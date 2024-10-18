Amazon's top-selling fleece blanket with 71,000+ perfect ratings is only $18 right now

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's always a good idea to have extra blankets in the house. You can drape them over the couch as an accent piece, stash them in a linen closet until you have overnight guests, and layer them on your bed once the cold weather hits.

One option you can't go wrong with is the Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket . Luckily, there's an incredible deal going on right now, but you have to act fast. As a top-seller, the blanket will only be $18 for a very limited time.

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket, $18 (was $38) at Amazon

The Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket has over 85,000 ratings, with more than 71,000 being five stars. It's the ultimate blanket that's not only thick, warm, and cozy but also affordable at 52% off. It has a reversible design with a velvety soft flannel on one side and an even softer sherpa material on the other. You can get the blanket in five different sizes — throw, twin, queen, king, and California king — and 27 different colors, including camel, black, gray, yellow, lilac, red, and more.

We're all for buying one (if not a few) for yourself, but the blanket also makes a great gift if you're getting a head start shopping for the holidays. It already comes packaged in ribbon and a bow.

One shopper wrote that this Bedsure blanket is "the most amazing blanket ever" and it's the "softest, warmest, coziest blanket that has ever been made. In the history of blankets, there's never been a better one." They noted that after three years of washing, the blankets "held their color perfectly and are as soft as always, even after three years of washing."