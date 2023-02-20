Skip to main content
The Best Amazon Presidents Day Deals Happening Now

The Best Amazon Presidents Day Deals Happening Now

Amazon is a one-stop-shop for home, tech, beauty and fitness products, and has a ton of your favorites on sale for Presidents Day.

Amazon

Amazon is a one-stop-shop for home, tech, beauty and fitness products, and has a ton of your favorites on sale for Presidents Day.

There's a reason Amazon  (AMZN)  is the giant go-to retailers when it comes times for any shopping holiday. With a huge assortment of products and services, you can find almost everything you need with a click of the mouse.

Today, we're sourcing some of the best Presidents Day deals happening on Amazon, and with their free two-day shipping for Prime members, you can't afford to miss out on these sales.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Presidents Day Home and Appliance Deals

Instant Brands Kitchen Appliances

Price: starting at $54.95, up to 31% off

instant pot duo 7-in-1

From the classic Instant Pot Duo to Air Fryer ovens, these countertop appliances are currently up to 31% off on Amazon.

Oster, Crockpot and Mr. Coffee Essentials

Price: starting at $17.99, up to 40% off

Crockpot Slow Cooker

Slow cookers aren't new, but a good classic never goes out of the style. Whether you're feeding a family or prefer to make enough for multiple dinners, this Crockpot 8 Quart Slow cooker has you covered. You can also snag toaster ovens and Mr. Coffee automatic coffee grinders, at up to 40% off for Presidents Day.

BEAUTURAL Portable Handheld Steamer

Price: $26.32, originally $34.97

BEAUTURAL Steamer for clothes

With over 50,000 ratings, this is a number one best seller in garment steamers on Amazon. Perfect for a wrinkle remover, it features a 30-second fast heat up and auto off function for just over $26.

Fullstar 6-in-1 Mandoline Slicer

Price: $24.98, originally $32.99; take additional 10% off with coupon

Fullstar All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper, Mandoline Slicer & Cheese Grater

With six interchangeable blades, you can quickly make zoodles, pastas, and garnishes. Best of all though, the catch tray makes clean up a breeze.

Presidents Day Fashion Deals

Dr. Martens

Price: $142.49, originally $190

Dr. Marten boots

With a platform of 1.5" and heel height of two inches, these Doc's come with visible stitching, grooved sides, and an air-cushioned sole.

UGG Men's Slipper

Price: from $64.90, originally $100

Men's UGG slippers

Made with suede, wool, and dyed sheep fur, this men's UGG slipper is both fashionable and amazingly comfortable. Now on sale for up to 30% off for Presidents Day, it's the perfect time to grab a new pair (or two!). 

Alo Yoga Women's Soho Pullover

Price: $60.10, originally $84

Alo Yoga Soho pullover

A relaxed fit pullover is just what you need in this chilly (and erratic) weather. It's machine washable and comes with a 30-day warranty.

True Religion Men's Buddha Logo Tee

Price: starting at $30, originally $59

True Religion mens tee

Made from 100% cotton, this iconic Buddha logo and crew neck style True Religion tee comes in 11 different colors.

Presidents Day Tech Deals

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

Price: starting at $229.99, up to 44% off

fire tv omni

From 43-, 50-, 55-, 65- and 75-inch TV selections, the Amazon Fire Omni Series packs a lot of punch for reasonable prices. The 75-inch is down to just $719.99 (originally $1,049.99). 

US Full Motion Mount for 47-84 inch Flat Screen TVs

Price: $44.76, originally $59.99

USX TV Mount

With over 38,000 ratings on Amazon, this is an Amazon's Choice pick for TV mounts. The universal design offers full motion for most TV sizes up to 132 lbs. 

Not sure you want to hang it yourself? For an extra $150 you can get professional installation as well. 

Fitbit Versa 4 and Inspire 3

Price: starting at $79.95, up to 22% off

Fitbit Versa 4

Continue your New Years' Resolutions with the Fitbit Versa 4 or Inspire 3. Tracking your steps, heart rate, workouts, oxygen levels and more, these fitness trackers are marked down up to 22% off during Presidents Day.

iPhone Charger 3-Pack Lightning Cables

Price: $8.48, originally $23.99

Iphone charger 3pack

These USB lightning cables are MFi certified so they're compatible with your iPhone and iPad. Additionally, a nylon braided increases the durability of the cable.

2-Pack Surge Protector

Price: $22.99, originally $33.99

Surge protector pack

Available in five and 12-foot heavy-duty braided cord length, this six-outlet surge protector power strip set can cover your computer, TV, and other office appliances from voltage fluctuations, surges and spikes.

Presidents Day Fitness and Outdoor Deals

Niceday Elliptical Machine

Price: $509.15, originally $599.99

NICEDAY elliptical machine

The NICEDAY elliptical trainer comes 90% pre-assembled, and features a 16-lbs flywheel with 16 resistance levels. With a 400-lbs capacity and heavy-duty base, it's a long term workout machine designed to last a while. The digital display will show time, speed, distance, calories burned and pulse. 

OCOOPA Hand Warmers

Price: $26.34, originally $30.99

OCOOPA Hand Warmers

These hand warmers are made from aircraft-grade aluminum and ABS material, with fast heating and three different temperature levels. It can be charged with a USB-C charging cable. 

FLYBIRD Utility Weight Bench

Price: $111.68, originally $239.99

FLYBIRD adjustable bench

Made from alloy steel and with a weight limit up to 600-lbs, this is a commercial-grade piece of fitness equipment perfect for your home gym. Not sure you have enough space? The Flybird can fold to be placed in a corner or closet when you finish your workout. 

5 Resistance Bands

Price: $10.96, originally $20.99

set of 5 resistance bands

These rubber resistance bands come in a set of five, designed for yoga, physical therapy or Pilates work. They can be used to stretch hips, arms, chest, legs and upper back through different routines. 

Golf Training Mat

Price: $99.89, originally $129.99

Golf training mat

A great gift idea for any golf-lover in your life, this golf training mat can help you practice to hone your swing and chipping skills. Made from high-elasticity EVA non-slip foam padding, it's anti-tear resistant as well. 

Prices are accurate and items are in stock at the time of publishing.

Related news on TheStreet

Burbank, CA - Shoppers at the Walmart Supercenter in Burbank during Walmart's multi-week Annual Deals Shopping Event in Burbank
Deals & Bargains News

Walmart's bestselling $120 Nutribullet blender combo is on sale for $59, and shoppers call it 'simply the best'

By Adam Reeder
ORLANDO, FL - The corporate logo for Coach is displayed at their store at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida
Deals & Bargains News

Coach Outlet is selling a $398 tote for only $149, and shoppers say it's the 'perfect bag'

By Gabi Hondorp
Shopping carts with the Walmart logo are seen outside a Walmart store in Burbank, California
Deals & Bargains News

Walmart is selling a $600 cordless stick vacuum for only $80 that shoppers say is 'life-changing'

By Pauline Lacsamana
West Palm Beach, USA - A Walmart cart with bags of groceries is in the store parking lot
Deals & Bargains News

Walmart's bestselling $50 men's bomber jacket is on sale for just $25, and shoppers call it the 'best jacket ever'

By Adam Reeder
ANKARA, TURKIYE - In this photo illustration the Amazon logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of the Amazon company icons in Ankara, Turkiye
Deals & Bargains News

Amazon is selling an 'amazing' $30 Christmas tree storage bag for only $18 that shoppers wish they bought sooner

By Pauline Lacsamana

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily stock and investing news right in your inbox every weekday? Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now

Latest from TheStreet Pro

4 Biotech Stock Moves I Made Amid a Bullish Call on the Sector
TheStreet Pro
AMZNNFLXRKLB

My Top Stock Pick for Big Gains in 2025

By James "Rev Shark" DePorre
As Stocks Look to Rally, November's PCE Price Index Arrives Friday
TheStreet Pro
AXPBLDR

We're Eyeing Market Support Levels and Pending Home Sales Numbers

By Chris Versace
PORTFOLIO
Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc., during an interview for an episode of "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" in New York, US, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Pichai said it will take many years to resolve Google's antitrust battles, downplaying the idea that they pose an immediate threat to the company's business. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
TheStreet Pro
GOOGLMSFTAMZN

Can Alphabet Employees Be Scrappy? What About the Stock?

By Stephen Guilfoyle
Trump Readies New Round of Tariffs
TheStreet Pro

Looking Ahead to the New Year

By Bret Jensen
Video: How Earnings Season Can Impact Our Game Plan
TheStreet Pro
BLDR

VIDEO: Here’s Our Plan for This Oversold Portfolio Holding

By Chris Versace
PORTFOLIO