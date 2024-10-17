Target is selling a 'beautiful' $255 patio set for only $95, and shoppers 'love it'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Patio furniture can serve many purposes. A stylish outdoor sofa can improve the look of your home's outdoor space, while a large conversation set can inspire long talks with friends over cocktails. But what if you just want a comfortable place to sit and set down a book or a glass of lemonade? We've got the answer and it's on sale right now at Target.

The Best Choice Products 3-Piece Wicker Patio Set is currently only $95, which is down from the regular price of $255. This is the perfect outdoor furniture for almost any occasion since it comes with two armchairs and a matching coffee table. Finding it for this low of a price is an event in itself!

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Wicker Patio Set, $95 (was $255) at Target

Wicker patio furniture has been around for many decades. However, they don't make 'em like they used to, and that's great news considering these newer models are an improvement. This table and chairs combo has a durable waterproof steel frame underneath the all-weather wicker surface, ensuring durability for years to come. Each seat has a wide backrest and high armrests for maximum comfort. For added convenience, the small table includes a cubby for storing anything you like or even adding decorations. You also have nine different color varieties from which to choose, with various wicker and cushion colors throughout.

Target shoppers thought this patio set hit the bullseye. One called it "a great little set," and continued "It fits perfectly on my patio." Another buyer said it was the "best set for the money," adding, "I have been looking for a small patio set for a while, and when I saw this I couldn't believe the price. It's high quality, and easy to put together, and I love it. Such a great deal."