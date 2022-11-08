The Best Electric Scooters for Kids and Adults Alike

For kids playing on suburban cul-de-sacs to city dwellers who’ve adopted a more affordable way to commute, e-scooters deliver the perfect blend of fun, convenience and – depending on the model – a little bit of exercise.

Electric e-scooters are seeing a tremendous boost in sales. Electric scooter dealer Fluidfreeride told Electrek.co that its sales were up 70% year-over-year in March. The electric scooter market as a whole in the U.S. is expected to reach nearly $42 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.5%, according to figures from Grand View Research Inc.

Even as prices for electricity rise nearly as fast as gas prices, scooters remain an economical alternative to gas-powered vehicles and even electric vehicles. Sure, they aren’t good for taking the entire family on a cross-country vacation. But they are great for commuting and even quick trips to the store. Plus, they’re a ton of fun to ride.

The Types of E-Scooters

Self-balancing e-scooters (popular brand name: Segway) where you keep both feet next to each other

Hoverboards (self-balancing scooters without a handle)

E-scooters where you sit, also called electric mopeds (popular brand name: Vespa)

Electric kick scooters, most popular with kids but growing in favor with adults, too!

Both electric kick scooters and e-scooters with seats come in a choice of two or three wheels. While three wheeled scooters offer better stability in all cases, they are less maneuverable and heavier. The weight can be an important factor with a kick scooter if you are carrying it in once you reach your destination.

Safety First: What You Should Know About Taking to the Roads on an E-Scooter

Depending on the type and model, e-scooters can go anywhere from 5 mph up to 60 mph+. Be sure to check local laws to ensure you can safely and legally ride a scooter, especially one of the faster e-scooters with a seat, on the streets where you live. Find out the speed limits for scooters in your area and adhere to them. As you’re watching for surrounding traffic and pedestrians, also keep an eye out for potholes, sand, rocks, and uneven surfaces, especially on smaller kick scooters. These can cause hazardous conditions for riders.

In general, the rules for e-scooters are the same as with any motor vehicle:

Do not ride after drinking alcohol or ride under the influence of any drugs

Always wear an appropriate helmet (riders on faster scooters should wear a motorcycle or motorbike full-face helmet)

Be aware of your surroundings

Always keep both hands on the handlebars

Do not use your smartphone while riding

Do not listen to music with earbuds or headphones as you won’t be able to hear traffic around you

So, let’s get down to it. What are the best e-scooters on the market? We’ve broken it down into multiple categories to find the best-in-class for any rider’s needs.

Best Electric Kick Scooters

Kick scooters combine the best features of low cost, lightweight, and convenience. The drawback is that many don’t have a long range between charges. Plus, some don’t have a very high top speed. Our choices run the gamut from an affordable kick scooter for short commutes up to a high-end e-machine that can go up to 60 mph and offers a choice of city or off-road tires for adventures on any terrain.

Best Lightweight Kick Scooter for Adults: Segway Ninebot ES4

The leading name in self-balancing scooters is, it just so happens, a top pick for kick scooters, too. The Segway Ninebot ES4 goes up to 19 mph for 28 miles on a single charge. Because it weighs just 30 lbs. and is foldable, you can easily ride it to work, fold it up, and stow it in your office. The scooter includes features such as cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, customizable light colors, and anti-lock brakes. It takes about 7 hours to achieve a full charge, and accommodates riders up to 220 lbs.

Best Commuter Kick Scooter for Adults: Gotrax G Max Ultra Commuting Electric Scooter

Gotrax makes several high-quality commuter scooters for adults at a variety of price points. The G Max Ultra combines convenience, speed and range with affordability, retailing for under $900. The 10-inch air-filled tires provide a smooth ride on city streets, while the 45-mile range makes it easy to commute, run errands during lunch, and make it home on a single charge. Go up to 20 mph with the 350W motor. Features include a newly redesigned LED that displays speed, battery life, speed mode, and mileage. Features include cruise control and push assist mode.

Best Kids Kick E-Scooter: SmooSat E9 Pro

The SmooSat E9 Pro is sure to make your kids smile. Choose from three speeds (5, 8, or 10 mph) with just a touch of a button and enjoy a range of 5 miles per charge. Multi-color LEDs along the deck increases visibility and creates a “wow” experience for your child or teen. The scooter accommodates kids and adults up to 132 lbs. and 5’3” in height with adjustable handlebars. Weighing just 14 lbs. and featuring a foldable design, this scooter is great to bring on vacation or even ride to school.

Best Electric Scooters with Seats

There’s a fine line between an e-scooter with a seat, an electric moped, and an electric bike. Whatever you choose to call them, these machines are energy efficient powerhouses that can get you safely to work and back and even include storage so you can run errands. Make sure to laugh at your friends at the gas station as you whiz past.

Best Foldable Electric Scooter with Seat: OKAI Beetle Electric Scooter

As cute as the car that shares its name, with European styling and a sporty design, the OKAI Beetle electric scooter combines fabulous form and function for your daily commute. The handlebars and seat both fold down for easy storing in your car or in your office. The detachable battery makes it convenient to charge anywhere. The OKAI Beetle has a range of 25 miles and a top speed of 15 mph, which is around average for a kick scooter with a seat, based on our research. Bluetooth connectivity and a smart key make this comfy scooter truly the next generation of transportation technology.

Best Electric Moped for Teens: Razor RSF350 Electric Street Bike

With motorcycle styling, convenient hidden storage, and a list price just over $1,000 the Razor RSF350 electric moped is perfect for commuters. Enjoy up to 50 minutes of power, with a 17 mph top speed. Rear suspension provides a smooth ride on city or suburban streets. This electric bike accommodates riders up to 170 lbs., making it a great choice for teens or smaller adults.

Best Kids Ride-on E-Scooter: Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro Electric Kids Ride-on Scooter

This mini ride-on scooter styled after a Vespa is too cute not to put on our list! The purple model (called “Betty”) originally caught my eye, but it also comes in blue, pink, black, and white. Although Razor says the model is perfect for kids ages 13 and up, Amazon reviewers say it’s best for kids ages 8 to 12. The maximum weight rating of the scooter is 170 lbs., but because of the size and power, smaller riders will be more comfortable. The scooter has a maximum speed of 15 mph and goes roughly 40 minutes on a single charge.

Best Self-Balancing Scooters

It’s not surprising that the original name in self-balancing electric scooters, Segway, dominates the market of self-balancing scooters in three out of five of our categories, and came in as a close runner-up for hoverboards, as well. With the safety issues of hoverboards catching fire behind us, you can be assured of a smooth, safe, comfortable ride.

So, pull on your self-tying sneakers, park your flying car (oh, wait…) Anyway, at least you can pretend you’re Marty McFly on his hoverboard as you make commuting just a little bit more fun. A word of advice: We wouldn’t recommend jumping any public fountains or lakes with any of these self-balancing electric scooters.

Best Self-Balancing Scooter: Ninebot S Max Smart Segway

Segway’s Ninebot S line boasts models for every rider at every price point. The Ninebot S Max Smart is a self-balancing scooter with a sturdy, height-adjustable steering-wheel style handle for better balance and comfort. It has a range of up to 23.6 miles, and a top speed of roughly 12.4 mph. Riders can unlock a faster experience with the Gokart kit, which adds a seat to the design and ramps the speed up as high as 23 mph, making the Ninebot S one of the most flexible self-balancing scooters on the road.

Best Self-balancing Electric Scooter for Kids: Segway Ninebot S Kids

The Segway Ninebot S Kids takes everything that’s great about Segway’s popular self-balancing scooter line and scales it down for the ultimate experience for riders ages 8 to 16. With a speed of 8.7 mph and a range of roughly 8 miles on a full charge, the scooter also boasts a host of safety features. The integrated Bluetooth speaker delivers voice safety reminders and guides children as they learn the basics.

Best Off-road Hoverboard Style Self-Balancing Electric Scooter: Swagtron Swagboard Warrior XL Off-road Hoverboard

With 4.3 out of 5 stars out of 504 reviews on Amazon, The Swagtron Swagboard Warrior XL gets high marks for durability, stability, and ease-of-use. Bright LED lights that sync to your favorite tunes and tough wheels designed for off-road adventures delivers the fun. You can use the app to adjust and limit speeds while you learn. The battery offers a 5-year warranty and is noncombustible and nonflammable for a safer experience. The Warrior XL tops out at a speed of 8 mph with a range of roughly 5 to 7 miles on one charge. The hoverboard accommodates riders up to 220 lbs., making it a great choice for older kids or adults.

Best Self-balancing Hoverboard Style Electric Scooter for Kids: TOMOLOO Hoverboard

Designed for kids ages 6 to 12 and up to 165 lbs., the TOMOLOO hoverboard delivers a fun experience for riders just starting out. The whole family can hover together on these colorful boars with multiple LEDs that sync to Bluetooth music and help increase visibility on the road. Advanced software provides a stable riding experience. With a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Amazon, the TOMOLOO Hoverboard achieved high marks for its sturdiness, battery life, and Bluetooth connectivity. Plus, reviewers said it is easy for beginners to learn, making it a great first hoverboard.

