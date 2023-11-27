You can save up to $3,500 on Samsung TVs right now for Cyber Monday 2023

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you've been eyeing a new TV, specifically a Samsung like an OLED, Frame, or Neo QLED, Cyber Monday 2023 is the time to shop. The tech giant—which also makes phones, earbuds, soundbars, and appliances— is discounting TVs by up to $3,500 .

That brings a massive 85-inch Neo QLED to just $2,600 from $4,800 and makes the iconic Frame TV up to $1,000 off. As always, you unlock easy, fast delivery and access to additional warranty coverage when purchasing from Samsung.

You can see every discount on the Samsung TV models here for The Frame, OLED, Neo QLED, and QLED, as well as our favorites that are part of the sale ahead.

98-inch Q80C QLED TV, $5,000 (was $8,000) at Samsung

If you're after the biggest TV possible, consider Samsung's 98-inch Q80C QLED TV . It's massive at 98-inches diagonally and will instantly become the centerpiece of your home entertainment setup. It's a 4K QLED TV powered by a Direct Full Array system for vibrant pops of color and stark contrast.

For Cyber Monday 2023, you can save a whopping $3,000 or 38% off the 98-inch Q80C QLED.

98-inch Q80C 4K QLED, $5,000 (was $8,000) at Samsung

75-inch The Frame TV, $2,000 (was $3,000) at Samsung

As expected, Samsung is offering major savings on the instantly recognizable Frame TV lineup. You can now save up to $1,000, with the 75-inch and 85-inch sizes seeing the biggest discounts out of the seven sizes.

Both offers are considerable savings on the more expensive models of The Frame TV , and either can easily become the centerpiece of your home entertainment setup. Included in the box is a stand, a wall mount, and the One-Connect box. This way, you plug one cable into the TV itself for easy mounting and placement.

The Frame TV delivers a terrific visual experience when the TV is both on and off. Instead of just showing a black screen, it can depict works of art or even family photos of your choosing. The screen is also coated with a custom matte finish to block reflections from light or things around your home.

32-inch The Frame TV, $550 (was $600) at Samsung

43-inch The Frame TV, $800 (was $1,000) at Samsung

50-inch The Frame TV, $900 (was $1,300) at Samsung

55-inch The Frame TV, $980 (was $1,500) at Samsung

65-inch The Frame TV, $1,600 (was $2,000) at Samsung

75-inch The Frame TV, $2,000 (was $3,000) at Samsung

85-inch The Frame TV, $3,300 (was $4,300) at Samsung

85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $2,600 (was $4,800) at Samsung

Samsung’s 2023 85-inch QN90 Neo QLED 4K TV is a massive $2,200 off right out of the gate. This TV delivers vibrant colors and incredibly immersive visuals thanks to thousands of miniature LEDs that illuminate or un-illuminate to create a picture. Controlling it all is Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor, which will also upscale any content to up to a 4K-like resolution. This way, whatever you’re watching, from pretty much any source, will look its best on this lovely 85-inch TV.

Considering the screen size, it is also nice to see that Samsung finished the Qn90C with an anti-glare coating that ensures anyone, regardless of the angle at which they are sitting, can make out the content being shown. Just like The Frame TV, it will also block distractions from light and other household objects reflecting upon it. Like any Samsung TV, it features a Tizen smart interface built-in for easy access to streaming services.

While the 85-inch QN90C is seeing the biggest discount, you can also save on the 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, and 75-inch sizes.

43-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $1,000 (was $1,200) at Samsung

50-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $1,100 (was $1,600) at Samsung

55-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $1,400 (was $2,000) at Samsung

65-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $1,700 (was $2,800) at Samsung

75-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $2,200 (was $3,300) at Samsung

85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $2,600 (was $4,800) at Samsung

65-inch S90C OLED TV, $1,600 (was $2,600) at Samsung

Samsung’s been on a roll with OLED TV discounts this year, and that trend is continuing with Cyber Monday 2023. Currently, you can save $600 on the 55-inch S90C OLED , $1,000 on the 65-inch , $1,100 on a 77-inch , and $1,900 on an 83-inch . Any one of these delivers an incredible picture from an OLED panel that illuminates pixels individually for an extremely high level of accuracy when creating an image. For instance, you can have a specific bright spot, from a star in the sky, next to complete darkness, thanks to stark contrast points.

Our pick would be the 65-inch S90C OLED TV since it’s an immediate 38% off and can fit in plenty of spaces, like a bedroom or living room. And, like a Neo QLED, controlling the experience is Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor, which upscales any content to close to 4K.

In addition to a great picture, the S90C OLED is a very thin TV, thanks to its slim panel design with a slightly thicker bottom. You can either place this on a wall, if you get the appropriate mount or place it on the included stand.

55-inch S90C OLED TV, $1,300 (was $1,900) at Samsung

65-inch S90C OLED TV, $1,600 (was $2,600) at Samsung

77-inch S90C OLED TV, $2,500 (was $3,600) at Samsung

83-inch S90C OLED TV, $3,500 (was $5,400) at Samsung

43-inch The Sero QLED 4K TV, $1,200 (was $1,500) at Samsung

Are you obsessed with vertical content, or have you always wanted a TV that can rotate horizontally to vertically? Look no further than Samsung's The Sero—a 43-inch TV that comes out of the box on a hefty stand in a vertical orientation, thus making it optimized for viewing mobile-first content. With a touch of a button it rotates to a horizontal view, and, like the Frame TV, the screen is coated with a matte finish to block reflections.

43-inch The Sero QLED 4K TV, $1,200 (was $1,500) at Samsung

75-inch The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K LST9T Outdoor TV, $9,500 (was $13,000) at Samsung

A whopping $9,500 is still a hefty investment for an outdoor TV, but as far as these extra durable TVs go, you are saving a massive 27%. At $3,500 off, you can now score Samsung's The Terrace , which is an outdoor-rated Neo QLED 4K TV that can handle direct sunlight for hours on end. It's protected against dust and water too.

Just like an indoor Neo QLED TV, you get Samsung's smart TV Tizen interface built-in, and The Terrace offers a higher peak brightness so you can watch it in any lighting conditions.