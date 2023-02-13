Best Accessories to Complement Your Galaxy S23, S23+ or S23 Ultra

Samsung’s Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are official and stand as a trio of smartphones that are sure to make any Android user happy. You can preorder any of the new phones right now and they will begin arriving on Feb. 17.

While you wait for your new Samsung (SSNLF) phone to arrive, it’s a good idea to start snagging accessories so you’re prepared.

Below you’ll find some cases that are already available, along with charging accessories, and a screen protector that looks fantastic to name a few.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cases

Wish the Galaxy S23 had a clear back so you could see inside the phone? Well, Spigen’s Hybrid Zero One case for the Galaxy S23 can make your wish come true—sort of. Instead of removing the back of your phone and voiding the warranty, the case has a picture of the S23’s internal parts and pieces, including the wireless charging coil and important components. Oh, and it protects your phone while giving you a sweet-looking exterior.

Samsung has a new rugged case for the S23 line this year and it looks sweet. The new Rugged Gadget Case does more than add extra layers of protection to your phone as well. It has a built-in place to put credit cards and a grip that folds out, or you can pick up one of the accessories Samsung made for the case such as a tripod for photo taking and video calls. Samsung hasn’t published an official list of accessories for the accessory, but it looks promising!

Speck’s Presidio2 Grip cases are some of the most comfortable to hold and ensure you constantly have, well, a grip, on the phone. The texturized back of the case also means that you won’t have to worry about the phone slowly sliding off the armrest on your couch because the back is too slick. I can’t be the only one that happens to. You can get the case in three different color combos to fit your mood as well.

UAG’s Monarch Series cases are always a favorite as they bring some color and a unique design to the latest smartphones. They are designed to protect your phone in drops of up to 20 feet, which sounds ridiculous (because it is). There are multiple layers and sections to the case, which come in four different colors.

Searching for a phone case that you customize to your liking? Casetify’s aptly named custom case for the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra can be customized to your liking with your name or a favorite saying, plus you can pick from what feels like an endless amount of designs. The corners have some extra protection and the case protects the latest Galaxy from drops up to 11.5-feet.

Screen Protectors

Adding a layer of protection on top of the S23’s display is a wise move, and one you can make with Belkin’s ScreenForce TrueClear Curve screen protector that includes a built-in blue light filter to help with eye strain. It even includes Belkin’s Easy Align Tray to help you install it at home with ease. Belkin will have the screen protector available for order later this month, presumably closer to the official launch of the S23 lineup on Feb. 17.

Charging

The Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra both support fast charging at speeds up to 45W, while the standard S23 will charge at up to 25W. UGreen’s 45W USB-C wall adapter will give you full charging speeds for all three models, for under $30. It has two USB-C ports for charging multiple devices, although it’ll split the 45W of power between them when both are active. Still, it’s affordable and powerful; the perfect combo for a modern wall adapter. Make sure to check the box that applies the $10 coupon before adding it to your cart, making it $29.99.

You can never have enough high-quality USB-C cables, which makes the two-pack of Anker 333 cables so appealing. For under $15, you get two 6-foot cables, each supporting up to 100W of power for fast charging pretty much any device you own. The braided exterior of the cables helps ensure they don’t fray or break on you after limited use.

Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo (Starting at $59.99, originally $89.99 at Amazon or Samsung)