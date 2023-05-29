The unofficial kickoff to summer, Memorial Day, is in full swing, and while you hopefully have some BBQs and time with family or friends lined up today, it’s also high time for deals and sales on nearly all types of products.

From watches to Apple products with TVs and brand-wide savings events in swing, there is a high chance of you scoring a great deal. Ahead, we’re breaking out some of the best appliance deals--from coffee and espresso machines to vacuums with air purifiers, and so many more fun gadgets in-between--available on Amazon.

Shop these time-saving appliances while you can at an excellent price and, if you’re a (AMZN) Amazon Prime Member, you get fast, free shipping.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Best Vacuum Deals

Dyson's are known for delivering high performance cleaning in a lightweight unit, and that's exactly what the V10 Animal accomplishes. It offers 30% more suction power then Dyson V8 and delivers up to a full 60 minutes of cleaning time. The pre-installed cleaner head boasts detangling technology which means you won't have to stop cleaning to remove hair or other debris from the bar. Score it this Memorial Day for over $100 off at just $429.99 on Amazon

Have a pet? Well, Samsung’s Jet 75 Pet Vacuum Cleaner is a perfect choice as it boasts a powerful motor with a state-of-the-art filtration system and a bevy of vacuum heads that you can swap in. This way you can clean a variety of services well beyond the floor.

Every wish your vacuum could also show you the hidden dirt that our eyes can’t see? That’s exactly what the Outsize+ from Dyson accomplishes with a special brush head that illuminates microscopic dirt. It’s pretty impressive and since it’s a Dyson, it offers plenty of power.

Robot vacuums are pretty cool and all, but there is something about cleaning yourself with a Bespoke Jet. The cool thing here though is that the stand it docks in will also self empty the onboard canister. This way you don’t have to worry about dumping the trash and Samsung includes a ton of accessories along with an extra battery.

The V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner by Dyson is $100 off this Memorial Day at $649.99 with free shipping for Prime members. It offers up to 60 minutes of cleaning time and features a unique brush head that can illuminate the micro debris on a surface. This way, you can see what you're cleaning and just how well of a job the V15 Detect is doing. You get seven cleaning heads in the box and a combination charging dock that can be wall mounted.

Shark is a known brand in the cleaning space and this Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum should let you clean up any mess on the floor in a jiffy. It comes with a multitude of tools in the box and runs for up to 60-minutes of cleaning. It’s 30% off at $299.99 on Amazon and eligible for free, fast shipping.

If you’re alright with a cord, consider the Dyson Ball 3 Animal Vacuum Cleaner which is down to $399. You’re saving $100 off the MSRP and getting a Dyson vacuum with a design element that put them on the map. The ball bottom allows for easy movements in pretty much any direction.

Like Dyson, Miele has been in the vacuum game for a while, and the Triflex HX1 is a versatile cordless vacuum cleaner. It matches the power of a typical corded vacuum and can be used as a full-stick cleaner or a compact dustbuster. The main brush head with the Triflex HX1 is even smart enough to know what surface you're cleaning and switches to the proper cleaning mode. This Miele vacuum is currently 20% off at $479.20 on Amazon.

Best Air Purifier Deals

This Levoit Air Purifier might look compact, but it covers up to 1,095 square feet. It features a H13 True HEPA Filter system and operates fairly quietly. Best of all, this air purifier boasts over 69,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and is discounted to $89.99.

Dyson makes a range of gadgets for the home from vacuums to headphones, yes headphones, but they also offer air purifiers. The Dyson Pure Cool is a tower fan and air purifier in one that is perfect for any room. It both pushes out cool air and captures pollutants through a filtration system. It’s 25% off at $299 on Amazon right now.

Samsung’s Bespoke line is known for boasting a modern design and that’s no different for this air purifier. It’s also seriously discounted at nearly $200 off on Amazon. Underneath the sleek design, it offers air purification in a full 360-degrees with simple controls.

This BlueAir Pure Fan is a true 2-in-1 that takes the shape of a traditional fan to cool a space, but it also cleans with a keen ability to remove allergens and dust from a room. BlueAir says it can remove over 99% of airborne allergens thanks to a HEPASilent filtration system. It has multiple modes and pushes out air in a 90-degree range. It is currently 50% off on Amazon at just $149.99.

Best Fan Deals

While a tower or table fan might only get use for select parts of the year, this Dyson Hot+Cool can be left out all year as it can heat or cool a space. Dyson's unique technology here pushes out air at the desired temperature, but also lets you pinpoint where it hits. This way it can swiftly cool or heat an entire room, but you can also have it work to heat a specific area. It's pretty handy and the whole unit oscillates. Amazon currently has the Dyson Hot+Cool at over $100 off for $329.99.

This tower fan will let you efficiently cool your home or apartment this summer. At 36-inches tall and with automatic oscillation, it can swiftly spread air throughout a given area. It offers multiple modes to pick between, and you can control it with buttons on the top or the included remote control. This Lasko Tower Fan is just 14% off at $59.99 on Amazon.

Rowenta Turbo Silence Table Fan ($52.70, originally $89.99 at Amazon)

This compact 12-inch fan from Rowenta is 41% off at Amazon for Memorial Day. At $52.70, this fan is ideal for being set in a small room or even on a table. Unlike some larger options, it operates quietly at around 38 db(a) when on a lower speed. This way it cools and moves air around without making a tremendous amount of noise.

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

You know it’s a good product when it’s one of Oprah’s favorite things and it boasts over 1,800 five-star reviews. Sure, a touchscreen isn’t needed on a toaster but it’s very cool and lets you customize the cooking method to the exact food you’re creating. This high-tech toaster is down to $299.95 on Amazon.

Getting ready to move into a dorm room or just have limited counter space? Then consider the Keurig K-Mini, a full fledged coffee maker that works with the classic pods but doesn’t take up much space. It can quickly get you a hot cup of coffee—or brew over ice—in a matter of minutes.

Want to be the ultimate grill master? Well, this set comes with 20 essential tools and a sleek aluminum carrying case to keep it all stored. It’s over 30% off at just $40.79 at Amazon ahead of Memorial Day and might just be the ultimate accessory for BBQs this summer.

Ever dream of barista quality espresso, cappuccino, and coffee in the comfort of your home? This countertop-approved De'Longhi machine delivers just that and looks sleek thanks to a stainless steel build. It lets you brew espressos--even a double shot--, cappuccinos, or lattes whenever you wish and features a milk frother. Unlike some other machines, you can remove the tray to fit a larger cup as well.

This high-tech upgrade to a kitchen essentially is double discounted on Amazon to just $17.84. 4 AAA batteries power this electric salt and pepper grinder set. It allows you to dispense the proper amount of each with just one hand. Both feature a built-in light for low-light usage and are easily cleaned.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

