion.

For the baker who is also into making healthier, keto-friendly or paleo desserts and treats, the Almond Cow nut milk maker would be a welcome addition to the kitchen. The appliance creates plant-based milk (such as coconut or almond milk) in minutes with zero waste.

Sure, you can buy your own almond milk. But there’s nothing like the taste of using fresh ingredients in your baking, smoothies, or even soups and salad dressings and the Almond Cow makes it easy and fun. The Almond Cow also includes a recipe book for everything from hot chocolate to almond cookies.

Whether you want to vacuum seal cookies, cakes, or breads for freshness or gift-giving, or you want to freeze items for those busy days when you don’t have time to bake, the FoodSaver Multi-Use Vacuum Sealing and Food Preservation System can do it all. The heat sealer is best to keep foods in the freezer fresh for five times longer than regular freezer wrapping. The handheld vacuum sealer keeps everything from veggies to cookies fresh in the fridge or pantry.

The Anova Precision Combi oven can replace several of your countertop kitchen appliances with its vast array of capabilities. Convection bake your favorite cakes or cookies for even cooking, air fry foods for better taste with no oil, toast, broil, prepare sous vide foods, roast, defrost, and even dehydrate fruits or beef for the perfect, healthy snack.

The Oven App for your smartphone lets you remotely set the Anova Combi oven, monitor the progress of your food, and turn the oven on and off from any room in your home – or beyond. Browse recipes in the app for the perfect meal. Say good-bye to burnt brownies or dried out poultry with this versatile kitchen appliance that can make any cook feel like a pro chef.

Every baker can use a new set of high-quality measuring cups and spoons every few years. Shiny new measuring tools just make cooking and baking more fun. This handy set is made of stainless steel for durability and longevity. They nest together for easy storage and have an easy-to-open ring for individual use.

When you’re short on space and looking to make a pretty presentation at a dinner party or other gathering, a multi-tiered server adds variety and dimension to your dessert display. This collapsible stand rack with three 12-inch long porcelain trays is as easy to store as it is stylish.

What could be a better gift for any baker than a baker’s rack? I love the shiny steel and bamboo construction of the Trinity EcoStorage Baker’s Rack, plus the fact that it’s eco-friendly, with no toxic chemicals released during its manufacture. With three spacious shelves, a bamboo worktop, and six hooks to hang utensils, this baker’s rack adds convenient storage space to any kitchen in a small footprint of 36 inches deep by 14 inches wide.

