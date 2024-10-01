Walmart is selling a 'perfect' $210 swing glider for only $80, and shoppers are 'completely obsessed'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While there are a ton of options for patio sets, grills or fire pits to spice up your outdoor area, a swing glider is often a fan favorite — and in this case, it might even be one of the most affordable.

If you're in the market for a porch refresh, you're in luck. Right now, Walmart has a $210 Best Choice Products Canopy Swing Glider on sale for only $80. That's $130 off the original price!

Best Choice Products Swing Glider, $80 (was $210) at Walmart

The glider comes in six colors, all of which are available and offered at the same sale price. It seats up to two people, and can hold up to 450 pounds, so it feels secure and sturdy.

It is also built to hold up against all weather conditions—so you won't have to worry about hauling it inside during the winter—with a durable, powder-coated frame, and weather-resistant polyester. The cushioning and canopy are also removable which makes them easy to keep clean.

"This porch swing is perfect!" said one shopper. "The instructions were simple and straightforward, and you don't need any other tools besides the ones provided. I put it together by myself in about an hour and a half. Best purchase I've made for my deck!"

The canopy is adjustable with up to a 45 degree tilt, and the material is UV resistant so it actively protects you—and itself—from the sun. Since it has the canopy for protection, you don't need to have a covered porch, or any porch at all. If you do have a porch, you can keep the canopy off and add some decoration like this customer.

"In love with this swing for such an amazing price!!!! I actually keep the top fabric off, and I added lights and flower garland and I am just completely obsessed," another shopper wrote. "It makes sitting outside so relaxing and fun."