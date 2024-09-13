Walmart is selling a 'perfect' $900 patio set for only $300, and shoppers 'absolutely love it'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While patio furniture can sometimes look stale and utilitarian, that doesn't have to apply to your backyard seating. After all, patio sets should encourage fun and fancy. Lucky for you, we found an amazing deal on a very cool patio set that will have you clicking the buy button before you know it.

The Best Choice Products Outdoor Sectional Patio Set is just $300 right now at Walmart. That's an incredible $600 off the regular price of $900. This sofa looks like it belongs in the middle of a stylish patio party, and you can actually make that a reality.

Best Choice Products Outdoor Sectional Patio Set, $300 (was $900) at Walmart

You'd be hard-pressed to find another outdoor set that looks as good as this one does. Practically dripping with mid-century vibes, the wicker frame and smooth water-resistant fabric offer the perfect juxtaposition of textures, and the L-shaped sectional design allows for multiple seating options for guests and family alike. The set's small wicker table is the perfect size for cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, or even a laptop for those who like to work outside. It also includes a tempered glass table top, which is both attractive and easy to clean.

Walmart shoppers love this patio set. More than one described it as "perfect." Another one wrote, "We spent hours looking online for a sectional for our deck and we were very glad when we found this one. It looks great, it's very durable, and it was easy to put together." They concluded by saying, "It's surprisingly easy to clean."

"For an inexpensive outside patio set, I absolutely love it," another shopper wrote. "It's not too big. It's not too small and it's very comfortable. I'm very happy with this purchase."