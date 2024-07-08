Target is selling a folding Adirondack chair for 42% off during Target Circle Week

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
If you're wondering which
The
This deal is exclusive to
Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair, $70 (was $120) at
Target
Not all Adirondack chairs are created equal. This model has a weight capacity of 350 pounds and it's also available in seven different color options, so finding one to match your outdoor decor couldn't be simpler. The easy folding mechanism makes this Adirondack chair perfect for quick and efficient storage when not in use. You'll be sitting pretty in this sturdy and comfortable outdoor chair this summer if you take advantage of this great deal.
Target shoppers who bought this chair couldn't say enough about what a good buy it was. In fact, many buyers purchased at least two chairs, and some bought as many as four. One reviewer described them as "great chairs at a great price" while another said, "they look great and are a great addition to the backyard." One of these chairs is a good deal, but more than one is a steal. The more you buy, the more you save!
The
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.