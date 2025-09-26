Walmart is selling a $139 pantry cart for $70 that comes with 'great shelving'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Why we love this deal

No matter how big a kitchen may be, it seems there's never enough room on your kitchen counter, especially when taking on complex cooking or baking projects. We all need more shelf space for a blender, a mixer, or a coffee cup collection. If your kitchen is getting a little too crowded, Walmart is selling a Behost Pantry Cart for a quality discount so you can save money and score more space.

Normally priced at $138, this 57-inch shelf is on sale for nearly 50% off at $70. That discount goes with the white model of the cart, but you can also get it in Rustic Brown for 42% off at $80. Both colors come with six shelves that can fit anything from a set of plates to a microwave. It may be tall, but the cart can slide against almost any wall in your kitchen so you have a spare spot for a variety of essentials.

Behost 57-Inch Pantry Cart, $70 (was $138) at Walmart

Why do shoppers love it?

The pantry cart stands 57 inches tall and 16 inches deep, so its corners won't clog up your walkway. The top two shelves measure at around 36 inches wide, which leaves plenty of room for a collection of cups or sizable appliances. There are also four more shelves, with two on the left that are 20 inches wide and two on the right that are about 12 inches wide. There's plenty of room for a variety of items you want to have close at hand when working in the kitchen.

But there's more than just shelves with this pantry cart. There's a small bar underneath the top shelf that you can put hooks on for cups, an adjustable grate to hang other items from, a wine rack and two wine glass holders underneath the center shelf, and a pull-out wire basket on the bottom right. Best of all is the 6.5-foot power cord, which supports three AC outlets and two USB ports. You can plug in appliances or other gadgets directly into the cart, which is incredibly handy.

The pantry cart does require assembly, but all the tools you'll need are included and all parts are labeled. Shoppers say one person can assemble it alone in under two hours.

Details to know

Colors: White and Rustic Brown.

White and Rustic Brown. Number of shelves: Six.

Six. Dimensions: 57 inches tall and 15.8 inches deep. Top shelf measures 35.5 inches wide. Two bottom left shelves measure 20.3 inches wide, while two bottom right shelves measure 11.9 inches wide.

Plenty of Walmart shoppers had high praise for the pantry cart with numerous five-star ratings and reviews. One customer appreciated the "great shelving" in the cart while another praised the "solid wood" and "great design."

