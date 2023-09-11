TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Yes, Apple’s dropping new hardware tomorrow at the Sept. 12 “Wonderlust” launch event, but that doesn’t mean you should pass up incredible deals on current-generation gadgets.

It’s probably not the best idea to buy an iPhone 14 or an Apple Watch Series 8 right now, but we likely won’t see any significant developments in the world of AirPods at this year’s September event. And that makes Amazon’s current discounts on the 2nd Gen , 3rd Gen , Pros 2nd Gen , and over-ear Max headphones so good.

All of these are considerably discounted, with some down to or near the all-time low prices we’ve tracked.

AirPods Pro Second-Gen with USB-C or Lightning, $200 (was $249) at Amazon

AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with USB-C or Lightning case are some of the best earbuds on the market, and they are back to the lowest price we've tracked on Amazon. For the sale price of $219, you get a comfortable pair of earbuds that sync and work exceptionally well with any other Apple device. The coolest part is class-leading active noise cancelation that can shut out the world around you and a transparency mode that sounds incredibly natural. They last for over six hours with a listening mode engaged, and they’ll score new modes as a free software update this fall.

AirPods Second-Gen, $99 (was $129) at Amazon

AirPods for under $100 is a reality right now. Specifically, second-generation AirPods that stick with the design of the original AirPods and provide a great wireless earbuds experience. These still pair fast with the iPhone, easily sync with all your Apple devices, and last for 24 hours when you consider recharges via the case. Plus, when you’re on the go, you can say “Hey Siri” for hand-free playback control, to call someone, and for responding to messages.

AirPods Third-Gen, $150 (was $169) at Amazon

Consider AirPods third-generation if you’re after support for Spatial Audio with head-tracking for a more immersive listening experience or a more modern design. These are essentially the same build as AirPods Pro minus the ear-tip, and they don’t fully seal off your ear for a always somewhat transparent listening experience. Right now, Amazon has them discounted to $149.99, and they pack in all the other expected features that Apple’s earbuds are known for.

AirPods Max, $477 (was $549) at Amazon

Apple’s ultra-premium AirPods Max over-ear headphones are down to $479—an $70 savings off the original price—in three fun colors: green, pink, and Sky Blue. These sport an ultra-comfortable mesh canopy headband and memory earcups that are gentle yet secure around your ears and skull. The outer-facing elements are stainless steel and aluminum, which is nice considering the price point. Like AirPods Pro, these offer excellent active noise cancellation and a great transparency mode.

