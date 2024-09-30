Walmart's bestselling 'gorgeous' $600 5-piece wicker patio set is on sale for just $300

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Having meals al fresco is one of the many simple pleasures of an open backyard or patio. But without a nice outdoor dining set, it's not as enjoyable to eat outdoors.. Thankfully, we found a gorgeous patio dining set that's currently on sale at Walmart, and it's one of its best sellers!

The Best Choice Products 5-Piece Wicker Patio Dining Set is only $300 right now. That's a whopping 50% off the regular price. This wicker furniture pairs well with almost any decor aesthetic, and its durability is unmatched.

Comfort is paramount for anyone buying a patio dining set. Luckily, this table and chairs combo offers the perfect balance of comfort, beauty, and functionality. The set includes four chairs and a square table with a tempered glass top. The table's 1.5-inch umbrella hole allows you to add some shade to your outdoor seating. For those who like to keep their outdoor furniture neat and tidy, the all-weather cushions have removable covers that are fully machine-washable. The entire set has an attractive woven wicker finish, adding a distinctive textured look over the furniture's durable weather-resistant frame. The cushions are available in five different colors as well.

Walmart shoppers were very pleased with this "lovely" dining set, with hundreds of them giving it a five-star rating. One buyer, who said they "highly recommended" the patio set, added that it "looks great and the chairs are comfy." They ended the review with "no complaints from me." Another customer touted the furniture's "beautiful" design. They also said "the wicker is absolutely gorgeous" and "the dark tabletop is fabulous." Many reviewers also praised how easy the set was to assemble.