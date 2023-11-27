You can save up to $3,500 on Samsung TVs right now for Cyber Monday 2023

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
If you've been eyeing a new TV, specifically a Samsung like an OLED, Frame, or Neo QLED, Cyber Monday 2023 is the time to shop. The tech giant—which also makes phones, earbuds, soundbars, and appliances—
That brings a massive 85-inch Neo QLED to just $2,600 from $4,800 and makes the iconic Frame TV up to $1,000 off. As always, you unlock easy, fast delivery and access to additional warranty coverage when purchasing from Samsung.
98-inch Q80C QLED TV, $5,000 (was $8,000) at
If you're after the biggest TV possible, consider
For Cyber Monday 2023, you can save a whopping $3,000 or 38% off the 98-inch Q80C QLED.
75-inch The Frame TV, $2,000 (was $3,000) at
As expected, Samsung is offering major savings on the instantly recognizable Frame TV lineup. You can now save up to $1,000, with the
Both offers are considerable savings on the more expensive models of
The Frame TV delivers a terrific visual experience when the TV is both on and off. Instead of just showing a black screen, it can depict works of art or even family photos of your choosing. The screen is also coated with a custom matte finish to block reflections from light or things around your home.
85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $2,600 (was $4,800) at
Considering the screen size, it is also nice to see that Samsung finished the Qn90C with an anti-glare coating that ensures anyone, regardless of the angle at which they are sitting, can make out the content being shown. Just like The Frame TV, it will also block distractions from light and other household objects reflecting upon it. Like any Samsung TV, it features a Tizen smart interface built-in for easy access to streaming services.
While the
65-inch S90C OLED TV, $1,600 (was $2,600) at
Samsung’s been on a roll with OLED TV discounts this year, and that trend is continuing with Cyber Monday 2023. Currently, you can save
Our pick would be the 65-inch S90C OLED TV since it’s an immediate 38% off and can fit in plenty of spaces, like a bedroom or living room. And, like a Neo QLED, controlling the experience is Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor, which upscales any content to close to 4K.
In addition to a great picture, the S90C OLED is a very thin TV, thanks to its slim panel design with a slightly thicker bottom. You can either place this on a wall, if you get the appropriate mount or place it on the included stand.
75-inch The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K LST9T Outdoor TV, $9,500 (was $13,000) at
A whopping $9,500 is still a hefty investment for an outdoor TV, but as far as these extra durable TVs go, you are saving a massive 27%. At $3,500 off, you can now score
Just like an indoor Neo QLED TV, you get Samsung's smart TV Tizen interface built-in, and The Terrace offers a higher peak brightness so you can watch it in any lighting conditions.
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.