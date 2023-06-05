From AirPods Pro at $199 to Deep Discounts on iPads, These are the Best Deals in Apple’s Amazon Store

Amazon is really home to everything, from fashion to home goods with gadgets galore in between. Brands like Sony and Samsung offer a storefront, but Apple is in the same camp as well.

In fact, you can get iPads, Macs--desktops or laptops--, Apple Watches, AirPods, select iPhones, a bevy of Apple-made accessories all officially on Amazon. You even get the option to pair these with AppleCare or AppleCare+, but since it’s on Amazon you can also get fast, free shipping if you’re a Prime member.

By far though, the best part is discounts on all Apple gadgets fairly frequently. AirPods Pro for $199 or a MacBook Air for $849 are just scratching the surface, and ahead we’re sharing the best deals in Apple’s store on Amazon.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Best AirPods Deals

Currently, you can find savings on Apple’s entire family of AirPods from the entry-level all the way up to the flagship over-ear headphones.

Whether you want the classic design that ushered in the true wireless revolution, don’t want a complete seal on your ear, or want to spend under $100, Apple’s second-generation AirPods are worth a look. They’re down to just $99 from $129 on Amazon and still fast-pair with all your Apple devices for easy syncing.

You’ll also find a vibrant playback experience for music, movies, or even podcasts. Hands-free Siri is built-in and you can get 24 hours of listening when you factor in recharges from the case. Unlike AirPods Pro which seal off the ear with a silicone tip, these have a rounded plastic design that just nestles into your ear.

Third-generation AirPods are kind of a cross between the entry-level and the latest AirPods Pro. They offer a more compact build with a shorter stem and a slightly redesigned plastic head for a more comfortable in-ear experience. These still won’t seal off completely like AirPods Pro, but they did adopt the playback control on the stem. Audio quality is improved from a custom Apple-made speaker that supports Spatial Audio with head-tracking for an immersive listening experience. Right now, Amazon is offering a fresh discount down to $149.99 from $169.99.

With stellar noise canceling that rivals over-ear headphones and an incredible natural transparency mode, AirPods Pro are some of the best earbuds around. We’ll go even farther to say they’re the best earbuds for your iPhone. Playback is vibrant and clear with a surprising amount of bass thanks to a custom diver system. Battery life is also stretched into six hour territory with new ways to charge the carrying case. You can currently score them for $50 off at Amazon right now.

We’d hedge that you’ve seen AirPods Max on the street or on TikTok, but regardless they’re Apple’s ultra-premium over-headphones. These offer a high-level of comfort from a mesh canopy headband that doesn’t increase pressure on your skull and comfortable ear cups from breathable, memory foam. The rest of the build is aluminum or stainless steel in five colors. There are two Apple-made H1 chips on-board that power custom hardware to produce excellent audio and listening modes like active noise cancellation or transparency. AirPods Max in Space Gray are $466.62, while the Sky Blue, Silver, Green, and Pink are $477.

Best Apple Watch Deals

The current Apple Watch lineup aims to offer an option for everyone at any price point. The entry-level Apple Watch SE (second-generation) boasts a number of features and starts at $249, while the Series 8 steps things up with an always-on display, faster charging, and more health tracking chops. At the highest end is the Apple Watch Ultra which boasts a supersized screen at 49-millimeters, a titanium build, and a number of new features.

Right now, you can save on all three at Amazon.

If you're alright with a Retina display that lights up when you raise your wrist or without every health feature, the Apple Watch SE is likely for you. Additionally, it's the best value in the entire smartwatch market. You still get a vibrant and bright 40mm or 42mm display and all the functionality of watchOS. Plus, it can detect a fall or a car crash, monitor your heart rate, and track activity.

A $70 discount on the Apple Watch Series 41mm GPS brings it down to the lowest price we’ve tracked. The Series 8 features a 41mm always-on display that has increased peak brightness to battle sunny days and offers all the health capabilities available in Apple’s lineup. You can monitor your heart rate, take an ECG, take a blood oxygen rating, close your activity rings, and even take advantage of the onboard skin temperature sensor. The Series 8 also delivers on all-day battery life and supports fast charging. If you’re after the larger, 45mm display you can also save $70 on that model.

Whether you want increased durability, the longest battery life in an Apple Watch, or the largest display, the Ultra provides all of that and then some. It’s nearly $50 off on Amazon at just $749.99 with free shipping for Prime members. The 49mm Retina display offers an expansive view on your wrist and gets super bright, but best of all it is fully flat and covered by a stronger glass. The case is titanium, offers additional GPS bands, and boasts cellular connectivity. It even has a dedicated “Action Button” on the left side in “international orange” that can be customized to your liking.

Best iPad Deals

Between screen sizes and models, there are currently six iPads to choose from in Apple’s lineup. Furthermore, every single one is discounted but some are more compelling offers than others.

The 9th Gen iPad might boast an older design with thick bezels and the “Home button” with Touch ID, but it’s still a zippy experience for most tasks. It can handle streaming, video calls, and gaming on the 10.2-inch Retina display that supports True Tone and even scales for more intense tasks. The A13 Bionic chip inside runs iPadOS 16 swimmingly and lets you perform productivity workflows here. It’s down to the lowest price yet and an extreme value at just $269.99.

The 10th Gen iPad is one of the most recent additions and features a larger 10.9-inch Retina display in a more modern build that comes in five colors. It’s most similar to the iPad Air, but boasts some keep differences like a new location for the front-facing camera. It’s now positioned on the longer side of the iPad and makes the 10th Gen an ideal tool for video calls. While it does feature a USB-C port, it doesn’t support the latest Apple Pencil that would attach to the side. It also speeds things up a bit with an A14 chip. You can save $50 on the 10th Gen iPad and get it for $399.

Now for the same price, you can get the sixth gen iPad Mini which is compact but plenty powerful. It’s a bit smaller with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display in a downright cute build that comes in a wonderful shade of purple. iPadOS runs laps around competing tablets as it is powered by the A15 chip and nearly all apps fly here. The iPad Mini supports the second-generation Apple Pencil and features a USB-C port. Amazon is taking a full $100 off the price right now.

At $559.99, Amazon is knocking $39.01 off the entry-level configuration of the iPad Air. This iPad features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Touch Id baked into the power button, and Apple’s M1 Chip. The story here is all about performance as the iPad Air can handle pretty much anything you throw at it. If you were considering the iPad Pro but don’t need the better display, audio, or the other “Pro” features, the Air is well worth a look.

The smaller 11-inch iPad Pro is roughly the same overall build as the iPad Air, but tosses in a ProMotion display that is buttery smooth, Face ID, Wi-Fi 6E, the faster and more efficient M2 chip, and double the storage. Right now, Amazon is offering a smaller discount of $31 on the 128GB, Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro.

Apple’s largest iPad Pro offers the best display as it’s a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. Yes, it is still smooth with a 120Hz refresh rate but kicks things up thanks to a Mini LED panel. This gives it a leg up in immersion with extreme vibrancy and contrast points. It’s a full $50 off on Amazon as well.

Best MacBook Deals

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air might be the entry level laptop, but is one of the most impressive on the market. It’s all about the M1 Chip with an 8-core CPU and a 6-core GPU that speed up everything from macOS itself to any conceivable app. Thanks to its efficiency and cool operation, Apple removed the fan from the Air entirely as well. The Apple-made processor also enables multi-day standby time and battery life well over a day. Right now, the M1 MacBook Air is $150 off at $849 on Amazon in Silver, Space Gray, or Gold.

If you’re alright with “Starlight,” a sleek silverish and gold color, you can save $50 on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air. It’s still an Air but is a more modern take that is just the same level of thinness around, essentially ditching the wedge design. The M2 chip inside is more efficient and a bit faster over the M1, delivering the same speedy experience for any task. Apple really focused on the design here and ushering in the return of MagSafe. In the same vein as the MacBook Pros, it features a 13.2-inch display with a notch up-top that holds a sharper FaceTime camera.

Apple's brand new 15-inch MacBook Air is already seeing a $65 discount on Amazon in Space Gray . This is the largest MacBook Air yet with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display that is expansive, but it's still ultra-portable at just 3.3-pounds and only 11.5-millimeters thick. It also doubles down on sound, lasts for 18 hours on a full charge, and gives you all the performance that the M2 chip is known for.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro delivers even more power that is fit for intense tasks like photo or video editing with more CPU and GPU cores from the M2 Pro and a chunkier, yet portable build that offers a bunch of ports. Like the iPad Pro or iPhone 14 Pro, the 14.2-inch Liquid Retina display features a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate for smooth graphics. It’s currently $200 off at Amazon for the entry-level configuration with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state-storage.

The biggest MacBook Pro in the modern lineup is $200 off on Amazon at $2,299 . For the price you get a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, 512GB of solid-state-storage, 16GB of RAM, and the M2 Pro chip. With a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU, this can power through more basic or advanced creative tasks with ease. You also get plenty of ports in a modern, chunky design.

Best Apple Accessories Deals

Along with saving on the core devices themselves, Apple’s Amazon store also features discounts on first-party accessories like cases, chargers, cables, and more.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.