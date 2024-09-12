Amazon's no. 1 bestselling outdoor patio set is on sale for only $100

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It might be the start of a new season, but rest assured, patio season is far from over, especially since many people are still experiencing summer temperatures. Now is actually the perfect time to upgrade your patio while tons of outdoor furniture is marked down to new low prices.

Amazon's sale includes the Best Choice Products 3-Piece Conversation Bistro Set , which is on sale for only $100 and is also a no. 1 bestseller on the site. You can save $40 on one of the most highly sought-after patio sets on the market, and better yet, it's eligible for free, one-day shipping, depending on your location. That means you could be relaxing comfortably on your deck with a cold beverage in hand just in time for the weekend.

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Conversation Bistro Set, $100 (was $140) at Amazon

This three-piece set includes two wicker armchairs with removable cushions and a matching wicker side table with a tempered glass top. The table also features an additional storage shelf for displaying decor or stowing away magazines, card games, or blankets. It's the perfect setup for any outdoor space big or small since it doesn't take up a ton of room.

It's made of all-weather wicker to withstand the elements and is held together by durable steel frames to increase longevity. Although the set is made for outdoor use, it's still recommended to move it inside or use covers to keep the pieces in pristine condition throughout the off-season.

The patio set is loved by more than 3,700 shoppers who have rated it five stars and said it was "stylish and comfortable."

"You cannot beat the price," one reviewer wrote . "The finished look is great. This is a very sturdy set and is comfortable even for big people. We use it every day. I expect it to last a long time."