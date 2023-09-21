The 6-piece queen sheet set that shoppers say ‘feels like luxury’ is on sale for just $17 at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Instead of replacing your entire mattress in an attempt to get a better night’s sleep, it might be easier to just swap your sheets. After two to three years, experts say your old sheets can become worn, thin, and pilled, which means you’re basically sleeping on paper. Though it sounds almost too simple, doing so is a much cheaper solution and is an easy fix that requires minimal effort.
The good news is you don’t have to drop a ton of money to reap the benefits of quality sheets. The
Belador 6-Piece Queen Sheet Set, $17 (was $60) at
Amazon
Unlike some other sheet sets, these are resistant to wrinkling, staining, shrinking, and fading, and are great to use during all seasons. They’re reinforced with double stitching to make them more durable.
In a testament to how amazing these sheets are,
“I was a bit skeptical about getting a quality sheet [set] for this price, but they are the softest sheets I've ever had,”
At just $17
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.
