The Best Amazon Presidents Day Deals Happening Now

There's a reason Amazon (AMZN) is the giant go-to retailers when it comes times for any shopping holiday. With a huge assortment of products and services, you can find almost everything you need with a click of the mouse.

Today, we're sourcing some of the best Presidents Day deals happening on Amazon, and with their free two-day shipping for Prime members, you can't afford to miss out on these sales.

Presidents Day Home and Appliance Deals

Price: starting at $54.95, up to 31% off

From the classic Instant Pot Duo to Air Fryer ovens, these countertop appliances are currently up to 31% off on Amazon.

Price: starting at $17.99, up to 40% off

Slow cookers aren't new, but a good classic never goes out of the style. Whether you're feeding a family or prefer to make enough for multiple dinners, this Crockpot 8 Quart Slow cooker has you covered. You can also snag toaster ovens and Mr. Coffee automatic coffee grinders, at up to 40% off for Presidents Day.

Price: $26.32, originally $34.97

With over 50,000 ratings, this is a number one best seller in garment steamers on Amazon. Perfect for a wrinkle remover, it features a 30-second fast heat up and auto off function for just over $26.

Price: $24.98, originally $32.99; take additional 10% off with coupon

With six interchangeable blades, you can quickly make zoodles, pastas, and garnishes. Best of all though, the catch tray makes clean up a breeze.

Presidents Day Fashion Deals

Price: $142.49, originally $190

With a platform of 1.5" and heel height of two inches, these Doc's come with visible stitching, grooved sides, and an air-cushioned sole.

Price: from $64.90, originally $100

Made with suede, wool, and dyed sheep fur, this men's UGG slipper is both fashionable and amazingly comfortable. Now on sale for up to 30% off for Presidents Day, it's the perfect time to grab a new pair (or two!).

Price: $60.10, originally $84

A relaxed fit pullover is just what you need in this chilly (and erratic) weather. It's machine washable and comes with a 30-day warranty.

Price: starting at $30, originally $59

Made from 100% cotton, this iconic Buddha logo and crew neck style True Religion tee comes in 11 different colors.

Presidents Day Tech Deals

Price: starting at $229.99, up to 44% off

From 43-, 50-, 55-, 65- and 75-inch TV selections, the Amazon Fire Omni Series packs a lot of punch for reasonable prices. The 75-inch is down to just $719.99 (originally $1,049.99).

Price: $44.76, originally $59.99

With over 38,000 ratings on Amazon, this is an Amazon's Choice pick for TV mounts. The universal design offers full motion for most TV sizes up to 132 lbs.

Not sure you want to hang it yourself? For an extra $150 you can get professional installation as well.

Price: starting at $79.95, up to 22% off

Continue your New Years' Resolutions with the Fitbit Versa 4 or Inspire 3. Tracking your steps, heart rate, workouts, oxygen levels and more, these fitness trackers are marked down up to 22% off during Presidents Day.

Price: $8.48, originally $23.99

These USB lightning cables are MFi certified so they're compatible with your iPhone and iPad. Additionally, a nylon braided increases the durability of the cable.

Price: $22.99, originally $33.99

Available in five and 12-foot heavy-duty braided cord length, this six-outlet surge protector power strip set can cover your computer, TV, and other office appliances from voltage fluctuations, surges and spikes.

Presidents Day Fitness and Outdoor Deals

Price: $509.15, originally $599.99

The NICEDAY elliptical trainer comes 90% pre-assembled, and features a 16-lbs flywheel with 16 resistance levels. With a 400-lbs capacity and heavy-duty base, it's a long term workout machine designed to last a while. The digital display will show time, speed, distance, calories burned and pulse.

Price: $26.34, originally $30.99

These hand warmers are made from aircraft-grade aluminum and ABS material, with fast heating and three different temperature levels. It can be charged with a USB-C charging cable.

Price: $111.68, originally $239.99

Made from alloy steel and with a weight limit up to 600-lbs, this is a commercial-grade piece of fitness equipment perfect for your home gym. Not sure you have enough space? The Flybird can fold to be placed in a corner or closet when you finish your workout.

Price: $10.96, originally $20.99

These rubber resistance bands come in a set of five, designed for yoga, physical therapy or Pilates work. They can be used to stretch hips, arms, chest, legs and upper back through different routines.

Price: $99.89, originally $129.99

A great gift idea for any golf-lover in your life, this golf training mat can help you practice to hone your swing and chipping skills. Made from high-elasticity EVA non-slip foam padding, it's anti-tear resistant as well.

