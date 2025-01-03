Walmart is selling a 'fun' $364 bistro patio set on clearance for $120, and shoppers call it 'unique'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While patio furniture is immensely useful, it doesn't have to be purely utilitarian. It can be beautiful as well. That fact is on full display in many of Walmart's most popular patio sets. One set is currently on clearance at a deep discount, and it's absolutely gorgeous, according to reviews.

The Best Choice Products Acapulco Bistro Patio Set is only $120 right now, which is down from the original price of $364. That's an impressive discount of 67% off the regular cost.

Best Choice Products Acapulco Bistro Patio Set, $120 (was $364) at Walmart

You probably won't find a more unique or interesting patio set anywhere this time of year at such a low price. Made from lightweight powder-coated steel and durable weather-resistant rope, these high-back armchairs are incredibly comfortable, according to buyers. The tempered glass table top is just large enough for snacks, cocktails, or even a good book without taking up a ton of space. This three-piece set is easy to move around and fits in with almost any existing decor. It's also available in four fun and stylish colorways, so why not buy more than one?

Walmart customers were impressed with this lovely little bistro set. One buyer said it was a "Great deal! Easy to assemble, comfortable, great price…look very beachy and chic on my balcony…love the fun color…these literally took me five minutes to put together. Five stars."

Another shopper said the set was "just what I wanted," adding, "I love this patio set! I was looking for a set that was unique and I found it!"