Target is selling a folding Adirondack chair for 42% off during Target Circle Week

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you're wondering which Target Circle Week deal to take advantage of first, we may have the answer for you. Summer is all about relaxation, and well-made patio furniture is one of the best ways to partake. Target currently has one of the best offers on a piece of outdoor furniture that you'll find anywhere.

The Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair is the perfect place to spend those lazy summer afternoons while sipping a glass of fresh lemonade. Right now, it's available for only $70 during Target Circle Week, which is a 42% discount from the original price. More than 250 shoppers rated this chair as a five-star product. One reviewer, who purchased multiple, went so far as to say they "love everything about them!" Another followed by simply describing them as "great chairs."

This deal is exclusive to Target Circle members , but that doesn't mean everyone else has to miss out. If you've not already joined, you can sign up for free and get instant access to all the perks that a Target Circle membership has to offer. You'll get 5% off on your birthday, regular discounts year-round, and all the Target Circle Week sales will be right at your fingertips. Nothing says "smart shopper" like a Target Circle membership.

Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair, $70 (was $120) at Target

Not all Adirondack chairs are created equal. This model has a weight capacity of 350 pounds and it's also available in seven different color options, so finding one to match your outdoor decor couldn't be simpler. The easy folding mechanism makes this Adirondack chair perfect for quick and efficient storage when not in use. You'll be sitting pretty in this sturdy and comfortable outdoor chair this summer if you take advantage of this great deal.

Target shoppers who bought this chair couldn't say enough about what a good buy it was. In fact, many buyers purchased at least two chairs, and some bought as many as four. One reviewer described them as "great chairs at a great price" while another said, "they look great and are a great addition to the backyard." One of these chairs is a good deal, but more than one is a steal. The more you buy, the more you save!