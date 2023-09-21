The 6-piece queen sheet set that shoppers say ‘feels like luxury’ is on sale for just $17 at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Instead of replacing your entire mattress in an attempt to get a better night’s sleep, it might be easier to just swap your sheets. After two to three years, experts say your old sheets can become worn, thin, and pilled, which means you’re basically sleeping on paper. Though it sounds almost too simple, doing so is a much cheaper solution and is an easy fix that requires minimal effort.

The good news is you don’t have to drop a ton of money to reap the benefits of quality sheets. The Belador 6-Piece Queen Sheet Set is currently on sale for just $17, a whopping 72% discount, and it comes with everything you need. This set includes a deep pocket fitted sheet that’s suitable for mattresses up to 16-inches thick, a lightweight flat sheet, and four matching pillowcases. Each piece is made of microfiber that gets softer after every wash and that means the material gets more comfortable over time.

Belador 6-Piece Queen Sheet Set, $17 (was $60) at Amazon

Unlike some other sheet sets, these are resistant to wrinkling, staining, shrinking, and fading, and are great to use during all seasons. They’re reinforced with double stitching to make them more durable.

In a testament to how amazing these sheets are, one shopper described them as “soft and lush” while another person went as far as to say they “feel like luxury.” And, of the 3,000-plus five-star ratings, several reviewers compared them to hotel-quality sheets.

“I was a bit skeptical about getting a quality sheet [set] for this price, but they are the softest sheets I've ever had,” wrote another shopper . “They also come out of the dryer and stay wrinkle-free after being in the closet for a week. I'll be ordering another set for me for my guest room.”

At just $17 for a 6-piece set , these sheets cost less than a week’s worth of coffee, which is an incredible deal you probably won’t find anywhere else. You might want to add more than one to your cart so you have extras to use on guest beds or during wash days.

